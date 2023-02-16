From an outback full moon feast to celeb chefs’ menus: A food lovers’ guide to dining out in Australia

So you’re a regular visitor to Australia, hitting popular spots like Fremantle Market in Perth, Melbourne laneways and Sydney’s Bondi beach so often you could be a guide yourself. But travelling is all about discovery, so maybe it’s time to venture past the tried and true into new territory.

If you are a self-proclaimed foodie, Australia’s cuisines are worth exploring as they offer a unique glimpse into the country’s diverse and vibrant food culture. Whether you like splashing out on a chic restaurant helmed by a celebrity chef, enjoy the fruit of the good earth in the form of farm-to-table dining and minimal intervention wines, or prefer your meal to be a culturally rich deep dive into Indigenous culinary traditions, Australia has everything — and more.

Here are the trendiest tables to book yourself and your crew a coveted spot for your next adventure Down Under.

Watch this video for some travel inspiration