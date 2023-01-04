Glass cabins and helicopter rides: This isn't the Great Ocean Road you remember

Kick off with a visit to Cape Otway Lightstation. A ticket gives you access to the beautiful grounds, which includes the telegraph station, the lighthouse keepers’ accommodation and the lighthouse. It offers a fascinating peek into history as well sweeping views out across the ocean and along the coast.

Then it’s time to spend a few hours in Apollo Bay. “It’s a lovely village with pristine water,” says Wayne Chan, 37, who has lived in Melbourne for 13 years and cites this town as one of his favourite stops to make on the Great Ocean Road. “In summer, the walks are amazing — there are so many lookouts and coastal coves to explore.”

It’s also a great place to stop for a meal. For fresh seafood, enjoy a fine dining experience at The Birdhouse, or a laid-back vibe at Apollo Bay Fishermen’s Co-Op. Or opt for Italian fare at the cosy and intimate Casalingo Apollo Bay. If you are partial to artisanal gin, stop at Apollo Bay Distillery for its handcrafted gins using local botanicals. Those in a hurry can pick up a few of the famous scallop pies from Apollo Bay Bakery.

If you’re here in autumn, you might want to time your visit to coincide with the Apollo Bay Music Festival in April. Better yet, sign up for the Great Ocean Road Running Festival which takes place in May — you won’t find a better backdrop for your long-distance run than this coastline.