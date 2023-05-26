Thermal spas, sledding with Huskies and a hot chocolate festival: Make Melbourne your next winter getaway

Ready to escape Singapore’s heat? The good news is that you don’t have to wait until the end of the year to enjoy a cold-weather escape. Pack your bags between June and September, and you will find your next winter magic in Melbourne and its home state of Victoria, Australia.
Slip on your boots, favourite down jacket and beanies to savour Australia’s cool, crisp winter as you hit the slopes, enjoy after-dark entertainment, or simply want to curl up by the fireplace with a glass of wine or some hot cocoa. An unforgettable holiday is a sure thing, but the best part – you don’t have to traipse across the world as it’s less than eight hours away by plane from the little red dot.
Here are some one-of-a-kind experiences to add to your Victorian winter vacation itinerary.
Swish down snowy slopes in a toboggan or on a dog sled
Due to its southern position on the continent, Victoria is one of the best places in Australia to ski with three major snowfields to choose from. Mt Buller is arguably the most popular, being the most accessible – it’s a three-hour drive from Melbourne – and having slopes that cater to all skiing skill levels and snow experiences.
Another attraction of Mt Buller are its great apres ski activities. The Taittinger Ice Bar at Bourke Street is carved out of snow and allows you to ski right up for a glass of champagne, accompanied by oysters and caviar — the perfect pick-me-up after hours in the snow. If you are with the brood, a spot of dog sledding with Siberian Huskies is a must to truly appreciate the powder-perfect landscape.
For dinner, head down Spurs Smokehouse. Not only does it have an inhouse DJ pumping out tunes from its deck, it also boasts the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest off-set smoker, which enables it to consistently dish up delicious barbecue dishes such as pulled pork, tender brisket and buffalo wings.
If you want to venture further for a longer stay, head to the family-friendly alpine village of Falls Creek. The kids will love activities such as snowboarding and tobogganing, plus a visit to Falls Creek Museum to view displays of snowboards and ski lifts dating back to the 1940s. Stay at the St Falls Hotel which has boutique apartments to suit every family size. More advanced skiers can test their skills at Mt Hotham, and stay at White Crystal Apts or Zirkys Apts.
Soak in a pampering thermal spa or a bathing barrel
Enjoying Victoria’s natural geothermal mineral waters is one of the best ways to relax and there are plenty of different types of spas around if you want to loosen up stiff muscles as the temperatures drop.
A traditional option would be The Mineral Spa, situated in the heart of spa country near the town of Daylesford. This destination day spa features indoor mineral water plunge and spa pools, a steam room, a basalt stone sauna and an infrared detox box. It also offers up a complete pampering experience with its full range of facials, massages and treatments.
The hot water aquifer in the Mornington Peninsula was only discovered in 1979, leading to the launch of the area’s first hot spring resort in 1997 — Peninsula Hot Springs. Sprawling out over 42 acres, it offers up a wealth of different bathing experiences. There are Nepalese showers, Finnish saunas, Japanese aquatherapy pools, Chinese reflexology pebble paths, Turkish hammam steam baths and as many as 50 pools set against a glorious landscape, each one with its temperature thoughtfully signposted next to it.
A newer resort on the peninsula, Alba Thermal Springs & Spa, opened only last year and boasts a highly Instagrammable aesthetic and a vibe that is more romantic and suited for couples. A sculptural staircase with a reflecting pool dominates the reception, while the sleek style translates all the way from the dressing rooms to the clean lines of the 35 pools and the chic restaurant called Thyme, helmed by Karen Martini, a well-known Melbourne chef and television presenter. Tucking into one of her delicious creations while wearing one of Alba’s cloud-soft fluffy bathrobes is truly an experience not to be missed.
Even newer than Alba is Metung Hot Springs, which opened late last year in Gippsland. A sister to Peninsula Hot Springs, this resort shares the same focus on framing a view for the bathing experience, showcasing stunning views of Gippsland with a star gazing pool and individual bathing barrels set on the tranquil bathing ridge and hilltop escarpment.
Savour after-dark entertainment with light shows and night markets
There are quite a few festivals, exhibitions and light shows in Victoria during winter, organised to take advantage of the longer nights and lower temperatures.
Those who like their Christmases cold will want to visit Winter Wonderlights at Sovereign Hill. Held from 24 June to 16 July, this night festival replicates a Christmas feel in July with its Christmas trees, carols and decorations forming a gorgeous setting for its arts and crafts fair, pantomime and theatre performances, plus a spectacular light show.
Melbourne itself provides enough diverting entertainment to ensure you don’t need to leave the city. RISING is its flagship winter festival, which runs from 7 to 18 June this year, with a host of music concerts, light installations, sculpture and ice skating.
