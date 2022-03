When Dr Kwan Lui, founder and director of home-grown culinary school At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, announced plans to organise paid dinners whipped up with upcycled ingredients early last year, many were sceptical.

Food upcycling - a hot trend which surfaced last year and which involves repurposing food waste into edibles - is cost-effective and earth-friendly, but who would shell out money to feast on food scraps?