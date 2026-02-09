For subscribers
Travel Journal
Seven days in Seoul with mum: An unlikely bonding trip after a decade
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – Like many working adults, I guard my annual leave fiercely. I plan it around public holidays, travel companions’ schedules and the best times to visit a certain destination, determined to squeeze as much joy as possible out of every precious break.
In January 2025, over dinner with my 63-year-old mother, I listed my upcoming trips for the year: a snowboarding trip to Niseko in March, summer in Sardinia with university friends, a music festival in Manila.