Calling gamers to sneakerheads and adrenaline junkies: It’s all ages on deck with fun, new themed cruises

Those looking for a quick getaway with lots of style can consider a leisurely cruise holiday this year. The new experiences on board the Genting Dream, in particular, set it apart from other regional offerings.
The flagship of Resorts World Cruises, voyages on the Genting Dream, are made even more exciting in 2024 with a line-up of events for all ages, ranging from seasonal celebrations and music festivals to culinary experiences and more.
For some luxe pampering, the ship’s Palace Suites presents an exclusive and premium cruise experience alongside 24-hour butler concierge service. Intrepid travellers who enjoy an adrenaline rush can check out the water slides, zipline and rope course.
This year, Genting Dream travellers can also embark on epic, themed voyages that combine the dynamic energy of gaming and e-sports or sneaker artistry and family fun within the luxurious setting of a cruise.
New experiences for all to enjoy
An upcoming highlight event is the Battle Star Nova, an e-sports-themed cruise to Phuket from Mar 31 to Apr 3. This is the first time Resorts World Cruises is organising an e-sports tournament on a cruise ship where gaming enthusiasts can unite and battle it out.
The first day will see participants gathering to form their teams to foster bonds and create new networks among the diverse groups of passengers. The following day, go around the ship and play different kinds of games – both physical games and at gaming stations such as TEKKEN Challenge, Super Smash Bros and Nintendo Switch.
And on the last day, they will take part in the final tournament for a last battle. At night, party the night away with music by invited deejays, artists and influencers like DJ Janice, FanC, Purpletiff and more.
Meanwhile, sneakerheads can rejoice at Kicks & Beats. From March to May, Resorts World Cruises’ will be unveiling a special sneakers collection on Genting Dream with its retail partner – Sneakers Clinic.
There will be a showcase of the latest sneakers from the retailer, plus a display of limited edition sneakers. Collectors can purchase any shoes that catch their fancy. Aside from that, guests can look forward to sneaker painting and lacing workshops.
Artistic talents can also purchase a pair of white sneakers at the retail store and then create their own designs – look out for invited designers who will do live demonstrations on how to paint your sneakers. The hip event will feature street dancers, graffiti artists and other exciting activities.
With the Summer Olympics also happening this year, families and friends can get into the spirit of "competition" with a dynamic line-up of sports tournaments and interactive games at the lively championSHIP event, which will be taking place in May and June.
Start your experience at the main lobby by customising your winner’s medal. Passengers can express their creativity and design their very own winner’s medal using the provided materials.
After that, head to the basketball court, where game stations await. Families with children are all welcome to participate.
The Sports Fiesta is a vibrant haven where passengers can join in a wide variety of sporting activities with a mini twist to it. These include Football Pool, Table Bowling, Vertical Jump, Bench Soccer, Badminton Shots, and Ice Hockey Shots.
Finally, pit your skills and play for glory in the ChampionSHIP Showdown. There will be an event schedule, and passengers have to register to take part. Winners will receive exclusive medals and other prizes.
What to expect on a Genting Dream cruise
If you decide to opt for a non-themed cruise, rest assured that you will never be bored when you're on board Genting Dream.
A diverse range of F&B concepts await that will please every type of gourmand. For instance, The Lido is a buffet-style restaurant with various international cuisines, including Halal-certified food options, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.
Alternatively, score a table at Umi Uma Sushi & Teppanyaki, the flagship Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, which offers plenty of theatrical fun thanks to sizzling teppanyaki performances. Genting Dream’s other dining options include Bistro, where steaks at sea await, Silkroad offering scrumptious Chinese fine dining fare and Hotpot, which offers a comforting steamboat feast alongside stunning ocean views.
After a day out ashore or soaking in some sun on the deck, head to the bar for a nightcap. Sip vintage wine, fine champagne, Scotch whiskies or refreshing cocktails while being entertained by live bands. For those interested in the vinous world, there are whiskey and wine-tasting sessions to boot.
Families can look forward to waterpark-themed fun with six thrilling waterslides or challenge themselves on the exciting rope course. Adrenaline junkies can glide above the shimmering ocean on a 35-metre zipline and take in the best views from there.
After all that action, sit back and enjoy a whole spectrum of shows, performances, and lively activities for all ages. Live productions in the opulent Zodiac Theatre range from acrobats to dance performances and comedy shows. Party-goers can head to Zouk and Zouk Beach Club for foam parties, pool parties and dancing till dawn to the beat of guest DJs.
Go ahead – book your voyage with Resorts World Cruises today and set sail for a world of excitement and luxury on board the Genting Dream.