Best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds to shop now in Singapore

True wireless capabilities and active noise cancelling (ANC) used to be premium features years ago that were only available in pricier and higher-end headphones and earbuds models.
Thanks to the advancements in technology over time, features like these are now more commonly available.
Suitable for people who work from home and prefer to work undisturbed, or for those who simply want to work out or listen to music without distracting ambient sounds - ANC is one feature to look out for when shopping for your headphones or earbuds.
Whether you’re looking for ANC over-ear headphones or in-ear earbuds, there’s a good variety of audio products intentionally designed with this feature available across a range of price points catering to different budgets.
Depending on your needs from budget to portability, here are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds to shop, with most of them on sale now.
Best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds: What to look out for
These are some features to look out for before choosing the right ANC headphones or earbuds that best fits your lifestyle and needs.
Comfort, fit, and portability
- Depending on your comfort preference, the first thing to consider is if you would prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear earbuds.
- Over-ear headphones: If you intend to wear your headphones for long periods, look into lightweight models, padded ear cups and adjustable headbands to reduce ear and head strain. For easy portability, consider foldable designs or headphones that come with a carrying case.
In-ear earbuds: For maximum comfort, consider the fit of the earbuds you choose. Earbuds are also very portable with earbud cases easily fitting into your pocket.
Type of noise cancellation
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): ANC reduces distracting ambient sounds through anti-noise signals from microphones and speakers.
Passive Noise Cancellation: Utilises physical features of the headphones such as snug ear cups to block out ambient sound,
Sound quality and battery life
- Good sound quality can be subjective to personal preferences. Look out for reputable brands for decent and reliable sound.
Especially for wireless models, good battery life is a useful feature to look into so you don’t have to worry about charging your device constantly.
Build quality and additional features
- To use your headphones for a longer period of time, choose one that is made of durable materials like metal and replaceable ear pads.
- For convenience and ease of use, check out the control features available such as touch sensors and buttons.
- If you’re using your headphones for conference calls at work, or picking up calls on your phone, make sure that you choose a model with a built-in microphone.
- For those with active lifestyles, remember to look out for sports-compatible earbuds that are water-resistant.
Best noise-cancelling headphones to shop now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $426
Original price: $569 (25 per cent off)
Best for quality sound and comfortable wearing
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 30 hours
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|250g
The popular Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods. They provide superior sound and call quality, and can be used for work and play from conference calls to listening to music on your daily commute.
The smart features also make it a breeze to use. Some features include smart detection when the headphones detect you speaking and automatically stops the music that’s playing temporarily.
You can also easily press a button on your headphones to play music and control the volume without needing to pick up your phone to toggle the controls.
Available for $426 on Amazon and Lazada
Edifier W820NB Plus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $76.49
Original price: $89.99 (15 per cent off)
Best for affordable headphones with good sound under $100
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 49 hours
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|500g
If you’re on a budget, consider the Edifier W820NB Plus. This pair of ANC headphones offer great sound for its price at less than $100, and have a good runtime of up to 48 hours too. The ear pads are made of soft cushioned memory foam so it rests comfortably on your ears for longer periods of time.
There are also features like the ambient mode that allows external sounds in, should you require it, and you can personalise EQ controls, sounds and more through the Efifier Connect App.
Available for $76.49 on Amazon and Lazada
JBL Tune 670NC, $99
Original price: $177 (44 per cent off)
Best for affordably priced and lightweight over-ear headphones
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Adaptive noise cancelling
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 70 hours with ANC off
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|174g
The JBL Tune 670NC is another affordable option for those looking to get a pair of over-ear headphones on a budget. It offers adaptive noise cancelling along with a long battery life of up to 70 hours with ANC off, and 44 hours with ANC on.
It’s an easy pick if you’re just getting into over-ear headphones. It’s really light and lets you enjoy good sound with decent bass.
Available for $99 on Lazada and Amazon
Sennheiser Momentum 4, $400
Original price: $599 (33 per cent off)
Best for lightweight headphones with Sennheiser signature sound
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Adaptive noise cancelling
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 60 hours
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|293g
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 packs a number of features in a lightweight and foldable design. Apart from the adaptive noise cancellation, there’s an adjustable transparency mode that enables external ambient sounds to filter through.
You can also personalise the sound according to your preferences through the Sennheiser Smart Control App with the integrated equaliser, presets and sound modes available. Comfort-wise, the padded headband and ear pads are well-cushioned so you can wear your headphones for extended periods with ease.
Available for $400 on Lazada and Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Headphones, $499
Best for reliable noise cancellation and customisable sound
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 24 hours
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|235.87g
For something with good noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones is a model that combines noise-cancelling technology with passive physical features that further block out external distractions.
It comes with two listening modes, Quiet Mode and Aware Mode, so users can choose between full noise cancellation or letting in ambient sounds. These headphones also provide control of the bass, treble and more with the adjustable EQ, so you can customise the sound according to your listening preferences.
