Stay-home guide: Recipe for Thai-style stir-fried kway teow

SINGAPORE - If you miss Bangkok's famous street food, whip up pad see ew, a popular Thai dish, at home.

Pad see ew refers to soya sauce noodles in Thai. It is a simple one-dish yet scrumptious meal.

If you cook often and have a well-stocked pantry, you probably have most of the ingredients on hand.

Instead of the usual kailan, I use broccolini - I like its texture and it does not have that slightly bitter taste of kailan. Replace the beef with chicken or pork if you prefer.

The key ingredient is sweet preserved radish. For an extra shot of authenticity, you can buy Thai sweet preserved radish from provision shops or order it online. Search for Mae Kim Huay Preserved Minced Sweet Radish.

Preserved radish keeps well if you store it in the fridge after opening the packet. You can also use it for frying omelette.

If you cannot get Thai sweet preserved radish or wish to use the savoury ones, add a little sugar to the latter.

Thai-style stir-fried kway teow

Ingredients



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



800ml water

About ½ tsp salt

240g broccolini, cut into 5cm lengths

4 Tbs oil

6 garlic cloves (30g), chopped

200g beef, thinly sliced

Half a carrot (60g), shredded

400g kway teow (flat rice noodles)

½ tsp sugar

½ Tbs fish sauce

1 Tbs light soya sauce

1 tsp dark soya sauce

2 eggs

20g sweet preserved radish

Method

1. Bring water to a boil.

2. Add a pinch of salt.

3. Blanch the broccolini for two minutes.

4. Drain off excess water and set the broccolini aside.

5. Heat 3 Tbs of oil in a wok over medium heat.

6. Fry the garlic for a minute.

7. Add the beef slices and stir-fry for two minutes.

8. Add the carrot and broccolini. Stir-fry for two minutes.

9. Add and fry the kway teow.

10. Add ¼ tsp of salt, sugar, fish sauce, light soya sauce and dark soya sauce. Stir-fry for two minutes.

11. Push the kway teow to the side of the wok.

12. Pour in the remaining 1 Tbs of oil and heat for 30 seconds. Crack both eggs and add them where the oil is.

13. Add the preserved radish to the eggs. Mix this with the kway teow and stir-fry for two to three minutes until the eggs are cooked. Serve immediately.

Serves four