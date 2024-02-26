Calling gamers to sneakerheads and adrenaline junkies: It’s all ages on deck with fun, new themed cruises

Those looking for a quick getaway with lots of style can consider a leisurely cruise holiday this year. The new experiences on board the Genting Dream, in particular, set it apart from other regional offerings.

The flagship of Resorts World Cruises, voyages on the Genting Dream, are made even more exciting in 2024 with a line-up of events for all ages, ranging from seasonal celebrations and music festivals to culinary experiences and more.

For some luxe pampering, the ship’s Palace Suites presents an exclusive and premium cruise experience alongside 24-hour butler concierge service. Intrepid travellers who enjoy an adrenaline rush can check out the water slides, zipline and rope course.

This year, Genting Dream travellers can also embark on epic, themed voyages that combine the dynamic energy of gaming and e-sports or sneaker artistry and family fun within the luxurious setting of a cruise.