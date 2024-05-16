Best travel essentials to pack for your next trip from packing solutions to useful gadgets and more

From travel insurance to data roaming options, and travel essentials like a sturdy luggage or backpack, there’s a good number of things to plan and prepare for any trip abroad.
Whether you’re travelling for a holiday or a business trip, it’s important to plan ahead to ensure you have everything you need to make your travels seamless and comfortable.
It’s also not uncommon for travellers to realise that they have forgotten something after embarking on their trip.
Think items like travel adapters, gadgets to keep you entertained while on long flights and taxi rides, and even useful mobile applications that can be pre-loaded on your phone to help navigate your way around the travel destination.
To streamline your pre-travel preparation and provide a smooth travel experience, here are some of the best travel essentials to pack for your next trip.
In this article:
- Travel packing solutions
- Tech gadgets and entertainment
- Carry-on and foldable bags
- Luggage and accessories
- Safety and comfort essentials
- Travel documents and necessities
1. Travel packing solutions
Waterproof 7-Piece Packing Cubes, $59
Original price: $89 (34 per cent off)
Made from 100% polyester, this packing cube set comes in seven different sizes to help maximise space and keep your belongings organised during your travels. They’re also waterproof and washable.
Available for $59 at Robinsons
8-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, $25.49
Original price: $29.99 (15 per cent off)
With a hand pump included, this 8-pack vacuum storage bag set helps to save maximise space in your luggage by compressing items like clothes, pillows and winter coats. These bags are also durable and reusable.
Available for $25.49 on Amazon
Biliyer 7-Piece Packing Cubes, $29.99
Designed with a mesh top, this 7-piece packing cube set crafted with a lightweight and durable nylon fabric material is a convenient and easy way to keep your items organised.
Available for $29.99 on Amazon
Universal Electric Pump For Vacuum Storage Bag, $6.49
Original price: $9.90 (34 per cent off)
If you want to save the time and trouble of pumping your vacuum storage bags by hand, consider investing in a compact and portable electric pump like this. With the push of a button, you’ll be able to easily compress your belongings and maximise space.
Available for $6.49 on Lazada
UGreen Travel Case Gadget Bag, $18.89
Original price: $29.99 (37 per cent off)
Keep your devices and tech accessories organised with this handy travel case gadget bag. Featuring different compartments and a water and pressure-resistant outer shell, this compact bag is a good way to store your items when you’re on the go.
Available for $18.89 on Amazon
Curaprox Travel Set, $19.40
Compact and easy to store in your luggage or carry-on, this Curaprox Travel Set includes a mini toothpaste, toothbrush, and interdental brushes.
Available for $19.40 on Lazada
2. Tech gadgets and entertainment
Lencent Universal Travel Adapter, $29.99
Additional 10% voucher available
Having a travel adapter on hand is important during your travels as there are different types of power outlets available at different destinations. For a safe and reliable option, check out this LENCENT Universal Travel Adapter that provides fast and seamless charging.
Available for $29.99 on Amazon
UGreen 65W USB C Travel Charger, $44.90
Original price: $69.99 (36 per cent off)
Looking for a charger that allows you to charge more than one device at a time while you’re travelling? Consider this travel-compatible charger that’s compatible with almost any country in the world thanks to its US, UK, and EU plug. It also allows charging for up to three devices at a time.
Available for $44.90 on Amazon
Luckyduo Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, $45.99
Original price: $54.99 (16 per cent off)
Save the hassle of having to deal with wires and bulky power banks with this magnetic wireless power bank. Simply snap it on to easily charge your phone while on the go.
Available for $45.99 on Amazon
Airglo Flex Flap Cell Phone Holder, $20.92
Want to watch your favourite TV series or movie on your own device instead of on the in-flight entertainment available? Enjoy your own media with ease without having to manually hold on to your phone with this Airglow Flex Flap Cell Phone Holder.
Available for $20.92 on Amazon
Toneof 60" Cell Phone Selfie Stick, $45.99
Original price: $59.99 (23 per cent off)
Capture memories seamlessly with this all-in-one tripod and selfie stick. It comes with a wireless remote that lets you hit ‘record’ or take a picture easily and also helps to rotate your phone to get just the right angle.
Available for $45.99 on Amazon
Edifier W240TN Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $67.99
Looking for in-ear noise-cancelling headphones for your travels? Compact, noise-cancelling and with a battery life of up to eight and a half hours, these affordable Edifier in-ear headphones might be what you're looking for.
Available for $67.99 on Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $451.77
Original price: $575 (21 per cent off)
With up to 30 hours of battery life, these Sony noise-cancelling headphones are a great pick for those who are travelling, especially on long-haul flights. It’s also designed to be comfortable on the ears even with long hours of wear, and has active noise-cancellation features to help you tune out unwanted sounds and relax.
Available for $451.77 on Amazon
Twelve South AirFly Duo Wireless Transmitter, $69.41
Not a fan of in-flight headphones? Invest in a wireless transmitter like this to use your own earbuds with in-flight entertainment easily. With a battery life of over 20 hours, this model is designed to work for you through long flights.
