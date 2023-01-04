Glass cabins and helicopter rides: This isn't the Great Ocean Road you remember

I’m sitting at Timboon Fine Ice Cream, sharing three scoops with my mother and sister at the midway point of our Great Ocean Road roadtrip. My friend, Tiffany Koh, 49, who has lived in Melbourne since 2005, had told me this stop was worth making.
Watch this video to plan your next holiday
“Their ice cream is creamy with great flavours and is not overly sweet,” she said. “I like it so much that I once made my husband drive there again even though we had to do a nearly 40km detour from Camperdown.”
I‘m glad I took her recommendation as we tuck in — we have chosen espresso, salted caramel and passionfruit meringue, and each flavour is equally good. Made with milk from a neighbouring dairy farm, the ice cream is smooth, fresh and so delicious that we scrape the bottom of the bowl.
Apart from its ice cream, the premium whisky crafted by Timboon Distillery is also famous, as is the Twelve Apostles Food Artisans’ Trail, while the farmhouse cheeses made by Timboon Cheesery are award-winning.
The tiny town of Timboon is just 15 minutes north of Port Campbell and is a must-stop for foodies. Its gourmet delights are just one of the many lesser-known surprises on the Great Ocean Road.
Known as one of the world’s most scenic coastal drives, this popular stretch earns its reputation not just for the jaw-dropping beauty of its rugged cliffs and crashing waves but also for the delights that unfold alongside it — magical forests, charming seaside villages, enchanting rock formations and majestic lighthouses.
No matter what you like, the Great Ocean Road offers enough variety and flexibility that you can craft an itinerary to suit any preference. Pick your favourites from this travel guide to include on your next trip, or use it as a reference to take the guesswork out of planning your own.
Day 1: Hop on a gastronomy train ride, swim with dolphins, and stargaze in a sleeping pod
Begin your trip at Queenscliff, a town that is 20 minutes away from Torquay, the start of the Great Ocean Road. Have lunch on board The Q Train which runs between Queenscliff and Drysdale. This three-hour degustation experience showcases the very best produce from the Bellarine Peninsula and should not be missed by gourmands.
The more adventurous can swim alongside dolphins and seals in Popes Eye, with Sea All Dolphin Swims. After that, stop for a well-earned sweet treat at Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie & Ice Creamery to watch the handcrafting of chocolates, enjoy a gelato or a coffee and stock up on gifts for friends and family back home.
To mark the beginning of your journey along the Great Ocean Road, take a snap at the Memorial Arch, which was erected to honour the 3,000 soldiers who built the road during World War I. Then have lunch at Lorne, and stop for more photos at Teddy’s Lookout, where you’ll find awesome views of the surf breaking into the mouth of the St George’s River.
The Great Otway National Park is a must-visit along this road. Explore tranquil and misty Lake Elizabeth by kayak or canoe. Nestled amongst dense bush and tree ferns, it is one of the most scenic parts of the park. Head down early in the morning or at dusk for your best chances at spotting the elusive platypus colony.
Next, head for a trek to Erskine Falls, a magnificent 30m waterfall or do the magical Maits Rest. This short walk takes you through a cool temperate rainforest, looping through giant ferns, ancient trees, mossy trunks and bubbling brooks.
Jeynelle Lee, 49, cycled through much of this terrain when she participated in the Great Ocean & Otway Classic Ride in 2021, covering 204km in a route that started and ended in Torquay and went through Lorne.
“A lot of the ride was inland, and through hills and trees at Otways,” recalls the Singaporean who has lived in Melbourne for two years. “It was exhilarating when the ocean view appeared past the halfway mark into the ride. It was good that the return leg was along the coastline, because its beauty motivated me to forget my tiredness and keep going.”
This cycling event takes place in April. Another autumn event in the region is the Otways Film Fest, which is also held every April at three outdoor venues: Cape Otway lighthouse, Otway Estate Winery & Brewery and Otway Fly Treetop Adventures.
Head deeper into the park and you will reach the Californian Redwood Forest – one of Victoria's best kept secrets. This lush forest is home to 60m-tall red-barked trees that were planted over 85 years ago. Take a leisurely stroll to explore the oversized tree trunks, as you breathe in fresh rainforest air and keep an eye out for forest birds. It is also a great spot for a picnic and a game of hide-and-seek for the little ones.