Available for $499 on Amazon and Lazada
Apple Airpods Max, $765.09
Original price: $813.90 (6 per cent off)
Best premium headphones for Apple users
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 20 hours
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|384.8g
Available in five colours, Apple Airpods Max are a premium pick for those with bigger budgets. One main draw of this model is the ability to seamlessly connect your headphones across your Apple devices from your iPhones and iPads to your MacBooks.
The digital crown control while minimalist in design, lets you easily toggle your volume and playback. You can expect a rich surround sound that’s good for listening to music or watching videos, and a build quality that’s both solid and comfortable at the same time.
Available for $765.09 on Lazada and Shopee
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $152
Original price: $249 (39 per cent off)
Best for lightweight comfort and affordable alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5
Main Specifications
|Type:
|Over-ear headphones
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 35 hours
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|99.22g
Weighing in at less than 100 grams, the Sony WH-CH720N is one of the most lightweight over-ear headphones to consider purchasing. It’s also an affordable alternative to the popular Sony WH-1000XM5.
This durable set of headphones carries the usual features from noise cancellation to ambient mode and comes with great sound too. It’s a good option to consider if you’re looking to get a quality set that’s not too expensive.
Available for $152 on Amazon and Lazada
Best noise-cancelling earbuds to shop now
Apple AirPods Pro, $294
Original price: $365.70 (20 per cent off)
Best for seamless pairing across Apple devices for Apple users
Main Specifications
|Type:
|In-ear earbuds
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 6 hours on a single charge
|Water-resistant:
|Yes
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|5.3g per earbud
A popular choice for Apple users, the Apple AirPods Pro is a reliable pick designed with Adaptive Audio technology. Switch between active noise cancellation and transparency mode seamlessly, and enjoy a great sound experience wherever you go.
The conversation awareness feature also helps to lower the volume of sound playing in your earbuds when someone talks to you, saving you the trouble of having to manually pause your music, or remove your earbuds when you’re busy.
Available for $294 on Lazada and Shopee
Edifier W240TN Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $42.49
Original price: $55.99 (24 per cent off)
Best for budget noise-cancelling earbuds under $50
Main Specifications
|Type:
|In-ear earbuds
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 8.5 hours on a single charge
|Water-resistant:
|Yes
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|51.2g (including case)
Priced under $50 and equipped with effective active noise cancellation technology, the Edifier W240TN earbuds are a great budget option for when you want to focus on your work, work out, or simply want to tune out of all the noises around you.
The fast charging technology also gives you two hours of playtime for each 10-minute charge, which comes in handy when you’re always on the go.
Available for $42.49 on Amazon and Lazada
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, $449
Best for comfort, quality sound and convenient transparency mode
Main Specifications
|Type:
|In-ear earbuds
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 7.5 hours on a single charge
|Water-resistant:
|Yes
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|6.2g per earbud
Bringing you the signature Sennheiser sound in a pair of compact earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 has high-quality active noise cancellation technology to allow you to fully immerse yourself in your music.
It also has a convenient transparency mode which lets you to adjust noise cancellation levels without removing the earbuds, allowing ambient sounds to come in when you need them to.
Available for $449 on Amazon and Lazada
Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4, $124.59
Original price: $249.95 (50 per cent off)
Best for personalised sound technology and heart rate monitoring
Main Specifications
|Type:
|In-ear earbuds
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 9 hours on a single charge
|Water-resistant:
|Yes
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|54g (including case)
The Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 Noise Cancelling Earbuds offers users personalised sound thanks to their HearID ANC technology. It analyses the way you hear sound and adapts the output according to the noise levels around you and your sound profile.
There’s a unique feature built into these earbuds that not many models have, it helps to track your heart rate, making it useful for those who exercise often and want to monitor their progress.
Available for $124.59 on Lazada
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $118.88
Best for smart touch control, crisp calls and pairing with Android devices
Main Specifications
|Type:
|In-ear earbuds
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 7.5 hours on a single charge
|Water-resistant:
|Yes
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|5g per earbud
With the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 featuring smart touch control, it’s easy to toggle your music without having to reach for your phone.
Other than having active noise cancellation that helps you tune out noises, the earbuds also come with three microphones designed with noise reduction technology to ensure that your calls will be crisp and clear.
Available for $118.88 on Amazon and Lazada
Marshall Motif II ANC True Wireless Headphones, $297.83
Best for signature Marshall sound and aesthetic design
Main Specifications
|Type:
|In-ear earbuds
|Active Noise Cancellation:
|Yes
|Wireless:
|Yes
|Battery life:
|Up to 6 hours on a single charge
|Water-resistant:
|Yes
|Mic:
|Yes
|Weight:
|4.31g per earbud
Bring that quality Marshall sound and aesthetic design with you on the go with the Marshall Motif II ANC True Wireless Headphones.
It provides up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with increased battery preservation technology to help preserve your battery life even with the active noise-cancelling function turned on.
Available for $297.83 on Amazon