Available for $69.41 on Amazon
UGreen Bluetooth Item Finder, $29.99
It’s easy to lose things while travelling, and an easy way to prevent that from happening is to keep track of your items with a smart tag. Similar to the Apple AirTag, this UGreen Bluetooth Item Finder is a great and affordable way to do so.
Available for $29.99 on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $297.37
With a single charge lasting up to 10 weeks, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a wonderful way to read while you’re on the go, without having to lug physical books around. The screen light is also adjustable based on your preference and environment to provide a more comfortable reading experience.
Available for $297.37 on Amazon
3. Carry-on and foldable bags
Mark Ryden Water-Resistant Travel Backpack, $45
Original price: $118 (62 per cent off)
With a classic black design, this Mark Ryden backpack has useful functions that are perfect for travelling. Designed with an anti-theft feature as well as multiple pockets and a USB charging port, this multi-functional backpack is a good pick for travellers.
Available for $45 on Lazada
KKPL Foldable Tote Bag, $29.90
Original price: $45 (33 per cent off)
Designed with a large capacity while still being lightweight, this foldable tote is a useful bag to bring around on travels. Use it to hold your essentials, or as an extra bag to carry your shopping and souvenirs.
Available for $29.90 at Robinsons
Samsonite Foldaway Tote Bag, $44.48
In need of some extra space for souvenirs and other items? The Samsonite Foldaway Tote Bag is a sturdy option with comfortable, large shoulder straps and a generous capacity. It can also be folded away into a compact pouch for convenient storage when not in use.
Available for $44.48 on Amazon
4. Luggage and accessories
Imiomo 3-Piece Luggage Set, $237.22
Original price: $310 (23 per cent off)
Designed with a sturdy outer shell and a lightweight material, this three-piece luggage set includes two different-sized check-in luggages and one carry-on bag to suit all your travel needs. The quiet and sleek spinner wheels also make it a breeze to move around.
Available for $237.22 on Amazon
Robinsons Prestige Large 28" Luggage, $99
Original price: $299.99 (67 per cent off)
Scratch and impact-resistant, this Prestige luggage has a large capacity of up to 88L and compression resistance of up to 150kg while still being lightweight. Its timeless exterior and efficient 360-degree double spinner wheels lets you move around with ease.
Available for $99 at Robinsons
Aluminum Frame Luggage with USB Charging Port, $245
Original price: $480 (49 per cent off)
Travel comfortably with this multi-functional luggage with built-in TSA locks and a USB charging port. It also has a convenient front-flap opening that allows you to easily store items you might need easy access to, such as electronic devices and other essentials.
Available for $245 at Robinsons
Portable Luggage Weighing Scale, $10.89
Original price: $12.99 (16 per cent off)
Exceeding luggage weight limits can be a pain. This handy and affordable portable luggage weighing scale lets you weigh your luggage before you get to the airport to ensure you don't exceed the weight limits.
Available for $10.89 on Amazon
Monocozzi Bon Voyage TSA Letter Luggage Lock, $19.90
Original price: $35 (43 per cent off)
Secure your belongings and have extra peace of mind with Monocozzi’s unique letter luggage lock.
Available for $19.90 at Robinsons
5. Safety and comfort essentials
Portable First-Aid Kit, $15.98
Store this travel first-aid kit in your bags and luggage when travelling, just in case of emergencies. The kit includes first-aid essentials like bandages, sterile gauze pads, antiseptic wipes, burn gel, and more.
Available for $15.98 on Amazon
MLVOC Travel Pillow, $45.73
Original price: $48.89 (6 per cent off)
Travel in comfort and elevate your sleep quality on the plane with this memory foam neck pillow designed to support your head and neck. It’s also sweat-resistant and washable.
Available for $45.73 on Amazon
Doctor Scholl's Flight Socks, from $15.21
Original price: $16.86 (10 per cent off)
Antibacterial and odour-resistant, these compression socks are great for those who experience muscle tension and poor circulation while travelling on long-haul flights and rides. They’re also soft and lightweight, so you're able to wear them for extended periods without feeling discomfort.
Available from $15.21 on Amazon
6. Travel documents and necessities
Passport, ID and relevant travel documents
Passports are one of the most important things when it comes to travelling, so make sure that it’s up-to-date, packed, and ready to go when you’re preparing for your travels. It’s also essential to bring an identification card like your IC along, just in case. If you’re travelling to a country that requires a visa, be sure to print it out and have it stored safely in a folder or file too.
E-SIM and Wi-Fi device
In order to access the Internet and keep in touch with family and friends while abroad, make sure to prepare an E-SIM card with data roaming or a Wi-Fi device in advance.
Useful phone applications
When travelling, research what phone applications might be useful to have pre-loaded on your phone for that specific destination, as essential apps like ride-hailing apps and maps might differ from country to country. Some handy apps like these will help make your travels easier:
- E-Wallets (like YouTrip or Revolut)
- Translation Tools (like Papago)
- Maps (Google Maps)
Travel insurance
For an added layer of security, it’s good to invest in travel insurance to cover any unexpected situations from cancelled flights, to theft and accidents. Make sure to do some research and pick the plan best suited to your priorities and travel plans.