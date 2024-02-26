From child-friendly trip ideas to parent-approved packing lists: Ways for the family to globetrot with ease

Before they had kids, nothing got in the way of avid travellers Jassmin Peter and Kristian Berntzen. From spontaneous off-peak sojourns to making the most of their days with cramped itineraries, the world was their proverbial oyster, and the duo took advantage of every chance they got to explore it.

Fast forward 11 years, the couple – now parents to Andreas, 9, and Sienna, three – travel together as a family of four.

“We started travelling when Andreas was three-months-old. It wasn’t easy, but we learned plenty along the way, and he eventually became a really great traveller,” shares Ms Peter, 42, an editor.

However, their post-Covid-19 trip to Norway in 2022 was Sienna’s first time on a plane.

“We were a little rusty and unsure of what to expect with two kids. The long-haul flight was exciting and tiring at the same time!”

Travelling as a family is a great way to bond and make memories, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. Schedule disruptions, long packing lists and jet lag can all contribute to cranky kids – and adults.

Read on for useful tips from seasoned travellers who have learned how to circumvent these issues to ensure everyone has an amazing holiday.