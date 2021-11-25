Mangrove kayaking and a 'garden-in-a-hotel': Venture into Singapore's great outdoors

We often call Singapore a city in the garden, a tropical paradise, and an island where nature beckons at every turn. But when was the last time you truly enjoyed the many outdoor spots of our city?

With the holiday season in sight, putting us all in the mood for some rest and recreation, it’s time to head to the great outdoors and discover the adventures that our ever-surprising island has to offer. And remember to book your experiences using your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers by Dec 31, 2021, and enjoy them by Mar 31, 2022

From mangrove kayaks to Brompton bikes: Have you explored our great outdoors? Watch the video below for more tips and deals.

The following are unique outdoor experiences that will allow you and your loved ones to explore delightful parts of Singapore that you’ve yet to discover. Or to simply break away from the monotony of work-from-home, breathe in the fresh air and rediscover parts you thought you knew.

A hidden oasis



The Kayaking Mangrove Exploration Tour is for everyone regardless of your kayaking ability – there will be a lesson on the basics as well as a safety briefing. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



There are few corners of Singapore inaccessible by foot. One of these is the dense mangrove along the Strait of Johor that can only be reached by kayak. The Kayaking Mangrove Exploration Tour takes visitors from Sembawang Park through the lush mangrove where experienced kayaking guides point out the diverse flora and fauna found in its expanse.

Don’t know how to kayak? No problem. You’ll get a lesson and safety instructions before strapping on your life vests and heading out on a leisurely hour-long row.

Once past the mangrove, you’ll come upon a secret cove where the waters are so clear you can see all the little fish in it and pick seashells and clams on the shoreline. Take your time frolicking on this slice of paradise before kayaking back.

Cost of tour: $90

Tour availability: 8.15am to 1.15pm daily

Tour operator: Timesworld Travel & Educational Tours Pte Ltd

Meeting point: MacPherson MRT

Email: call@changirecommends.com.sg

Click here to book the tour.

Biking around the bay



The Brompton Bike Cycling Tour – City Tour is a fun and enjoyable affair for everyone to soak in the beautiful sights along Kallang River and Marina Bay. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): CAMP HIGH ACHIEVERS



If you’ve ever wondered about the nation’s fascination with Brompton bikes (it was the most-searched bicycle brand on digital marketplace Carousell during the thick of the pandemic), this is your chance to have a go at it.

On the Brompton Bike Cycling Tour – City Tour, the adventure begins at the Singapore Cricket Club where friendly cycling instructors show participants all the unique elements of the Brompton folding bike assigned to them. Then it’s off on a ride through the F1 circuit and the Kallang Park Connector to the Singapore Sports Hub. The journey continues to the picturesque Marina Barrage and Marina Bay area, before you head back to the starting point through the bucolic Robertson Quay.

Suitable for participants aged 13 and above, this leisurely tour covers 18km over about 90 minutes and will burn you at least 500 calories – the perfect excuse to indulge in some local delights on your way home. Along the way, there are plenty of opportunities to take selfies by Singapore’s iconic landmarks and videos of your fun day out with your favourite people.

Cost of tour: $107 (adult)/$85.60 (child)

Tour availability: Wednesday, 7pm – 9pm; Saturday, 9am – 11am; and Sunday, 3pm – 5pm

Tour operator: Camp High Achievers

Meeting point: Singapore Cricket Club car park

Email: support@globaltix.com

Click here to book the tour.

Down by the river



Red or white - can't decide? Chua Enlai and Ebi Shankara quench their thirst (for knowledge, of course) at Ricciotti while on the River Cruise Guided Tour with Wine Appreciation. (The photo was taken in accordance with safe management measures set by IMDA during film production.) PHOTO: SPH



Enjoying the great outdoors comes in different forms and it can be as simple as taking a cruise down the Singapore River. When you hop on the River Cruise Guided Tour with Wine Appreciation, you can simply soak up the carefree vibe with a glass of wine in hand.

