New SG Go Where microsite: Hyperlocal guides on Singapore journeys by ST journalists

SINGAPORE - With borders closed, The Straits Times has been crafting stories and videos on discovering Singapore afresh.

From luxe staycations to Instagram-gorgeous picnics, from leisurely book trails to scenic bus rides, ST writers have personally experienced many genres of domestic travel during the pandemic.

These stories and multimedia moments present possibilities for the stay-home globetrotter and are collected in the new SG Go Where microsite.

Life editor Susan Long says: "Singapore is a world-class destination and this is the perfect time to discover the country afresh.

"Whether it is a hip, hidden enclave or Jewel Changi Airport, which was planned for the enjoyment of Singaporeans and tourists alike, the SG Go Where site is a repository of travel-at-home ideas for everyone."

She hopes that the site, with its hyperlocal insider's guides and tips, will be a resource for foreign visitors when borders reopen.

While waiting for travel to restart, readers here can navigate the five categories of the site: the Editor's Picks of top stories, Suite Life staycations, Explore, Experiences and Videos.

The Explore section, for instance, includes cool local tours that have been popping up. They include a Chinatown murder-mystery walkabout, a visit to the last kampung, deep dives into red-light districts, a Crazy Rich Asians jaunt on a vintage Vespa sidecar, photo walks and more.

These excursions show how inventive the tourism sector is, despite its struggles, and are an avenue for Singapore residents to keep the spirit of travel alive.

Another popular category is the Suite Life weekly staycation series, where ST journalists personalise their reviews of hotels and wander in the vicinity.

In this series, we have also covered workations, rooms under $180, hotels that scoop up international accolades and even a novel staycay in a shipping container.

Up next are family packages plus stays for Christmas and to ring in 2021 after a no-vacation year. The Suite Life series is also available here.

Besides these exclusive lifestyle stories, the SG Go Where site is also updated with the latest news stories such as cruises to nowhere and how Singapore Airlines is reinventing its stellar services with Restaurant A380 @ Changi for in-plane dining on the ground.

Check out SG Go Where online and in print for savvy ideas and insights on how to spend your time playing traveller in Singapore.