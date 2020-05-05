GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Can Singapore be the best in chess?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 83: Can Singapore be the best in chess; solving incomplete football leagues

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee.

They discuss the following topics:

1. That unassuming young kid in your neighbourhood could be a chess whiz, as some pre-teens here already have international acclaim. But what separates them from that elusive Grandmaster status?

2. Several European football leagues have ended their campaigns with various debatable approaches, including the point-per-game method in the French Ligue. When will Asean leagues resume, if at all, and what are the repercussions on the respective national teams?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