The wine appreciation session takes place at riverside restaurant Ricciotti where guests will sip on four types of wines from various regions, learning about their makers’ histories and what dishes they pair well with.



Relax and take a lazy cruise down the Singapore River in a historical bumboat, catching sight of the many beautiful landmarks in the Clarke Quay and Marina Bay areas. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



When you’re sufficiently “hydrated” and relaxed, head on to one of the historical bumboats off Clark Quay that will cruise down the river, offering views of your favourite Singapore sights from a different vantage point. It’s a romantic way to spend an evening, taking in the twinkling lights of the city in a wonderfully breezy atmosphere.

Cost of tour: $69

Tour availability: 5pm to 8.30pm daily

Tour operator: PJE Group

Meeting point: Clarke Quay MRT Station, Exit E

Contact: Traveloka at 6486-7945

Click here to book the tour.

When history, nature and leisure meet



Labrador Nature Reserve is not only filled with diverse flora and fauna, but also dotted with vestiges of Singapore's history, such as Dragon's Tooth Gate, a tooth-shaped rock formation thought to be a navigational marker for legendary Chinese explorer Zheng He in the 15th century. PHOTO: TRIP.COM



Join the Labrador Nature Reserve with Romantic Sky Dining Tour and take a splendid walk through the nature reserve. The expert guides will regale you with wartime stories and legends such as that of Dragon’s Tooth Gate, a tooth-shaped rock outcrop believed to be the navigational marker for the great Chinese explorer Zheng He as he travelled through the Singapore Straits in the 15th century.

Enjoy mesmerising views of Keppel Harbour and Sentosa, and learn about the varied habitats that line the seamless loop around the nature reserve. As dusk falls, hop on the Singapore Cable Car to enjoy a scrumptious dinner in a Singapore Flavours Cabin, where you’ll be served a bento of seven quintessential local dishes, such as chicken rice and chilli crab, all of which are prepared with a unique twist. Savour your meal as you float 100 metres above Mount Faber Peak, Singapore Harbour and Sentosa. A memorable experience for young and old.

Cost of tour: $150

Tour availability: 2.30pm to 7.30pm daily (except public holidays)

Tour operator: Golden Travel Services

Meeting point: Labrador Park MRT Station, Exit A

Contact: Trip.com at 3163 5312

Click here to book the tour.

A trip to Adventure Island



You can frolic up with the playful bottlenose dolphins at Dolphin Island on Resorts World Sentosa. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



Getting up close and personal with dolphins is quite an unforgettable and magical encounter.

At Dolphin Island on Resorts World Sentosa, meet and greet the playful Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins as you wade waist-deep in the water and revel in their playfulness. For those who prefer to remain dry, you can still touch, splash and take photos with these delightful creatures and learn all about their anatomy and behaviour. It is a truly special experience that can be enjoyed by anyone over four years old.

As part of the bundled deal, extend the excitement on Sentosa at Adventure Cove Waterpark where you can cruise down the Adventure River as a family armed with mini tipping buckets, splash buckets and water shooters. Float across 14 stunning scenes, including a lush jungle, a mysterious grotto, and an underwater tunnel teeming with marine life. And that’s all before checking out the Big Bucket Treehouse and Seahorse Hideaway that were built for maximum fun. Don’t forget to book these experiences using your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and for families with children under 12, the child subsidies as well.



Suitable for the young and the young at heart, Adventure Cove Waterpark promises to be a full day of fun, laughter and bonding for you and your loved ones. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



This exhilarating experience will score parents some serious brownie points with the kids, who will no doubt talk about it for a long time to come. You’ll also be grateful for extra peace and quiet as the exhausted children will definitely sleep through the night.

Cost of experience: From $59 (child)/from $67 (adult)

Experience availability: 12pm, 1pm and 2pm daily, except Wednesdays and Fridays

Meeting point: Adventure Cove Waterpark entrance

Contact: Online chat services on Klook website and app

Click here to book the tour.

