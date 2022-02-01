Fly on the cheap to Malaysia, Australia and beyond

Starting in mid-2020 and well into 2021 - a period known for its mix of optimism fuelled by Covid-19 vaccines and pessimism courtesy of the Delta variant - there has been much speculation that airfares will see a post-pandemic spike.

After all, there are more countries open for tourism now, more people are looking to fly again and airlines are eager to recoup their losses. It is sensible to surmise that you would need to pay more for international travel today.

If you factor in the testing, possible quarantine and travel insurance, it may look like the costs are piling up. But do you also have to fork out more for plane tickets?

Is flying more expensive now?

Airfares have always been prone to fluctuation due to seasonality and demand. The pandemic just adds more factors into play: international borders closing and reopening and changing travel restrictions, among others.

2022 seems poised to continue as a year of careful planning, with the Omicron variant running amok alongside global uncertainties.

When booking a flight ticket in the middle of the pandemic, consumers will now certainly factor flexibility into their travel preferences.

However, securing a reasonably priced ticket remains a strong consideration as well.

The month-long suspension of sales for Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights ended on Jan 20 and Singaporeans can look forward to quarantine-free trips again. Even so, some travellers may hesitate to make a booking, under the impression that the still-ongoing pandemic has surely caused flying to be more expensive now.

To give a clearer idea of whether that is a reasonable conclusion, here is a look at Wego's data: more specifically, at the average prices of one-way flight tickets from Singapore to the VTL destinations in the pre-pandemic month of February 2019 versus prices in February 2022.

Do note that Wego has not included other countries on the VTL list as the lack of comprehensive data on some destinations did not allow it to pinpoint an average amount.

The data suggests that airfares to the majority of VTL countries from Singapore have actually experienced a decrease. Price drops have been recorded on airfares to 13 countries on the VTL list.

The decrease in airfares to popular European destinations such as Britain and Turkey in the Middle East has been substantial, with the average airfare from Singapore experiencing drops of 42 and 31 per cent respectively.

Airfares to other European destinations such as Spain and France follow suit with noticeable decreases of 29 and 20 per cent respectively.

Popular destinations Germany and the Netherlands have also experienced a minor drop, with a 5 and 2 per cent decrease in airfares respectively.