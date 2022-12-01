‘Magic’ coffee and back alley cafes: What's new in Melbourne since your last trip

Relax at markets, museums and the Mornington Peninsula hot springs

If markets draw you, then South Melbourne Market is the place to go. The selection of gourmet foods, from cold cuts to seafood to cheeses and dried goods is amazing, while the range of clothing, jewellery, homeware and gifts is tasteful and tempting.

There are also great restaurants and cafes — the lines in front of Agatha Patisserie and Simply Spanish are worth joining because of the melt-in-the-mouth French pastries and delicious paella.

“It is the go-to spot for locals, and a must-visit for travellers,” says Mr Kenneth Thong, 28, who cites the coffee, pastries and fresh seafood as the things that draw him back to the market. “Its mix of cuisines and people are quintessentially Melbourne – a melting pot similar to what we have back home,” says the Singaporean who has called Melbourne home for the past six years.

If you’re here in June, treat yourself to some of the most famous art in the world. The annual Melbourne Winter Masterpieces Exhibition brings in the work of legendary artists for display over 100 days at Melbourne Museum, National Gallery of Victoria and Australian Centre for the Moving Image. This year saw Picasso at the NGV, while previous years have hosted Klimt, Monet, Degas and Van Gogh.