Work, eat and snooze at these new co-working lounges from $15 per day

Telecommuting is here to stay, but not everyone has a conducive environment to work from home.

In recent months, more hotels and even cinema operator Golden Village have launched co-working packages to make full use of lounge spaces. Golden Village even allows patrons to catch forty winks on a plush recliner in its Gold Class cinema.

Here is the lowdown on what else to expect at these new co-working spaces.

Work in a newly refurbished bar at Orchard Hotel



PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL



Orchard Hotel Singapore's new co-working space, which occupies the newly refurbished Bar Intermezzo, makes for a classy office.

With plush carpets, deep couches and a bar counter as the lounge's centrepiece, it is conducive for both meetings and banging out documents that are over due.

Work and snooze in a Gold Class cinema for $20



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE MULTIPLEX



We have all been there - struggling to stay awake as the post-lunch food coma hits, wishing we could drape ourselves over the desk for a quick nap.

Golden Village at Suntec City will do you one better. Last month, it launched a co-working package where patrons can work in its Gold Class lounge and nap in its Gold Class cinema.

Yotel Singapore's lounge package, from $40, give you every dollar back in meal credits



PHOTO: YOTEL SINGAPORE ORCHARD ROAD



Tucked in a corner of Yotel Singapore's in-house restaurant-cum-bar Komyuniti, this co-working space in Orchard Road works because it was built for that from the get-go.

With compact rooms, communal work spaces have always been part of the brand's design, says general manager Brendan Daly. The hotel launched its Grind and Dine co-working package last month.

Book ahead for a seat at Hilton Singapore's cosy co-working lounge



PHOTO: HILTON SINGAPORE



Orchard Road is better known for play, rather than work, but head to Opus Bar and Grill at Hilton Singapore if you want to give productivity levels a boost.

Previously used as an extension to the hotel's buffet lunch venue for guests to have meetings, it was launched as a co-working space in September.

