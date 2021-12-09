Where to get dropped from 14 storeys high and fly through the sky at up to 120kmh

The work year is winding down, the kids are out of school, and you can smell the holiday spirit in the air. Singapore may be small, but adventure lurks around every corner. There are hotel staycations with escape room packages; exhilarating tours of haunted houses; and giant swings from which to hurl yourself across and above Sentosa.

All it takes is a little imagination and some teamwork to have fun and enjoy quality time with your loved ones – while utilising your annual leave. And you might as well put those digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to good use, right? Remember to book your experiences by Dec 31, 2021, and enjoy them by March 31, 2022, too.

Break your routine, have fun and get your adrenaline pumping, while rediscovering Singapore. Watch the video below for more tips and deals.

Here are some choice picks for safe – but just as thrilling – adventures that you can enjoy in the city, whatever your appetite for excitement is. And do remember to rediscover Singapore responsibly too.

Thrill on a hill



Not only is the Ransack @ Fort Canning game tour a great way to learn about Singapore's history, it is also a means to bond with your friends while being on an adventure. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures.) PHOTO: MONSTER DAY TOURS



You’ve visited Fort Canning over the years, perhaps on a school excursion, to watch a ballet, or maybe on a hike up the hill. But have you really gotten to know the hilltop landmark?

A two-hour adventure, the Ransack @ Fort Canning game tour allows you to roam the famous fort as if it were an open-world role-playing game. This adventure takes you in search of puzzles and clues to tackle your mission, while learning more about Singapore’s history. With a little strategic and creative thinking, you get to disappear into a vast open land, away from the trappings of our modern city, with your partners-in-crime.



Use a little creativity to solve the multiple puzzles on the Ransack @ Fort Canning game tour. PHOTO: MONSTER DAY TOURS



Cost of tour: $30

Tour availability: Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm, 2.20pm, 2.40pm and 3pm

Tour operator: Monster Day Tours

Meeting point: Fort Canning MRT (outside MRT gantry)

Contact: Traveloka at 6486 7945

Scare fest



What do you think Chua Enlai and Irene Ang saw while they were on the Fright Night At The Museum Tour? (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



Do blood-curdling tales and nerve-racking wanders through a haunted house sound like your idea of an adventure? If you answered yes, Fright Night At The Museum Tour will indulge your dark side. This 90-minute walking tour begins at the former Joo Chiat Maternal and Child Health Clinic built in 1907 and meanders towards the bewitching terrace houses of Koon Seng Road.



Besides enjoying the thrills of being spooked by the supernatural on the Fright Night At The Museum Tour, you can also learn more about Peranakan culture. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures.) PHOTO: XPERIENCE DMC



At the heart of the tour is the story of Rose, a Nonya who died a tragic death in Joo Chiat. Her spirit is believed to have lived on in her former home which has since been converted into a private Peranakan Museum. In this ornate location, participants get a glimpse of rare Peranakan artifacts and perhaps even a ghostly flutter of Rose herself.

Cost of tour: $60 per person (or $225 for two, with a one-night stay at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Hotel)

Tour availability: Thursdays to Sundays, 7.30pm and 9.00pm

Tour operator: Xperience DMC

Meeting point: 341 Joo Chiat Road

Contact: Online chat services on Klook website and app

In plane language



Chua Enlai and Irene Ang joked about owning and flying their own aeroplane while on the Fascinating World of Aviation Plus Exclusive Hangar Tour. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



Most of us may have been grounded over the past two years, but aviation enthusiasts can still get a kick out of the Fascinating World of Aviation Plus Exclusive Hangar Tour. The family-friendly activity offers an insider’s look into Seletar’s history as a British Royal Air Force station.

Wander through the tranquil neighbourhood, delving into buildings that were once integral to Singapore’s development as an aviation hub. The highlight of this three-and-a-half-hour experience is an exclusive tour of a hangar that’s usually reserved for aircraft owners, aviation workers and members of a private jet services company. Set your sights on planes of different makes and sizes, including seaplanes and those that serve as flying hospitals.



While on tour, Irene Ang and Chua Enlai also had the rare opportunity to view aeroplanes of different makes and sizes at a private hangar. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



The tour culminates with drinks at the Private Aviators’ Lounge (look out for some of the furniture that’s made from aeroplane parts) where you’ll get a rare, unobstructed view of the Seletar Airport runway.

Cost of tour: From $80

Tour availability: Tuesdays and Sundays, 9.45am to 1.15pm

Tour operator: Xperience DMC

Meeting point: Khatib MRT Station (Exit A)

Contact: Online chat services on Klook website and app

Excitement in the sky



Want to break free from the monotony of everyday life? Try the Giant Swing at Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett to get your heart racing. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



When is a swing ride not just a swing ride? When you’re propelled – strapped in safely, of course – head first from a giant swing 40m (equivalent to some 14 storeys of a HDB block) up in the air and left to swoop across Sentosa’s beaches with an unrivalled view of the horizon over the sea.



