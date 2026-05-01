Spotify rolls out badge to distinguish human artists from AI

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The company said more than 99 per cent of artists that listeners actively search for will be verified at launch.

WASHINGTON - Spotify on April 30 unveiled a new verification system designed to help listeners distinguish human musicians from AI-generated content, as artificial intelligence floods streaming platforms with a growing volume of synthetic tracks.

The Swedish streaming giant said its “Verified by Spotify” badge – marked by a green checkmark – will begin appearing on artist profiles and in search results in the coming weeks, signaling that a profile has been reviewed and meets the platform’s standards for authenticity.

Profiles that primarily represent AI-generated music or AI-created personas will not be eligible for the badge, the company said in a blog post.

“In the AI era, it’s more important than ever to be able to trust the authenticity of the music you listen to,” Spotify said.

To earn verification, artists must demonstrate sustained listener engagement over time, comply with Spotify’s platform rules and show signs of a genuine presence both on and off the platform, such as concert dates, merchandise and linked social media accounts.

The company said more than 99 per cent of artists that listeners actively search for will be verified at launch, representing hundreds of thousands of musicians – the majority of them independent – spanning genres and geographies.

The initiative arrives amid mounting concern across the music industry over AI-generated content overwhelming streaming catalogs.

Deezer, a competing platform, disclosed last week that synthetic tracks now make up 44 per cent of all new music uploaded to its service each day.

Major labels have also pushed back. Sony Music said recently that it had sought the takedown of more than 135,000 AI-produced songs that mimicked its signed artists across streaming services.

Beyond the badge, Spotify is adding a new information section to all artist pages – whether or not they hold verified status – displaying career highlights, release patterns and live performance history. The company compared the feature to nutritional labeling for food, giving listeners a way to quickly gauge an artist’s track record on the platform.

The announcement followed Spotify’s first-quarter 2026 earnings report, in which the company said its paying subscriber base had reached 293 million. AFP