Bush tucker meals, truffle hunts and wine master classes: Savour the unique as you fulfil this foodie bucket list

Surrounded by clean air, pure water and protected forests, it is no wonder that Australia has flavours you will not find anywhere else.

But what sets the country apart is also its wide array of culinary experiences. Visitors can engage in activities like indigenous foraging, truffle hunting and traditional winemaking as they dine in idyllic vineyards, Unesco World Heritage sites, iconic landmarks and stunning outback settings.

Dive into this ultimate foodie bucket list as it takes you around the continent and satisfies your taste buds. With the freshest seafood, the richest produce, world-class wines and a wealth of top chef talent, you can be sure to feast like a king no matter where you find yourself in Australia.