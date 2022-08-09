Sweat it out during your staycation

SINGAPORE - Mr Kenneth Seet makes it a point to check out gyms at or near the hotels he stays in, during staycations or overseas trips.
"I take it as part of the experience," says the 33-year-old, who works in a tech firm and works out every day.
SINGAPORE - Mr Kenneth Seet makes it a point to check out gyms at or near the hotels he stays in, during staycations or overseas trips.
"I take it as part of the experience," says the 33-year-old, who works in a tech firm and works out every day.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.