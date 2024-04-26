Bush tucker meals, truffle hunts and wine master classes: Savour the unique as you fulfil this foodie bucket list

Surrounded by clean air, pure water and protected forests, it is no wonder that Australia has flavours you will not find anywhere else.
But what sets the country apart is also its wide array of culinary experiences. Visitors can engage in activities like indigenous foraging, truffle hunting and traditional winemaking as they dine in idyllic vineyards, Unesco World Heritage sites, iconic landmarks and stunning outback settings.
Dive into this ultimate foodie bucket list as it takes you around the continent and satisfies your taste buds. With the freshest seafood, the richest produce, world-class wines and a wealth of top chef talent, you can be sure to feast like a king no matter where you find yourself in Australia.
Forage, feast, and immerse in indigenous culture at Dampier, Western Australia
While good food is easily available in Australia, a dining experience that helps you appreciate its unique cultural history is considerably rarer. This is what you will find at Lullumb when you venture down to Dampier peninsula, which is about a two-hour flight from Perth.
Not only will you learn to read the land like the indigenous Bardi people do and discover how they forage for food, you will also delve deep into Bardi Jawi culture as you use hunting and gathering techniques passed down through generations, while you traverse mangrove creeks, paperbark forests, and salt plains. Then you will cook up and feast on all the bush tucker you have collected during the tour, and sample Kimberley damper – a type of bread, baked by early European settlers – over a campfire.
Alternatively, you can also embark on a hunt for mud crabs, a popular local delicacy. A guide will help you find your quarry in the creek, and show you how to hook it and truss it up for the trip back to town, where the crabs will be cooked over coals for a tasty seafood lunch.
Treat yourself to a truffle hunt in Adelaide Hills, South Australia
Find a change of pace in Sequoia Lodge, perched on stunning Adelaide Hills within Mount Lofty Estate and a short 15-minute drive from the city. This award-winning adult-only sustainably designed luxury lodge curates a range of intimate on-site experiences for its guests, such as hot pool soaks, picnics and yoga sessions.
It is particularly well-known for its dining, owing to the estate’s three-hatted Hardy’s Verandah Restaurant. Gourmands head here for its indulgent weekend high teas and degustation dinners. The lodge also puts together seasonal packages to showcase different experiences at different times of year.
The lodge also partners with local trufferie, Quercus Truffles, to offer guests the experience of hunting for Perigord truffles with specially trained dogs. After a fruitful hunt, you will head to the farmhouse kitchen to sort and clean the truffles while enjoying wine and truffle hors d’oeuvres. In the expert hands of the head chef, your preciously gathered truffles will then be prepared in a three-course dinner for you to fully enjoy the fruits of your labour.
Savour a star-spangled spread in Uluru, Northern Territory
While many visitors tend to see Uluru in the light of day, this astonishing sandstone landmark offers new breathtaking vistas at night. Sounds of Silence at Ayers Rock Resort offers visitors a chance to dine under the glittering outback sky at the Red Centre over four magical hours. Sip chilled sparkling wine and nibble on canapes while looking out over the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park as the sun sets in a burst of red, pink and gold.
Enjoy a three-course meal with choice picks from the interactive chef’s station, where a freshly prepared bush tucker-inspired menu incorporating native ingredients awaits you. There will be a didgeridoo performance before you are taken on a tour of the night sky, as the resident star talker points out planets and guides you through constellations and distant galaxies, making for a truly unforgettable celestial experience.
Celebrate culinary excellence in Sydney, New South Wales
When fine dining in Sydney, those in the know pick Bennelong, not just for its prime location within the iconic Sydney Opera House, but also because dining there means partaking of a unique slice of Australian culinary history.
Opened in 1973, Bennelong today maintains an astonishing 17 Chef Hat rating – in recognition for its consistent culinary excellence – and a spot on the 50 Best Discovery List amongst the best restaurants, bars and hotels in the world.
Diners can enjoy a sumptuous repast at The Restaurant, pre-theatre meals at The Counter, or cocktails at The Bar. The stunning views, upscale decor, well-heeled crowd and sophisticated food make this the place for a celebration. Order the rock oysters, wagyu fillet and the showstopping pavlova, with meringue shards constructed to replicate the shape of the opera house. Together with a bottle of bubbly, this is an experience you will not be forgetting anytime soon.
