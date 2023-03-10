River sledding, floating saunas and mystery picnics: Do something different on your next Aussie holiday

If there is one place that Singaporeans keep returning to, it’s Australia. Rich in wildlife, dotted with stunning beaches and known for its diverse dining out culture, there’s always something to see and do in this slice of paradise not too far from the little red dot.
While nostalgia might lead you to the same places, there’s no reason to limit yourself to The Blue Mountains in Sydney or Margaret River in Perth. Not when there is so much uncharted territory to uncover, filled with natural beauty and infinite possibilities. Read on to plan your next unforgettable trip Down Under.
Victoria: Master spectacular terrains on your 4WD and taste cactus ice cream
Venture beyond the usual tourist hot spots of Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road, and rev things up into high gear with a 4WD adventure in the High Country, located in the north east of Victoria. As its name suggests, the High Country is home to the state’s highest mountains and boasts the highest 4WD track in Australia. Try Wonnangatta Drive or Mount Pinnibar — whether you go in summer or winter, you are assured of great terrain and spectacular views.
For something more relaxing, sign up for Wild Adventures Melbourne’s Adventure Picnics. You’ll get coordinates for secret lunch locations on the picturesque Mornington Peninsula, with easy hike-in-and-out access to clifftops, rock pools, rainforests, bushlands and rail tracks. You will also receive a thoughtfully packed picnic spread of fresh local produce which you can take along as you immerse yourself in the beauty of a truly secluded spot.
If you're a fan of native flora, it is worth making a trip to Cactus Country in the Murray region. Also known as Australia’s largest cacti garden with 1,000 plus species of succulents, this 12 acres of desert landscape offers breathtaking backdrops for Insta-worthy pictures. You can also take home a cacti, and remember to stop by their in-house Mexican Bar & Restaurant for some homemade nachos, cactus cake and cactus ice cream.
New South Wales: Enjoy picnics with a twist and visit Australia’s first nocturnal park
Start off in Sydney with one of Amazing Co’s Mystery Picnics. These self-guided foodie adventures are meticulously planned with guests solving clues to find their way to local artisan producers, picking up different items to assemble their complete picnic, before settling down in an idyllic location to enjoy it. Urbanites can opt for Graze & Gaze’s luxury picnics which includes a cosy glamorous set-up, a fresh Graze board and drinks at a scenic location of your choice around town. All you have to do is book and show up.
Always wanted to try stand-up paddling? Travel up north to the Solitary Islands Marine Park at the resort town of Coffs Harbour. You can also book with Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours which provides similar outdoor activities, together with cultural explorations of the Gumbaynggirr culture through stories, songs and language, as well as the opportunity to taste seasonal bush foods.
The fun continues after the sun sets at Warrumbungle National Park. Soak in some nocturnal nature and be amazed by the sight of the volcanic mountain landscapes silhouetted against endless starry skies at this first Dark Sky Park in Australia.
Tasmania: Take one-of-a-kind hikes and dip into a hot-cold floating sauna
The best way to take in the beauty of this famous Australian island state is to hike it. A good place to start is the Three Capes Track, a three-day walk through the Tasman Peninsula will reward you with panoramic views and a better appreciation for nature. Life’s An Adventure gives you the option to do the walk pack-free.
Another good option is the Wukalina Walk along the east coast, where local experts lead you on a four-day-three-nights trek through Mt William National Park to end up next to the stunning Bay of Fires, which boasts clean white beaches, clear azure seas and granite rocks splashed in orange lichen. In the evenings, listen to stories of the Palawa, the original inhabitants of the land, and snooze in dome-shaped huts and a beautifully restored lightkeepers cottage on the last day.
After all that walking, you’ll want to head for the floating sauna on Lake Derby. For ultimate restoration, relax your muscles in the dry heat of a Finnish wood-fired sauna before cooling off with a plunge into the crystalline lake waters while enjoying the tranquil beauty of the surroundings.
Queensland: Stay in a luxury treehouse and spot star clusters in the outback night sky
Any visitor to the Sunshine State should not miss the chance to see one of the oldest rainforests in the world. One of the best ways to do it is to kayak, jump on a river sled, or drift snorkel through the Daintree National Park — observing the rich marine life of the well-known Mossman River as you enjoy the coolness of its crystal-clear water.
The park is also home to rich wildlife which includes the cassowary bird, buff-breasted paradise kingfisher, swamp wallaby, water dragons, chameleon geckos, pythons and the white-lipped tree frog. Sleep amongst nature when you stay overnight in a luxury treehouse-styled cabin, such as Silky Oaks Lodge.
Hikers will love the Cooloola Great Walk, a 102 km-long bushwalking route that winds through varied terrain — sand dunes, rainforests and woodland — and allows you to observe an abundance of flora and the unspoiled Noosa River system. Short on time? Opt for a three-hour walk on the Cooloola Sandpatch, one of Queensland’s largest accumulations of wind-blown sand built up over 500,000 years.
