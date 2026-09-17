Starbucks’ Peanuts merchandise draws queues, brisk sales after S’pore launch

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The autumn-themed Starbucks collection features beloved Peanuts characters Snoopy and Woodstock across a range of merchandise.

SINGAPORE – A new Peanuts-themed Starbucks collection has drawn queues and sold out at several outlets in Singapore, barely three days after it was launched on Sept 15.

The autumn-themed collection features beloved Peanuts characters Snoopy and Woodstock across merchandise including plush toys, ceramic mugs, tumblers, glass cups, bag charms, tote bags and more.

Checks by ST on Sept 16 found that several items were sold out at Starbucks outlets in Bishan Community Club, Nex and Zhongshan Mall in Balestier.

ST understands that outlets in Republic Plaza, OCBC Centre, and Woodleigh Mall were also running low on, or had sold out, some items in the collection.

A Starbucks employee at its Bishan CC outlet said a queue had formed before the outlet opened at 7am on Sept 15. The plush dolls, ceramic mugs, mini totes and glass cups were sold out on the first day of the launch, the employee added.

Freelancer Bernard, 52, wanted to purchase a mini tote bag but found it sold out when he visited a Starbucks outlet on Sept 15.

He eventually purchased one from a reseller on online marketplace Carousell for about $5 above its retail price.

“Within the first 24 hours of the launch, we have seen strong excitement to the launch with more than half of the collection sold out,” said Ruth Yam, Head of Commercial of Starbucks Singapore.

As of 10.40am of Sept 17, the mini tote, bag charm, enamel pin set, glass cold cup, ceramic mug, and stainless steel tumbler with charm are listed as out of stock on Starbucks’ Lazada store.

The launch comes amid a wave of Peanuts collaborations following the comic strip’s 75th anniversary in 2025. Peanuts, created by American cartoonist Charles Schulz, made its debut on Oct 2, 1950, while Snoopy first appeared two days later.

The character continues to appeal to younger consumers as well as those who grew up with the comic strip and its merchandise.

“Snoopy cheers me up because he is such a comforting and wholesome character,” 23-year-old teacher, Lisa Kuak shared. “He reminds me of my childhood when everything was simpler!”