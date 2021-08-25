Living Well Running troubles?

Start low go slow

Running injuries are spiking in the pandemic

Arts Correspondent
Published: 
35 min ago
Some sports doctors and physiotherapists have seen up to 50 per cent more new patients with running injuries since last year, as people take to pounding the pavement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Chiam Tut Fu, a specialist in sports medicine and medical director of Thomson Wellth Clinic, saw about 100 patients a year with running injuries before the pandemic. He says the number has "crept up" since the circuit breaker, with patients who began running to cope with stress or boredom.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2021, with the headline 'Start low go slow'. Subscribe
Topics: 