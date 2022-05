While the rest of the world is content with flat, rectangular solar panels made up of photovoltaic cells, Ms Jo Parker-Swift, chief executive of British energy start-up Solivus, envisioned a sculptural, ground-mounted solar generator called The Solivus Arc.

She wanted a secure green energy supply for her home, but did not want clunky solar panels on her roof. The initial idea was a "solar tree" and, over time, it was refined to the Arc.