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Swollen legs, difficulty breathing, hearing loss: These obstacles did not stop them from exercising
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- Ms Fatima Nathan manages her undifferentiated connective tissue disease through strength training and yoga, improving muscle mass and mobility with help from physiotherapists.
- Madam Nancy Lim used brisk walking before and after surgery for a benign tumour, improving her lung function and resilience following her doctor's advice.
- Weightlifter Chua Jiin-Linn uses in-ear hearing aids to train and compete safely, enabling her to hear instructions and stay aware of her surroundings.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Doctors recommend exercise to manage chronic health conditions and for prehabilitation before surgery, to make it easier for patients to return to health.
Yet how do you exercise when ill or facing other challenges to physical activity? This is how three people worked around their conditions.