More interactive entertainment awaits at the Winter Lightscape in Royal Botanic Gardens, a light show staged from 16 June to 6 August, with colour-changing installations, illuminated sculptures, thousands of moving LEDs and a flickering fire garden.
And as if all that isn’t enough, the Queen Victoria night market takes on its winter hours, providing plenty to keep you occupied from 5pm-10pm. Visitors will find entertainment that spans music and mimes, stilt walkers and silent discos; food trucks serving up everything from skewer sticks and Polish pierogi (potato and cheese dumplings) to wonderbao – steamed fluffy bao buns stuffed with meat, veggie or sweet fillings. You can also peruse stalls offering up all manner of curios and retail delights, from Japanese textiles to Mexican folk art to local handicrafts.
Art aficionados can look forward to the annual Winter Masterpieces at The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV). This year’s showcase Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi is in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay museum in Paris, France. Visitors can view more than 100 works by French painter Pierre Bonnard, whose notable iridescent palette will be presented within a contemporary scenography by award-winning architect and designer, India Mahdavi.
Sign up for exciting activities: From whale watching to a hot chocolate trail
There’s nothing better than drinking hot chocolate in winter, which is why the Hot Chocolate Festival runs throughout the month of August. The only one in Australia, this Victorian extravaganza is hosted by Yarra Valley Chocolaterie, Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie, and Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie — each one attracting crowds to their respective tourist hotspots with the 31 inventive flavours they release over the 31 days of the month.
Book yourself for a tasting session where you can sample a selection of eight flavours per day, each one served with various toppings such as cookies and handcrafted giant marshmallows. You can also take away some of the ingredients to create your own decadent hot chocolate at home.
If you head to Yarra Valley for the festival, stay at Yering Gorge Cottages to enjoy wildlife at your doorstep and set up your own outdoor fireplace for a barbecue or marshmallow roasting session. If you opt for Mornington Peninsula instead, book into the Lakeside Villas at Crittenden Estate. Home to three exclusive villas, it is super cosy with a roaring fireplace and is situated right on the lake.
Victoria has enough variety in terms of activities offered to appeal to almost any kind of visitor, even in winter. Nature-lovers will be delighted to find out that winter is prime whale watching season. From May to October, you have a high chance of catching a glimpse of one of these majestic mammals — just head down to Phillip Island and book yourself onto one of their Wildlife Coast Cruises.
Discover the Mornington Peninsula with the help of tour provider MP Experience — their Arthurs Seat Eagle Skylift Private Tour will give you the chance to take in the breathtaking scenery of the Bass Strait coastline and discover the Cape Schanck lighthouse. Gourmands can choose the Wine Food Farmgate option instead and take a tour through the gastronomic landscape of Red Hill and taste its fruit, wine, olive oil, honey, cheese, chocolates, mushrooms and seafood.
You can also go winter truffle hunting with Red Hill Truffles which organises hunts with their dogs as well as sumptuous tastings and meals where you can enjoy the fruit of your labours.
Foodies are spoiled for choice when it comes to destination dining spots too and a jewel tucked into the peninsula is Laura, the restaurant at Pt Leo wine estate. Chef Josep Espuga works with local farmers and producers to ensure every ingredient used in his dishes come, not just from Victoria, but from the Mornington Peninsula itself. After your meal, take some time to walk around the estate’s amazing outdoor sculpture park — and take a closer look at the astonishing art piece that gives the restaurant its name.
A much more informal dining option is St Hubert’s in the Yarra Valley. Known for its cool climate wines, this estate also boasts a spacious, casual restaurant serving up crowd-pleasers like woodfired pizzas, beef burgers, chicken wings and tapas. You can easily spend hours here, doing a wine tasting at its cellar door, taking a tour through its gallery showcasing work by Indigenous artists or simply watching children roll down the smooth green lawns of its grassy mound.
Lastly, the state’s boutique cideries and distilleries should not be skipped. One of the most innovative cideries has to be Darraweit Valley Cider House, which crafts cider from the apples grown from its own orchards and fuses it with unusual flavours such as coffee, molasses and hops to create truly unique drinks.
Those familiar with Four Pillars gin will be delighted to know that its distillery is located in Healesville, just a short distance away from Melbourne. Opt for a cocktail workshop or distillation masterclass when you’re there to learn more about its famous small-batch gin, or book yourself for a tasting. Order the gin paddle that comes with five mini gin and tonics so that you can sample a few of their flavours — the Yuzu and the Bloody Shiraz are both standouts.
Ready for your next Melbourne and Victoria winter escape? Plan your itinerary today.