Sweat it out during your staycation

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore offers a Spin Up Weekends package. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE
Correspondent
Updated
Published
25 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Mr Kenneth Seet makes it a point to check out gyms at or near the hotels he stays in, during staycations or overseas trips.

"I take it as part of the experience," says the 33-year-old, who works in a tech firm and works out every day.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top