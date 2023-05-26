Thermal spas, sledding with Huskies and a hot chocolate festival: Make Melbourne your next winter getaway

Ready to escape Singapore’s heat? The good news is that you don’t have to wait until the end of the year to enjoy a cold-weather escape. Pack your bags between June and September, and you will find your next winter magic in Melbourne and its home state of Victoria, Australia.

Slip on your boots, favourite down jacket and beanies to savour Australia’s cool, crisp winter as you hit the slopes, enjoy after-dark entertainment, or simply want to curl up by the fireplace with a glass of wine or some hot cocoa. An unforgettable holiday is a sure thing, but the best part – you don’t have to traipse across the world as it’s less than eight hours away by plane from the little red dot.

Here are some one-of-a-kind experiences to add to your Victorian winter vacation itinerary.