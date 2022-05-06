The race to net zero: Eco-conscious design solutions

Recent extreme climate events - such as last year's bushfires in Australia and the current record high temperatures of more than 40 deg C in India's western state of Maharashtra - are underscoring the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists say climate change in the form of extreme heat will affect more than one billion people in India and Pakistan in the coming months.

The race to net zero is on, but countries need to pick up the pace. Net zero is achieved when emissions of carbon dioxide are balanced or offset by their immediate removal or elimination from the environment.

Green cement poised to be a game changer