From his expression, Chua Enlai must have had an exhilarating experience on the Giant Swing at Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett: Giant Swing is not an experience for the faint of heart, but if you’re an adrenaline junkie, it’ll do the trick nicely. The best part: You can do it strapped to the swing with your bestie so that you can experience this exhilarating adventure together – and talk about it for years to come!

Cost of attraction: From $51

Tour availability: From Thursdays to Mondays

Tour operator: Skypark by AJ Hackett

Meeting point: Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett

Contact: Traveloka at 6486 7945

View from the top



Let down your hair and jump alongside the young ones at the Manulife Sky Nets – Bouncing situated on Level 5 of Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo was taken before Covid-19.) PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT



We’ve all been mesmerised by the Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, spilling 10,000 gallons of water from its 40-metre height. But did you know that the most beautiful view of the complex’s stunning features is best observed from the Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park on the top floor?

Adrenaline junkies should check out the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking, designed to elicit some major thrills as it straddles a five-storey-high void. Think of it as a walk in the park, except 25 metres off the ground. When you’ve warmed up, head to the Manulife Sky Nets – Bouncing, where you can channel your inner child and leap among the trees within the canopy. If you prefer challenging your senses, there are two mazes, one offering a leisurely stroll through manicured hedges and another lined with mirrors and an immersive chamber to push your limits.

Cost of ticket: From $4.50

Availability: Daily

Merchant: Jewel Changi Airport

Email: call@changirecommends.com.sg

Eat, play, love



Take a well-deserved break with a staycation at Travelodge Harbourfront with your loved ones, and up the excitement factor by opting for the package with the escape room experience. (Photo was taken before Covid-19.) PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



Longing for an escape? With the Travelodge Harbourfront with Escape Room Experience staycation package, you get to escape – twice. Once when you check into Travelodge Harbourfront with your bestie to break away from the drudgery of the everyday, and again when you head to The Escape Artist at Harbourfront Centre to find your way out of one of its themed escape rooms.

Choose to join an elite squad of ninjas working to track a missing reconnaissance squad, be detained in a dark cell in a dodgy detention centre, or investigate a serial murder case in a cabin in the woods. Then let the adventure roll! This is the perfect chance to immerse yourself in an alternate reality and work against the clock.



Challenge your friends at solving the intriguing puzzles in the escape room, which has themes ranging from a murder case to jailbreak. (Photo was taken before Covid-19.) PHOTO: THE ESCAPE ARTIST



You’ll no doubt emerge from the escape room giddy with exhilaration. That’s when you can head back to the hotel to chill, have a drink and bask in the good vibes.

Cost of package: From $182.

Availability: Tuesdays to Sundays, except on Dec 24, 25 and 31; three days’ advance booking required

Merchants: Travelodge Harbourfront and The Escape Artist

Email: support@globaltix.com

Island tripping



One of the many attractions on the island, where you can utilise your Sentosa Fun Pass and experience some pulsating thrills, is iFly Singapore. (Photo was taken before Covid-19.) PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



There is so much to see and do in Sentosa (more than 70 experiences and activities, to be exact) that it makes absolute sense to use your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to purchase a Sentosa Fun Pass. Just to maximise the fun, of course.

The pass comes with 60, 90 or 120 tokens, all of which can be used to fuel your adrenaline rush. (The passes with 90 and 120 tokens are given five and 10 bonus tokens respectively.) Simply flash the Fun Pass at your chosen attraction for the excitement to begin. Participating attractions include iFly Singapore, Ola Beach Club, Sentosa 4D Adventureland and Skypark by AJ Hackett – maximum excitement and enjoyment for thrill-seekers of any kind.

Valid for 180 days from the date of purchase, Sentosa Fun Passes also come with special bundle promotions comprising food and drinks with your attraction entry, and souvenirs.

Cost of passes: From $60

Availability: Daily

Merchant: Sentosa

Email: support@globaltix.com

Game theory



Avid gamers will be excited to know that there is a gaming-themed staycation package at lyf Funan Singapore. (Photo was taken before Covid-19.) PHOTO: THE ASCOTT LIMITED



Digital adventurers will love a staycation at lyf Funan Singapore, where its gaming-themed lyf Style studio comes equipped with a PlayStation console so you and your pal can game to your hearts’ content. Choose from four exciting games when you check into lyf’s “Say Hi” counter or feel free to bring your own.

And nix that stereotype of gamers being anti-social because lyf is a co-living property with social spaces. This sleek establishment gives you a chance to get to know your neighbours at spots like its social kitchen aptly called “Bond” – safe distancing measures observed, of course.

Conveniently located within Funan, it’s easy to nip out for something to eat, or better yet, to one of many nearby escape rooms. With so much to do, this is one staycation that’ll keep you happily engaged.

Cost of package: From $347.

Availability: Daily, except between Dec 23 and 26, 2021, and Dec 29, 2021 and Jan 1, 2022

Contact: Trip.com at 3163 5312

