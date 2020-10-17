Novel staycays: Spend a night in a shipping container or unwind on a yacht

With staycation season under way in earnest, hotels in Singapore are offering more than the usual dine-and-swim room packages.

As the pandemic lingers on and the year-end school holidays approach, demand looks set to skyrocket.

In a bid to offer greater diversity and appeal to more targeted demographics, some hotels are positioning their staycations as novel experiences.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts, for example, has launched a Yacht-cation Escape package. Bookings at Orchard Hotel and M Social include a sailing expedition to the Southern Islands of Singapore.

In need of a quiet place to work because the house next door is undergoing renovation? Long-suffering neighbours can seek respite from the drilling and hacking by taking a Reno-Vacation at Frasers Hospitality's serviced residences. Even pets are welcome at Fraser Suites Singapore, Fraser Place Robertson Walk and Fraser Residence Orchard.

For anyone who has ever looked at a shipping container and felt it looked cosy, Shipping Container Hotel may be calling your name. The pop-up hotel claims you can be an off-the-grid pioneer, yet still live the luxe hotel life - in a metal oblong.

Meanwhile, if you are a mum fed up with home-based learning and working from home, Fairmont Hotel has a relaxing Mumcation package for you.

Three journalists from The Sunday Times check out hotel life with a difference. It's hard work but someone's got to do it.

Suite Life: A Mumcation at Fairmont Singapore for mums who need to relax

Some things you only realise when you are a mum.

I didn't know, for instance, that going swimming would for years entail moving in water in a family pod like porpoises.

At first, it was because the kids were too young so it was one parent watching one child each in the baby pools.

Suite Life: Nerd out at the Shipping Container Hotel in Singapore's science and tech hub

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who get excited at the idea of living in recycled packaging and those who don't.

As I step into the blue box that will be my home for the next 20 hours, I think about the voyages it has taken around the planet and what it has carried. And if I might be able to smell it.

But even if my unit - wrenched from its oceanic travels and plonked here on a grassy patch in Ayer Rajah Crescent like a beached whale - had smelled of cooking oil and automotive parts, I would not have minded, because I find the idea of a shipping container hotel cool.

Suite Life: Relax on a yacht and be served by a butler, as part of Orchard Hotel's Yacht-cation

