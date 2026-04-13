From occupation to obsession: Navigating Singapore’s complex relationship with Japan

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Appreciating Japan means going beyond food and shopping to understand its historical relationship with Singapore, says the writer, who has introduced the topic to her two young daughters.

JAPAN – “Do you like it? Will you wear it often?” I ask my daughters for the umpteenth time. They are barely listening, distracted by the sight of themselves in yukata, a casual kimono made of cotton.

This is the third yukata store we have been to today, one that sells second-hand kimono and yukata.

Knee-deep in their Studio Ghibli obsession, the two girls count sushi and natto (fermented soya beans ) among their favourite foods. Llucia, aged four , learnt to sing Sakura Sakura in kindergarten, just in time for the trip.

Holiday photo shoots like the ones catering to tourists in Kyoto, complete with a rental kimono, have never appealed to me. I prefer to be the one taking photos, trying to capture the fleeting, candid moments of a family vacation. Yet I have relented to my daughters’ request to buy yukata for them on their first trip to Japan.

The other concern I have is a little more difficult to articulate to children – is it appropriate for my half-Singaporean Chinese children to wear traditional Japanese outfits when our family was affected by Japanese aggression during World War II?

Remembering the past

My great-grandfather did not come home after he was summoned by Japanese soldiers during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore. To this day, my family conducts ancestor worship rituals at home without knowing his death anniversary, praying for him on my great-grandmother’s death anniversary.

The passing of time has dulled the pain of wartime atrocities and taken away most survivors and their memories of the Occupation.

But Singaporean poet Chim Sher Ting, whose debut collection Burn After Dawn (2024) centres on the Occupation , believes more should be done to raise awareness on aspects of it , such as comfort women and Unit 731. The latter was the Imperial Japanese Army’s biological warfare arm that set up laboratories in Singapore to cultivate diseases such as smallpox and plague.

“It is important to create opportunities for future generations to hear live accounts and personal narratives of the war, many of which are stored in the National Archives of Singapore, or to experience wartime locations like Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter to get a better, more intimate understanding of what our ancestors had to go through,” she says.

Appeal of modern Japan

At the same time, everyone seems to have a soft spot for Japan these days, myself included.

I grew up with the J-wave at its peak, fangirling over Japanese football players, watching J-drama Beach Boys (1997) and buying San-X and Sanrio character merchandise.

Now, I gush over what Japan has to offer, from konbini snacks to well-designed kitchenware, even as I think about the collective World War II amnesia that seems to afflict Singaporeans.

Many, including my parents, view the Occupation as a historical event with little bearing on life today. Among my friends, only one avoids visiting Japan because of the past.

Travellers have a soft spot for Japan, including cultural spots such as temples. PHOTO: PIXABAY

An acquaintance who has travelled to Japan more than a dozen times in the last decade tells me: “I lost no one dear to me during the Occupation. I also don’t see the need to discuss the war with my Japanese friends because it has no bearing on our friendships.”

Dr Sylvia Ang, a Singaporean lecturer in sociology at Monash University, explains how this “collective amnesia” has been shaped by economic growth.

“Singapore was trading intensely with Japan. Japanese brands were sought after and considered reliable. Many of our households were filled with Japanese goods,” she says of the post-war 1970s and 1980s.

Japan was then Singapore’s largest trading partner and foreign investor, driving Singapore’s industrialisation and growth.

A record-breaking 726,200 Singaporeans visited Japan in 2025, a 5.1 per cent increase from 2024. PHOTO: PIXABAY

This relationship was partly shaped by pragmatic post-war reconciliation.

In 1967 , Singapore accepted $50 million , evenly split between a grant and a loan, as part of a bilateral agreement to strengthen relations between the two countries. In 2002, Singapore became the first country that Japan signed a free trade agreement with.

Today, the two countries share strong bilateral ties. “Made in Japan” is a mark of quality for many Singaporeans. A record-breaking 726,200 Singaporeans visited Japan in 2025, a 5.1 per cent increase from 2024.

The way ahead

World War II took place less than a century ago. Even for those uninterested in history, reflecting on Singapore’s recent past will allow them to understand the hardships their forefathers endured, and make sense of wars around the world today.

I have told my children what happened to their great-great-grandfather and explained in simple terms Japan’s role in World War II, during visits to the Former Ford Factory and National Museum of Singapore.

Unsurprisingly, however, they seem more interested in cute Japanese stationery and trinkets.

Japanese stationery and trinkets are popular among tourists. PHOTO: PIXABAY

In August 2025, then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba walked a political tightrope, delivering a speech expressing “remorse” over World War II at the 80th National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead.

It was the first time since 2012 that a Japanese leader used the word at the annual ceremony. Even so, he avoided acknowledgement of Japan’s wartime atrocities in Asia, unlike other more liberal prime ministers.

Dr Bernard Z. Keo, a historian of modern South-east Asia at the Geneva Graduate Institute, says: “There is a distinction between state and establishment practices in Japan towards not apologising and continuing to pretend that certain issues do not exist, versus ordinary people in Japan who have a far more diverse set of opinions.”

I believe it is important to have open discussions with people from different generations and backgrounds to make sense of the past. Likewise, trips to Japan can be more than just discovering heritage shops and family-run diners.

I choose to get to know the country better by interacting more with locals and paying attention to how history has shaped it – something I hope my daughters, too, will learn over time.