Shelter Star Of The Month: Sleepy the dwarf hybrid hamster

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SINGAPORE – Sleepy, born in September 2025, is a female dwarf hybrid hamster with a hearty appetite.

From her favourite mealworms to standard seed mixes, she samples them all and picks out preferred bites before finishing the rest. Even human fingers have not escaped her curiosity.

Sleepy is also affectionate once she is familiar with you and is happy being handled gently. She enjoys exploring and climbing, and requires a stimulating environment with ample enrichment, including burrowing and foraging opportunities.

However, she is sensitive to sudden loud noises and thrives best in a calm environment.

She needs a cage that is at least 90cm by 50cm by 50cm, with a 25cm-wide wheel to run on, plus a minimum of three hideouts, multi-chambers or tunnels.

If you are keen to adopt Sleepy , contact Hamster Society Singapore at www.hamstersociety.sg/adoptiongallery. It is a non-profit group that rescues, fosters and rehabilitates unwanted and neglected hamsters.