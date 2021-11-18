Don’t forget to use your $60 worth of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers child subsidies

The last lap of the year is always a delightful time to spend precious moments with the family, especially throughout the school holidays.

Family-friendly activities abound across the island, some familiar and others refreshingly undiscovered by both the young and young at heart.

So redeem your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and start planning to put those perks to good use, and rediscover responsibly!

Perfect for families

Did you know that family members of children below the age of 18 can purchase up to six child/youth tickets at attractions and tours at a $10 subsidy?

This is excellent news for cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents who want to treat their young family members to a special outing during the school holidays. As long as you share familial relations with the child or are their legal guardians, you are eligible for the digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers child subsidies.

These child/youth subsidy tickets are separate from your own $100 digital Vouchers, and the child subsidies can be used to offset the cost of child/youth tickets at attractions and tours. To purchase any subsidised child/youth ticket, you must use at least $10 worth of digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for your purchase.

Fuss-free redemption

Redeeming your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and the Child/Youth Subsidies is easy. All you need is your Singpass before you head to one of the five authorised booking partner websites, namely Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com. Scroll through the booking partners' websites to find the experiences that interest you – hotels, tours and attractions that are eligible are marked with the digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers icon.

Simply add the item you want to your shopping cart and click on “Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers” at checkout. Log in with your Singpass and choose the number of digital Vouchers you want to redeem.

Next, declare the details of your family members aged below 18. The $10 child/youth ticket will be automatically applied for up to six children or youth tickets when you copy the generated digital Vouchers code and paste it on the checkout page.

If all that seems complicated, there is in-person help at the authorised booking partners’ physical locations as well as at designated community centres and residents’ committee (RC) centres across Singapore to help Singapore Citizens redeem their digital Vouchers using their Singpass.

If you don’t have access to your Singpass, you can visit selected community centres and RC centres to book your experiences using your NRIC, Singapore passport or National Service identification document. These include Bedok CC, Jalan Besar CC, Taman Jurong CC and Chong Pang Zone 4 RC Centre. Click here for the full list of physical locations.

Why wait for the exams to be over before planning your year-end activities? Book early so you and the young ones are guaranteed a good time long before the school slog is done for the year.

Here’s a list of experiences that the whole family will enjoy.

A walk to remember



As part of the SG Hike, Eat & Workshop @ Queenstown tour, you will discover old neighbourhoods such as Tanglin Halt and Mei Ling Street, as well as embark on a nature trek through verdant forests at the Rail Corridor. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe distancing measures.) PHOTO: X-TREKKERS ADVENTURE CONSULTANT



The first satellite town in Singapore and one of the island’s oldest housing estates, Queenstown is a treasure trove of old-world charm and good food.

On the SG Hike, Eat & Workshop @ Queenstown tour, discover old-school neighbourhoods at Tanglin Halt and Mei Ling Street before they make way for re-development. Suitable for children aged seven and above, the experience will give the young ones a glimpse into Singapore’s past. In turn, older Singaporeans can revisit a sepia-toned era and regale the younger generation with stories of their past.

A stop at Colbar gives kids a chance to stop for a drink and break before heading out to the Portsdown Road area to learn about the colonial buildings that line the enclave. The two-hour walk gives visitors the option to embark on a nature trek through verdant forests at the Rail Corridor – Singapore’s answer to The Highline in New York.



To cap off a memorable experience with SG Hike, Eat & Workshop @ Queenstown tour, create your own terrarium plant with your family at the Gift Plant Workshop. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe distancing measures.) PHOTO: X-TREKKERS ADVENTURE CONSULTANT



To end, enjoy laksa for lunch at Queensway Shopping Centre before creating your own terrarium at the Gift Plant Workshop, a sweet souvenir to remember the experience by.

Cost of tour: $75

Tour availability: 8.30am to 1pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays

Meeting point: Commonwealth MRT Exit A

Click here to book the tour.

Up close and personal with nature



Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is home to the largest area of protected mangrove forests in Singapore and filled with rich biodiversity, making it the perfect platform to share more about local flora and fauna with children. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe distancing measures.) PHOTO: TIMESWORLD TRAVEL



It isn’t often that we get to taste produce fresh from the source in urban Singapore. Staycation & Farm Tour gives you exactly that opportunity, with a morning of exploring three local farms and enjoying the fresh produce they grow. Make the most of your staycation at Ibis Budget Singapore with this four-hour tour that picks up guests from the hotel.