Stay and play



What's a staycation without lots of feasting? At The Line restaurant at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, every meal is a memorable affair with cuisines from around the world. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE



It may be tucked away in the heart of the city, but its lush gardens give Shangri-la Hotel Singapore an aura of a verdant tropical hideaway. So, if you like nature sans any ruggedness, this is the perfect staycation for you.

The Shangri-La Singapore Staycation comes in three variants. The Valley Wing Package, which comes with a one-night stay in the Valley Wing Deluxe Room with daily breakfast at The Line for two adults, is a SRV exclusive. The 3-Course Dinner Package consists of a one-night stay in a Garden Wing Deluxe room for two with daily breakfast, a three-course dinner at Waterfall Ristorante Italiano and 20 per cent off massage treatments at Chi, The Spa. There is also a room-only package, which gives a one-night stay for two in a Garden Wing Deluxe City View room.

For the young ones, there is Buds by Shangri-La, an interactive play space spread over 572 sq m with slides, ball pits, kiddie rides, an Explorer Zone and even baking classes. Make sure to carve out time for Splash, comprising six unique water play areas with slides, water spouts, cannons and wading pools. Designed with not just kids in mind, this promises to be a splashing good time for the adults as well.



Not only is The Orchid a lovely location for photos, the orchid greenhouse situated within the grounds of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore makes for a good opportunity for the young ones to learn about our national flower. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE



Rates start from $353.

Contact: Online chat services on Klook website and app

Click here to book the staycation package.

Explore your wild side



Besides Kai Kai and Jia Jia, the two lovable pandas which became parents in 2021, the red panda is yet another star attraction at River Wonders - find it at the Great Panda Forest enclosure. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



For many of us, the perfect day is spent around animals of every ilk - pandas, lions, manatees, goats, penguins, meerkats… The more, the merrier. So why not make an event of visiting the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, River Wonders and Night Safari - all in one day?



Make full use of the Parkhopper Plus package and visit all four parks including the Singapore Zoo (pictured) with friends and family. PHOTO (TAKEN BEFORE COVID-19): SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



The Parkhopper Plus package offers entry to all four parks at a bargain and ensures your day will be filled with thousands of animals — and jam-packed with animal shows — that will thrill and delight everyone in the family. That said, you don’t have to be children to be enthralled by the experience, so grab your friends and spend a day delighting in some animal antics.

Cost of package: $90 for adults/$69 for children aged three to 12

Availability: Daily

Contact: Trip.com at 3163 5312

Click here to book the package.

Recharge in our biophilic city



On the terrace of Peppermint restaurant is an urban farm, where the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay hotel grows plants and herbs that are used in its F&B creations. PHOTOS: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



There is much nature to be found within PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, now transformed into a "garden-in-a-hotel". Through its doors, you’ll find otherworldly atrium gardens, towering vertical gardens, and glass greenhouses framing its restaurants. The hotel’s location close to Singapore’s finest attractions means you could spend the day getting reacquainted with them all. Think selfies with the Merlion, a ride on the Singapore Flyer, and a wander through Gardens By The Bay – all to soak up the serenity of all that surrounding greenery.



With Singapore's perennial swelter, a dip in the swimming pool is always welcome, but one that is filled with mineral water is quite rare and unique. PHOTOS: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



When you return to the hotel, cool off in the rooftop mineral water swimming pool before drinks and light bites at the Skyline Bar framed by a sprawling green lawn. It’s a wonderful way to recharge and unwind in the heart of the city, surrounded by nature. From Sundays to Thursdays, staycationers get one-for-one house pours at the Atrium Lounge from 5pm till 8pm.

With the hotel in the Marina Bay area, do work in a visit nearby attractions such as Gardens By The Bay and the Singapore Flyer.

Rates start from $435 for an Urban King room.

Contact: Trip.com at 3163 5312

Click here to book a room.

Prices, rates and packages are accurate as of date of publication on Nov 25 2021.

In partnership with Singapore Tourism Board