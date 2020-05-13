5 Things to do today

1 STREAM: Local singers and songwriters on Facebook

Catch artists Derrick Hoh, Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim and Sherman Zhuo on the first episode of Cross Tok at 9pm tonight.

The interactive programme will be aired live on Facebook and aims to showcase artists through activities such as games, chat sessions and live singing.

Tonight's guests will perform their latest releases and may even dish out fun facts about themselves.

The programme is slated to take place every Wednesday at 9pm.

Watch it here: facebook.com/crossratio

2 EXERCISE: Lessons from Shape Singapore

Fitness magazine Shape Singapore is hosting a series of fitness lessons on Instagram Live for those looking to stay in shape during the circuit breaker.

Shape Fit Girl 2019 winner Ng Hui Ru will host a dance high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, session tonight at 6pm.

Other lessons in the week include a post-natal yoga workout tomorrow and a Sunday yoga session with television host and certified yoga instructor Denise Keller.

Info: instagram.com/shapesingapore

Write in We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

3 WATCH: Arashi in concert

The J-pop boy band Arashi, which will be going on indefinite hiatus at the end of this year, had their plans for the year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have cancelled a Beijing concert and postponed shows at the newly built Japan National Stadium.

In a bid to provide some entertainment for those staying home, the five-man group have put up two of their concerts - Untitled and Arafes 2012 - on their official YouTube channel for free. They have also uploaded videos of themselves reading children's books, which come with English subtitles.

Info: bit.ly/2Wo2Y5X

4 READ: Children's books by local authors

A selection of e-books and audiobooks - both fiction and non-fiction titles targeted at children and teenagers - have been made available for unlimited checkouts during the school holiday period via the Libby app. Some popular local titles available are Ang Ku Kueh Girl & Friends by Wang Shijia and the Sherlock Sam series by A.J. Low.

Info: bit.ly/2YWqJns

5 LISTEN: Podcast about growing local chess scene

The #GameOfTwoHalves podcast by The Straits Times sports desk looks at how some pre-teens here - such as 11-year-old Goh Zi Han - have achieved international acclaim in chess and what the future of competitive chess may look like for Singapore.

The podcast also touches on how European football leagues such as the French Ligue wrapped up their incomplete seasons.

Listen here: str.sg/JQsH

Compiled by Jan Lee with input from Ernest Luis