When night falls, head to the Charleville Cosmos Centre. Its powerful telescopes, passionate guides and unique experiences will reveal the splendour of the outback night sky in full, complete with star clusters, solar flares, dwarf planets and the rings of Saturn , making it the ideal stop for little astronomy enthusiasts.
South Australia: Embark on an epic road trip and indulge in a botanical spa treatment
Take the opportunity to see more of this state with the Explorers Way Road Trip. Perfect for adventure-seekers, this 3,000-km journey from Adelaide to Darwin can be planned according to your interests. The journey is recommended to be done over a minimum of 14 days and takes you through the lovely wine region of Clare Valley, where you can sip on the region’s signature riesling wine. Other hotspots worth a stopover include the Kings Canyon which features 100m-high sandstone walls and walking trails, and Flinders Ranges which showcases the vast untouched wilderness of the outback.
Animal lovers should head down to the wildlife paradise that is Kangaroo Island and meet its plethora of kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, sea lions, fur seals and over 260 species of birds. Beauty aficionados will be thrilled with a visit to the biodynamic farms of well-known natural skincare brand Jurlique. Tour the gardens, learn how the botanicals used in the products are grown and formulated, before indulging yourself with a pampering treatment at the spa.
Western Australia: Admire the sunset on an evening cruise and swim with whale sharks
Home to some of the most breathtaking beaches, Western Australia is also rich in UNESCO World Heritage sites — one is the Purnululu National Park in the Kimberley region, which stuns with its surreal landscapes of striped sandstone domes, ancient palm trees and isolated waterholes.
Another is the Ningaloo Reef, which is recognised for its diverse marine life, cave fauna, fringing coral reefs and water activities such as drift snorkelling and swimming with whale sharks. This year, there will be yet another reason to visit as the area officially becomes the best place on earth to view the total solar eclipse that will occur on 20 April.
Then uncover the secrets of Lake Argyle, the largest man-made freshwater lake in Australia’s largest state. One of your best options is to explore it on a cruise: Lake Argyle Cruises’ sunset magic tour uncovers the best bits of this area, including its 90 islands and inlets, with a breathtaking view to boot.
Northern Territory: Watch a desert night light show and get up close to crocodiles
This area is famous for being the gateway into the legendary Australian outback. Indeed, the remote city of Alice Springs leads right into the heart of the Red Centre of the continent, so named because it holds some of the country’s most stunning desert plains, striking mountain ranges, dramatic rocky gorges and sacred Aboriginal sites. Discover the region’s treasures through its mountain bike trails. Alice Springs boasts more hand-built singletrack during the winter than anywhere else in Australia.
Of course, no mention of the Northern Territory can be complete without talking about the jewel in its crown — the absolutely iconic massive sandstone monolith that is Uluru, sitting smack in the centre of the continent. If you needed another reason to visit, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia is giving you one by launching a sensational light show experience in May 2023. Called Wintjiri Wiru, this breathtaking new light show will be held two times nightly, illuminating the desert sky and telling the story of the indigenous Mala people with traditional music, drones, projections and lasers.
If you need more thrills, you can mosey on over to catch sight of crocodiles at Cahills Crossing. This famous viewing area within the Kakadu National Park has just enjoyed an AUD$3 million facility upgrade, with the addition of three new croc-viewing platforms. This allows for truly jaw-dropping views of the feeding frenzy that ensues in the dry season, between July and November, when around 50 saltwater crocodiles gather in search of food.
Australian Capital Territory: Get acquainted with nature and soak in cityscapes atop a summit trail
This territory, which offers the perfect blend of creativity and adventure, holds a few gems worthy of exploration. One of them is the Australian National Botanic Gardens where you will find the largest living collection of native Australian flora, with more than 4,500 species on display, plus a children’s trail. There is also a cafe and spa within the premises and if you are there during summer (end November to end February), the lawns come alive for Sunset Cinema where you can watch your favourite movies with the night sky as a backdrop.
Similarly, Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve situated within the Namadgi National Park boasts ponds and weirs rich in native wildlife. Animal lovers will be thrilled to spot species that are exclusive to Australia like platypus, emus, koalas and bettongs.
End your trip at the picturesque capital city of Canberra which was designed to take into account many of the area’s significant geographical features such as the Black Mountain, Capital Hill and City Hill. A good place to fully appreciate its lovely setting is from the Mount Ainslie Summit Trail. This short walk within the nature reserve rewards hikers with 360 degree views of the district as well as Canberra city.
Ready for more? Tap into your adventurous side with this complete guide to some of Australia’s most exciting outdoor activities and start planning your itinerary today.