Have a taste of the freshest goat’s milk at Hay Dairies and even feed the goats when you purchase feed for $5. Learn about how your favourite leafy vegetables are grown at Koh Fah Technology Farm, and discover the flora and fauna at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. When you’re done, the tour returns you to the comforts of your room at Ibis Budget Singapore.

Cost of tour: From $70

Tour availability: Farm tour only available Wednesdays to Sundays

Click here to book the tour.

Not quite Money Heist, but similar



Build bonds and indulge in some fun accomplishing the various challenges and missions in the Jewel Heist Game with your family members, while exploring Jewel Changi Airport. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe distancing measures.) PHOTO: TRIBE TOURS



What could be more exciting than a family jewel heist?

Okay, so you’re not exactly plundering jewels but, rather, solving compelling puzzles with the Jewel Heist Game Tour at Jewel Changi Airport. This three-hour game pits teams against one another on missions throughout the engineering marvel, from the seven-storey Rain Vortex through the winding floors of shops and restaurants, and the intricately-designed green spaces.



Everyone in the family, young or old, has a role to play in the Jewel Heist Game Tour as it is suitable for anyone aged nine years and above. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe distancing measures.) PHOTO: TRIBE TOURS



Great for families with children aged nine years and up, the game tour has teams dismantling CCTVs, flooding toilets and mapping escape routes, all in the name of capturing the coveted crown jewel.

With their keen eyes, children come in particularly handy when searching for symbols and clues, which the adults help solve. It’s a great way to strategise as a team and forge stronger bonds.

Cost of tour: From $65

Tour availability: 2.30pm to 5.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Click here to book the tour.

A unique land and sea adventure



Soak in the beautiful sights, such as the ArtScience Museum and Marina Bay Sands, and take more family wefies as the Singapore DuckTours craft cruises along the Singapore River. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SINGAPORE DUCKTOURS



You’ve seen the amphibious “duck” crafts rumbling their way through Singapore. So why not get yourself on it to see exactly what happens on the Singapore DuckTours?

This hour-long adventure begins with a splash, as the duck craft swims off from the harbour before rumbling through the city. This scenic cruise offers a different vantage point from which to view Singapore’s iconic landmarks – think Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, and the Esplanade.



Perfect for a learning journey for the young ones, the Singapore DuckTours experience brings one from the Singapore River to various historic landmarks in the Civic District, including National Gallery Singapore and the Padang. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SINGAPORE DUCKTOURS



Don’t forget to take family wefies at the perfect spot right by the Merlion before the craft waddles back onto land past the Singapore Flyer and into the Civic District.

Last but not least, make a wish at the world’s largest water fountain at Suntec City, The Fountain of Wealth. It’s a lovely day out for fun-loving families.

Cost of tour: From $34.40

Tour availability: Fridays to Mondays

Click here to book the tour.

A scenic cruise under the stars



As dusk approaches, enjoy the sunset and cool sea breeze with the family on the open-deck ferry as the craft cruises around the Southern Islands of Singapore. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe distancing measures.) PHOTO: MONSTER DAY TOURS



For a more placid and relaxing outing on the water, book The Southern Islands: Discovery Sunset Sail with Dinner tour.

Unwind on an open-deck ferry, replete with fairy lights that twinkle as dusk settles, and soak up the breezes of the open seas. Expert maritime guides entertain guests with stories of forgotten lore and legends about the islets and just about everything else you’ve always wanted to know about what’s on Singapore waters.



Besides a tour of Singapore's Southern Islands, the two-hour-long cruise also allows passengers to enjoy tales and legends of the seas as well as to enjoy dinner with family members and loved ones. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): MONSTER DAY TOURS



The cruise comes with delicious bento dinners, offering a delightful, relaxing time for kids and older folks alike. For those two precious hours, you’ll feel like you’ve left Singapore for an ocean adventure.

Cost of tour: From $70

Tour availability: 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Meeting point: Marina South Pier

Click here to book the tour.

