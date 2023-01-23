Suite Life: Setting The Standard for a glamorous bolthole in Bangkok

BANGKOK – It is a long night to remember at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

The iconic Dita Von Teese gets temperatures rising with a scintillating burlesque act, her signature human-size martini glass which she performs in strategically juxtaposed against Bangkok’s glittering lights.

Later on, the city’s creatives and socialites, all dressed to the nines, hobnob to hotshot American DJ Diplo’s thumping beats.

Nobody throws a bash quite like this American hotel brand. After all, some of its properties in Hollywood and High Line, New York City, are known for their soirees.

Naturally, to fete the grand opening of the brand’s flagship hotel in Asia, the team pulls out all the stops.

This glitzy night is certain to set the standard for the brand’s upcoming outposts in Lisbon, Milan, Melbourne and Singapore.

The Singapore hotel, slated to launch in 2023, will be in Orange Grove Road across from Shangri-La Singapore.

Mr Boripat Louichareon, managing director of Standard Asia, says: “The Standard brand has such a strong brand equity in the United States and maybe Europe, but it is still a new brand in Asia. So we need to make sure we do it right and stay true to what defines us as a lifestyle brand.”

The Bangkok hotel bears the hallmarks of the brand’s ethos of encouraging guests to let their hair down in style.

Located in the “pixelated” King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper in the central business district, the building is a standout by German “starchitect” Ole Scheeren and is known for its daredevil SkyWalk observation deck, which comes with a heart-stopping glass floor.

The hotel’s interiors are designed by Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon, and the design team taps the local creative scene while staying true to The Standard’s roots of showcasing whimsical details.