Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Binge on Song Joong-ki's Vincenzo, cook Thai fried kway teow and more

1. Read: About 11 objects that changed the world



On Oct 21, 1879, Thomas Edison invented the first commercially viable electric light. PHOTO: DEUTSCHES MUSEUM



When asked what objects have changed the world, most people might say the wheel. But many other inventions have transformed the world too.

One of the top picks on the Google Arts & Culture page is a story about 11 such objects, including masks, nails, arrowheads, light bulbs and jet planes.

For example, on Oct 21, 1879, Thomas Edison invented the first commercially viable electric light.

The American and his team had to find a filament that was both durable and inexpensive, which proved difficult. They tried more than 6,000 combinations before they found a winner - carbonised bamboo. Edison's light bulb became the first easily manufactured and affordable electric light source.

Info: Google Arts & Culture page

2. Watch: Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo



Lawyer Vincenzo Cassano, played by South Korean heart-throb Song Joong-ki. PHOTO: NETFLIX



Likely the hottest K-drama right now, South Korean television series Vincenzo is on Netflix's "Top 10 in Singapore Today" list as of Monday morning (May 24).

The 20-episode drama follows lawyer Vincenzo Cassano, played by South Korean heart-throb Song Joong-ki, who gets involved in a battle with a powerful pharmaceutical company that is willing to sacrifice human lives for profit.

The series, which is about revenge and seeking justice the mafia way, is the ninth-highest-rated drama in South Korean cable television history.

The biggest draw here is Song, of Descendants Of The Sun (2016) fame, who plays an anti-hero here.

But the other cast members, such as Taecyeon, the main rapper of South Korean boy band 2PM, and Jeon Yeo-been, who won the Actress of the Year award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival for the mystery drama movie After My Death (2017), also make this a must-see.

Info: Netflix

3. Listen: To playlists on Hear65



A playlist features what Singaporean actor Adrian Pang is listening to. PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN



Find out more about Singaporean music and the musical tastes of local personalities by checking out the website of Hear65, which promotes Singaporean music.

An initiative of the National Arts Council and produced by independent music media company Bandwagon, Hear65 offers playlists on topics such as Singapore rock music, which features tracks such as the now-defunct band Humpback Oak's Lower Girl (1994), and Singaporean band A Vacant Affair's head-banging song We Are Not The Same (2009).

Another playlist features what Singaporean actor Adrian Pang is listening to, which might surprise you. The 55-year-old is apparently grooving to Charlie Lim's Bitter, Gentle Bones' Sixty Five and The Sam Willows' Robot.

Info: Hear65

4. Recipe for Thai-style stir-fried kway teow





Thai-style stir-fried kway teow. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



If you miss Bangkok's famous street food, whip up pad see ew, a popular Thai dish, at home.

Pad see ew refers to soya sauce noodles in Thai. It is a simple one-dish yet scrumptious meal.

If you cook often and have a well-stocked pantry, you probably have most of the ingredients on hand.

Instead of the usual kailan, I use broccolini - I like its texture and it does not have that slightly bitter taste of kailan. Replace the beef with chicken or pork if you prefer.

READ MORE HERE