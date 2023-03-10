River sledding, floating saunas and mystery picnics: Do something different on your next Aussie holiday

If there is one place that Singaporeans keep returning to, it’s Australia. Rich in wildlife, dotted with stunning beaches and known for its diverse dining out culture, there’s always something to see and do in this slice of paradise not too far from the little red dot.

While nostalgia might lead you to the same places, there’s no reason to limit yourself to The Blue Mountains in Sydney or Margaret River in Perth. Not when there is so much uncharted territory to uncover, filled with natural beauty and infinite possibilities. Read on to plan your next unforgettable trip Down Under.