End the day by bedding down in one of the Sky Pods in Cape Otway. Set within an 80ha wildlife refuge, these luxurious solar-powered off-grid glass pods provide a unique accommodation experience. Climate controlled, with a kitchen and projector, this is the perfect place to read, stargaze and reconnect with nature.
Day 2: Explore a coastal village, tuck into fresh seafood and sign up for a sunset wildlife tour
Kick off with a visit to Cape Otway Lightstation. A ticket gives you access to the beautiful grounds, which includes the telegraph station, the lighthouse keepers’ accommodation and the lighthouse. It offers a fascinating peek into history as well sweeping views out across the ocean and along the coast.
Then it’s time to spend a few hours in Apollo Bay. “It’s a lovely village with pristine water,” says Wayne Chan, 37, who has lived in Melbourne for 13 years and cites this town as one of his favourite stops to make on the Great Ocean Road. “In summer, the walks are amazing — there are so many lookouts and coastal coves to explore.”
It’s also a great place to stop for a meal. For fresh seafood, enjoy a fine dining experience at The Birdhouse, or a laid-back vibe at Apollo Bay Fishermen’s Co-Op. Or opt for Italian fare at the cosy and intimate Casalingo Apollo Bay. If you are partial to artisanal gin, stop at Apollo Bay Distillery for its handcrafted gins using local botanicals. Those in a hurry can pick up a few of the famous scallop pies from Apollo Bay Bakery.
If you’re here in autumn, you might want to time your visit to coincide with the Apollo Bay Music Festival in April. Better yet, sign up for the Great Ocean Road Running Festival which takes place in May — you won’t find a better backdrop for your long-distance run than this coastline.
After exploring the town, sign up for a sunset tour at Wildlife Wonders. An ideal family-friendly activity, this wildlife sanctuary allows visitors to get up close with native fauna — koalas, potoroos, bandicoots and kangaroos — in an Australian bushland environment set against a spectacular ocean vista. Then return to your Sky Pod to unwind under a bed of stars.
Day 3: Take a helicopter ride over the Twelve Apostles, go on an artisan food trail and spot wild kangaroos
Begin with Port Campbell National Park, which is known for the famous Twelve Apostles. Because of erosion, there are perhaps eight now, but its beauty remains undiminished. Think warm apricot limestone rising out of the jade-green ocean water, wreathed in sea mist.
It’s a beauty that is shared by all the famous formations along that stretch of coast, from Gibson Steps to London Bridge. Don’t miss Loch Ard Gorge, which gets its name from a tragic ship wrecked there; and the captivating Grotto, with its rock pools, arches and perfectly framed views of the swirling waves.
It’s an expansive area to cover so you can opt to explore it via a scenic helicopter ride or a guided walking tour organised by the Twelve Apostles Lodge Walk. This tour is part of the Great Walks of Australia, a small and exclusive group recognised for quality itineraries.
After that, it’s time to move on for some hiking at Grampians National Park. You’ll need at least two nights to explore the various mountain vistas and lookouts of the 4D3N Grampian PeakLux Trail.
Must-stops include the Balconies, a lookout that offers one of the most iconic views in the Grampians; Reed Lookout with stunning views out over Victoria Valley and Boroka Lookout with panoramic views out over Hails Gap in east Grampians.
The Grampians is also home to Mackenzie Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in Victoria. It’s the only waterfall in the Grampians that flows all year round, and you can walk around this area to witness water cascading over huge cliffs and into a deep gorge.
This is also a great place to see kangaroos in the wild and enjoy the autumn foliage, especially if you come for the Grampians Grape Escape in late April — a festival celebrating food, wine and music with masterclasses, guest chefs and cooking demonstrations as well as live concerts.
For accommodation, there is the Royal Mail Hotel in Dunkeld, which will delight foodies because of its dinner degustation menu at its fine dining restaurant Wickens. Nature lovers might prefer the architecturally stunning DULC cabins which are surrounded by bushland.
Make the most of your next trip to Victoria, Australia. Plan your itinerary today.
In partnership with Visit Victoria and Singapore Airlines.