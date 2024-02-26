From child-friendly trip ideas to parent-approved packing lists: Ways for the family to globetrot with ease

Before they had kids, nothing got in the way of avid travellers Jassmin Peter and Kristian Berntzen. From spontaneous off-peak sojourns to making the most of their days with cramped itineraries, the world was their proverbial oyster, and the duo took advantage of every chance they got to explore it.
Fast forward 11 years, the couple – now parents to Andreas, 9, and Sienna, three – travel together as a family of four.
“We started travelling when Andreas was three-months-old. It wasn’t easy, but we learned plenty along the way, and he eventually became a really great traveller,” shares Ms Peter, 42, an editor.
However, their post-Covid-19 trip to Norway in 2022 was Sienna’s first time on a plane.
“We were a little rusty and unsure of what to expect with two kids. The long-haul flight was exciting and tiring at the same time!”
Travelling as a family is a great way to bond and make memories, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. Schedule disruptions, long packing lists and jet lag can all contribute to cranky kids – and adults.
Read on for useful tips from seasoned travellers who have learned how to circumvent these issues to ensure everyone has an amazing holiday.
Picking a destination
“Child-friendly travel destinations” is easily a top Google search topic come every school holiday, but the myriad of options, coupled with personal preferences and your children’s temperament, means it might be tough to pick the ideal location.
In general, Ms Peter enjoys nearby beach destinations such as Langkawi in Malaysia, Koh Samui in Thailand, and Batam in Indonesia. They involve short travel times and less planning since the kids can entertain themselves at the pool or with beach activities.
Ms Melissa Tan, 38, who works in communications and travels frequently with her three sons, aged eight,10 and 12, likes Australia for its wealth of kid-friendly attractions and activities. She and her husband have travelled with the boys to Perth and Sydney. Recently, they also took a trip to New Zealand.
Ms Tan also recommends cruises for those with older children, as there are a variety of activities they can partake in, such as football, basketball, table tennis, bumper cars, rock climbing and iFly, a simulated skydiving experience in a vertical wind tunnel.
For Ms Annabelle Das, 43, who has been jet-setting with her two sons, aged eight and 10, since they were as young as five months old, “a destination is what you make of it”.
“I have not had a bad trip with my children – we have enjoyed places as far as San Francisco to as near as Bintan,” says the lawyer. “The trick is to not rush the trip and cram too many things to see and do.”
Choosing the right travel time
When travelling to distant countries, pick a flight time according to what will help you best adjust to the time difference and your child’s sleep pattern.
A morning flight out of Singapore works best for Ms Das, who travels with the family to Europe frequently to visit grandparents. This way, they arrive in Europe in the late afternoon.
“The kids stay awake for just a few more hours and sleep in the early evening, and jet lag is ironed out in a couple of days,” she explains.
Ms Peter, on the other hand, prefers evening flights as they coincide with her children’s sleep. During their long flights to Norway and New York City, Andreas slept up to six hours at a stretch, making the flight much less stressful. “It’s also our time to relax and recuperate before having to entertain him for the rest of the journey,” she adds.
Certain airlines also offer extra perks for kid travellers, which can smoothen the flying experience for both parents and children.
British Airways allows you to pre-order your kids’ meals so they can eat first, Singapore Airlines offers them activity packs and soft toys, and Etihad Airways’ E-BOX will entertain your little ones with programmes, music and games.
Working around your child’s sleep schedule is also useful for road trips, as Ms Peter recently found out during a long weekend trip to Desaru. Setting off right after Sienna’s afternoon nap meant they had a happy toddler on their hands even as they navigated a traffic jam. On their way back, they left after lunch, so both kids dozed in the car.
Preparing for your trip
You can never be too prepared when travelling with young children for the first time. According to Ms Peter, some must-dos include ensuring everyone has a valid passport, and getting the necessary vaccinations depending on your travel destination and your child’s age.
She and her husband also never leave home without fully charged digital devices that have their kids’ favourite programmes downloaded. “It’s an unpopular opinion, but letting the kids watch their shows on the iPad can be a lifesaver for long trips and transits,” says Ms Peter.
Also, do not assume that all cities accept digital payments – you don’t want to be searching for a local ATM when juggling children in a foreign country. “Having a small sum of money in the foreign currency to pay street vendors or taxis helps,” Ms Das advises.
Deciding on accommodation
If you’re new to travelling with your children, booking a hotel with kid-friendly amenities and concierge services can help ease some anxiety.
There’s also the convenience that comes with waking up to a breakfast spread that you did not have to prepare. When booking hotels, Ms Das always tries to get one near the main attractions so they can head back quickly for an afternoon nap.
However, many also enjoy staying in a serviced apartment or an Airbnb home as they feel it’s a better way to experience the city they’re visiting. It is also more cost-efficient if you have a bigger family and require multiple rooms, or prefer to cook some of your meals – especially important for fussy little palates.
Ms Peter, who prefers living like a local while travelling, says the best part about staying in an Airbnb accommodation is being able to do “everyday things”. During their trip to Melbourne, Australia, in 2023, she enjoyed watching her children play with the kids in the neighbourhood, buying coffee and bread at the local bakery, and getting the inside scoop on the best places to shop and eat.
Planning an itinerary
Ms Peter, Ms Tan and Ms Das all agree that it is important that everyone gets a say on the itinerary, so everyone has something to look forward to.
“We have a mixture of sightseeing and kids activities. It could be a day of amusement parks and another day of museums but peppered with plenty of stops to eat, play or have an ice cream,” Ms Das elaborates.
During their cruise vacation, Ms Tan’s family would plan what they wanted to cover the next day the night before. “You also need to plan all these around meal times, and decide what you want to do together as a family or as a couple,” she says. “The cruise had a kids’ club, which our boys really enjoyed, and it worked out when my husband and I needed some alone time.”
But be prepared for days when things just don’t align. “All the best-laid plans go astray when you have young children,” says Ms Das. “Don’t over-plan but have a basic itinerary with plans B and C as backup.”
And when all else fails, she reminds us that well-rested and well-fed children are the happiest companions, so stay flexible and be prepared to change plans to suit the situation. Because in the end, these are the memories you will cherish forever.