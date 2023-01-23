Suite Life: Setting The Standard for a glamorous bolthole in Bangkok

BANGKOK – It is a long night to remember at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.
The iconic Dita Von Teese gets temperatures rising with a scintillating burlesque act, her signature human-size martini glass which she performs in strategically juxtaposed against Bangkok’s glittering lights.
Later on, the city’s creatives and socialites, all dressed to the nines, hobnob to hotshot American DJ Diplo’s thumping beats.
Nobody throws a bash quite like this American hotel brand. After all, some of its properties in Hollywood and High Line, New York City, are known for their soirees.
Naturally, to fete the grand opening of the brand’s flagship hotel in Asia, the team pulls out all the stops.
This glitzy night is certain to set the standard for the brand’s upcoming outposts in Lisbon, Milan, Melbourne and Singapore.
The Singapore hotel, slated to launch in 2023, will be in Orange Grove Road across from Shangri-La Singapore.
Mr Boripat Louichareon, managing director of Standard Asia, says: “The Standard brand has such a strong brand equity in the United States and maybe Europe, but it is still a new brand in Asia. So we need to make sure we do it right and stay true to what defines us as a lifestyle brand.”
The Bangkok hotel bears the hallmarks of the brand’s ethos of encouraging guests to let their hair down in style.
Located in the “pixelated” King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper in the central business district, the building is a standout by German “starchitect” Ole Scheeren and is known for its daredevil SkyWalk observation deck, which comes with a heart-stopping glass floor.
The hotel’s interiors are designed by Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon, and the design team taps the local creative scene while staying true to The Standard’s roots of showcasing whimsical details.
For example, oversized handcrafted rattan lamps are sourced from local manufacturers for the hotel entrance on the ground floor, and its gift shop is lovingly curated with curios, design objects and fashion accessories from Thai and international cult labels, such as sunglass label Space Eyewear from Bangkok.
Take the lifts with groovy framed mirrors up to the lobby and reception area on the fourth floor, where the gallery-like shelving of the check-in area features all manner of quirky objects.
Mr Louichareon drops an Easter egg. “There are small sculptures of designer Karl Lagerfeld displayed throughout the hotel. See if you can find them all,” he challenges.
But truth be told, just about every corner of the hotel, especially its six food-and-beverage outlets, is designed to delight the senses. My personal favourite is the teahouse Tease, with a graphic black-and-white interior of geometric forms that will not look out of place on an Alice In Wonderland set.
The Standard Grill – the first international branch of the American chophouse – showcases quintessential brasserie decor with convivial banquette seating and sharp white table linens.
Meanwhile, Mott 32 Bangkok’s canopied terrace evokes the feel of dining in a greenhouse. Its signature melt-in-your-mouth barbecue Iberico pork (1,680 baht or S$67) and Maine lobster fried rice (2,280 baht) here are delectable enough to skip a meal of Thai food for.
With so much going on in the public spaces, it is a relief that the rooms are designed in a neutral palette with soothing pops of mustard, ochre and teal.
Warm lighting calms the senses. That said, none of the hotel’s 155 rooms can even be remotely considered “generic”.
The liberal use of curved walls, door arches and circular mirrors adds a touch of grown-up, retro-futuristic Austin Powers vibes. I especially enjoy my mid-range Corner King room which, at 56 sq m, is sizable enough to fit a large soaking tub, complete with a floor-to-ceiling view of the cityscape (there is a retractable window screen).
Those in a social mood will also appreciate the stylish bar that comes equipped with cocktail-making gear and the full-sized dining table that can comfortably fit between four and six individuals.
I am sorely tempted to spend my one free afternoon lounging poolside. But the hotel, which is conveniently located next to the Chong Nonsi BTS skytrain station, is a stone’s throw from the up-and-coming Talad Noi and Yaowarat neighbourhoods.
Yaowarat Road, a part of Bangkok’s Chinatown, was named the eighth-coolest street in the world according to a poll by Time Out in 2022, and is known for its vibrant street food scene.
By night, Chinatown is home to a clutch of trendy cocktail bars, including Teens of Thailand (76 Soi Nana, Charoen Krung Road) and Wallflowers Upstairs (37-39-41 Soi Nana).
Since it is still light outside, I head to the historic Talad Noi neighbourhood on the edge of Chinatown to go cafe-hunting instead. Once an industrial area filled with auto parts workshops, there are now many cool cafes hidden within its narrow alleyways.
Two standouts are Patina Bangkok (Soi Wanit 2), a shabby-chic cafe complete with vintage furniture and fading limewash walls, and Mother Roaster (1172 San Chao Rong Kueak), which is located on the second floor of an old coffee roastery.
Along the way, take the time to admire the vibrant street art along Trok San Chao Rong Kueak Alley as well.
Back in the hotel after a few hours of walking under the sun, I wish there were a hotel spa for a bout of pampering. Tip: Its sister property in the beach town of Hua Hin does have an excellent spa, so book your spot early if you are in the vicinity.
So I am relieved to discover a Let’s Relax spa (500 baht for a 45-minute foot massage) on the fourth floor of the Mahanakhon Cube, which is part of the same building complex as the hotel.
The Cube also houses the Taste Hub foodcourt (str.sg/wFXC), which has several stalls that are branches of Michelin Guide-recommended establishments, including Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu and Boon Lert wonton and grilled soya sauce pork noodles.
Even in my post-massage haze, I feel my stomach rumbling as I inhale the smoky wok hei aromas when passing by the foodcourt. But I have one last lunch reservation at Ojo, the hotel’s 76th-storey Mexican restaurant at the top of the King Power Mahanakhon building. The restaurant, which has panoramic city views, also boasts retro-glam decor, this time in pale pink and metallic gold. This is one of the most popular destinations in Bangkok to see and be seen at now, so dress up.
The food, which blends Mexican techniques and flavours with Thai ingredients, hits the spot too. Highlights include a magnificent Pescado Zarandeado grilled fish (1,500 baht) and roast chicken with pipian sauce (1,300 baht). And, of course, one can never go wrong with an order of guacamole in a Mexican establishment.
In convivial company, everything tastes delicious. My only regret is I should have stayed one more night for even more feasting. Next time, I tell myself.
- Suite Life is a series on destination hotels and their locales.
- A former Straits Times journalist, Karen Tee is now a freelance lifestyle and travel writer. She especially enjoys exploring cities on foot to uncover secret hangouts that only locals know about.
- This trip was hosted by The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.
The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
Where: 114 Narathiwas Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok
Rooms: 155, from 40 sq m to a 144 sq m penthouse
Rates: For February and March, a Standard King room starts at 6,200 baht (S$248) before tax and service fees and a Corner King room starts at 11,995 baht.
Info: str.sg/wFX9