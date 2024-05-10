Best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds to shop now in Singapore

True wireless capabilities and active noise cancelling (ANC) used to be premium features years ago that were only available in pricier and higher-end headphones and earbuds models.

Thanks to the advancements in technology over time, features like these are now more commonly available.

Suitable for people who work from home and prefer to work undisturbed, or for those who simply want to work out or listen to music without distracting ambient sounds - ANC is one feature to look out for when shopping for your headphones or earbuds.

Whether you’re looking for ANC over-ear headphones or in-ear earbuds, there’s a good variety of audio products intentionally designed with this feature available across a range of price points catering to different budgets.

Depending on your needs from budget to portability, here are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds to shop, with most of them on sale now.

Best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds: What to look out for

These are some features to look out for before choosing the right ANC headphones or earbuds that best fits your lifestyle and needs.



Comfort, fit, and portability Depending on your comfort preference, the first thing to consider is if you would prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear earbuds. Over-ear headphones: If you intend to wear your headphones for long periods, look into lightweight models, padded ear cups and adjustable headbands to reduce ear and head strain. For easy portability, consider foldable designs or headphones that come with a carrying case. In-ear earbuds: For maximum comfort, consider the fit of the earbuds you choose. Earbuds are also very portable with earbud cases easily fitting into your pocket.



Type of noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): ANC reduces distracting ambient sounds through anti-noise signals from microphones and speakers. Passive Noise Cancellation: Utilises physical features of the headphones such as snug ear cups to block out ambient sound,



Sound quality and battery life Good sound quality can be subjective to personal preferences. Look out for reputable brands for decent and reliable sound. Especially for wireless models, good battery life is a useful feature to look into so you don’t have to worry about charging your device constantly.



Build quality and additional features To use your headphones for a longer period of time, choose one that is made of durable materials like metal and replaceable ear pads. For convenience and ease of use, check out the control features available such as touch sensors and buttons. If you’re using your headphones for conference calls at work, or picking up calls on your phone, make sure that you choose a model with a built-in microphone. For those with active lifestyles, remember to look out for sports-compatible earbuds that are water-resistant.



Best noise-cancelling headphones to shop now

Original price: $569 (25 per cent off)