Bring on the bubbly in Launceston, Tasmania
The Tasmanian city of Launceston was recognised as a Unesco City of Gastronomy in 2021, and an exploration of its dining scene easily reveals why. Its rich culinary tapestry weaves together restaurants, cooking schools, food producers and vineyards. In fact, the wineries around Launceston are famed for their sparkling wines, contributing to the island state’s nickname of “Fizzmania”.
A good place to start your exploration is the House of Arras, set amongst lush woodlands along the Pipers River about 40 minutes out of Launceston. Known as Australia’s most-awarded sparkling wine producer, this cellar door uses the traditional French technique Méthode Traditionnelle to craft its famous wines. Oenophiles will delight in its master classes and tutored tastings, as well as its tranquil vineyards.
Another winery worth checking out is Josef Chromy, just 10 minutes out of Launceston. Its cellar door and hatted restaurant boast a lovely setting with idyllic vineyards, picturesque English gardens, and a beautiful lake. Tour the estate, sign up for a tasting or embark on a winemaking workshop to make your own traditional sparkling wine, before finishing off with an indulgent two-course wine-paired lunch for the perfect day out.
Honour local heritage in Melbourne, Victoria
One of the country’s epicentres of food, it is unsurprising that Melbourne boasts restaurants that celebrate the uniqueness of its regional produce and its indigenous culture.
Few establishments do the former as well as Farmer’s Daughters, opened by Peruvian chef Alejandro Saravia Pastuso in 2021. Utilising ingredients only from Gippsland, this restaurant is a showcase of provenance-based dining, as well as a love letter to that region of Victoria. Lakes Entrance octopus, Tambo Valley honey and East Gippsland stone fruit are all stars on the current menu, which changes according to seasonal availability.
Another must-try restaurant here is Big Esso by Mabu Mabu in Federation Square. Helmed by Nornie Bero, the restaurant is a large part of the Torres Strait Islander chef’s push to put indigenous ingredients in kitchens across Australia. Dine on rich kangaroo tail bourguignon, emu fillet with zesty lemon myrtle tzatziki, saltbush and pepperberry fried crocodile as well as ginger poached periwinkles and chargrilled prawns with sea succulents, before washing it all down with a green ant gin cocktail.
Enjoy a cultural evening in the Daintree Forest, Queensland
When you have the world’s oldest rainforest, it seems a waste to only enjoy it during daylight hours. This is why Queensland, home of the ancient Daintree Forest, offers a different way to appreciate this jewel — through Flames of the Forest, Australia’s only rainforest dining experience.
A pocket of natural beauty located within Tropical North Queensland’s Wet Tropics region, this venue creates an intimate and spiritual experience for its guests through its indigenous cultural evenings. Under a black silk canopy anchored by sparkling, handmade crystal chandeliers, you will be transported into a magical candlelit realm, and treated to a showcase of Aboriginal culture through didgeridoo music, traditional sharing by two brothers as well as ancient dreamtime storytelling.
In addition, you will be enjoying a tropical feast — choose between mains like lemon myrtle infused kangaroo loin with homemade fig chutney, pan fried reef fish with yellow curry or slow roasted Black Angus sirloin on salad. This is capped off with the quintessential Australian dessert, the pavlova, accompanied by quality Australian wines and beers as well as locally sourced coffees and teas.
Finish on a spirited note in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory
Canberra has seen an explosion of restaurant openings and new food and beverage developments in recent years, raising its dining scene rapidly to match its status as the capital of Australia.
With almost 20 years of crafting award-winning wines under his belt, renowned winemaker Nick O’Leary created excitement when he opened restaurant Heywood in 2023. Focusing on paddock-to-plate cuisine, the menu features local ingredients as well as the winemaker’s standout Shiraz, Chardonnays and Rieslings.
Artisanal spirit aficionados should visit Big River Distilling Company, which specialises in gin but also crafts small batches of liqueur and vodka. Go on a tour, enjoy a tasting session and make sure you try the Mandarin gin, which won a gold medal at the 2023 London Spirits Competition.
Sweet lovers are in for a treat with Fudgemental, one of Canberra’s best fudge-makers. All their fudge is vegan, made from ethically sourced ingredients, and pairs perfectly with wine or spirits. Zesty Orange goes with gin, while Espresso Pear hits the right spot with a Merlot.
