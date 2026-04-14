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Swollen legs, difficulty breathing, hearing loss: These obstacles did not stop them from exercising

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(Clockwise from left) Ms Fatima Megala Nathan Arokianathan, Madam Nancy Lim Mui Luang and national weightlifter Chua Jiin-Linn.

(Clockwise from left) Ms Fatima Megala Nathan Arokianathan, Madam Nancy Lim Mui Luang and national weightlifter Chua Jiin-Linn.

ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY, AZMI ATHNI

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Akshita Nanda

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  • Ms Fatima Nathan manages her undifferentiated connective tissue disease through strength training and yoga, improving muscle mass and mobility with help from physiotherapists.
  • Madam Nancy Lim used brisk walking before and after surgery for a benign tumour, improving her lung function and resilience following her doctor's advice.
  • Weightlifter Chua Jiin-Linn uses in-ear hearing aids to train and compete safely, enabling her to hear instructions and stay aware of her surroundings.

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SINGAPORE – Doctors recommend exercise to manage chronic health conditions and for prehabilitation before surgery, to make it easier for patients to return to health.

Yet how do you exercise when ill or facing other challenges to physical activity? This is how three people worked around their conditions.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.