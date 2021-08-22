Scenic walks to explore

After digging into the great eats near the new stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line 2, it is time to burn off those calories.

Walk them off at the many parks and nature trails in the vicinity. Kids can also expend their energy at some cool playgrounds.

So fasten your walking shoes, pack your water bottles and slap on some sunscreen to explore nine scenic spots.

MACRITCHIE RESERVOIR PARK AND NATURE TRAILS

This 12ha park offers an array of nature trails, water sports and opportunities to spot wildlife such as monkeys, monitor lizards and a variety of birds.

MacRitchie Reservoir is part of the wider Central Catchment Nature Reserve and the oldest of Singapore's 17 reservoirs, built in 1868 by impounding water from an earth embankment.

The network of well-maintained nature trails is rustic and challenging, with a distinct lack of pavement and an abundance of roots, rock and mud.

There are six routes to suit different levels of preparedness, experience and fitness.

They range from the relatively easy 3km trail on the east side of the park that can be covered in about an hour, to the harder 11km route that loops around the nature reserve back to the park, which takes around four hours to complete.

Be sure to wear sturdy walking shoes if you plan to embark on the trails.

Getting there: An 11-minute walk (900m) from Caldecott MRT station to the park entrance along Thomson Road and Lornie Road

SPRINGLEAF NATURE PARK

Opened in 2014, the park was originally the site of Chan Chu Kang village - named after headman Chan Ah Lak who acquired the land to cultivate gambier and pepper.

Despite its relatively small size of just over 6ha, which an average jogger can cover in under 30 minutes, it houses over 80 species of flora and fauna.

In fact, the site is so rich with biodiversity that Henry Ridley, the Singapore Botanic Gardens' first director, collected some of the native plant species - including the five-petalled Kopsia singapurensis and the Biku-biku tree - from here for his herbarium.

Birdwatchers also flock here. Common feathered residents include the Black-naped Oriole and White-throated Kingfisher. Among the rare sightings are the Laced Woodpecker and the majestic Grey-headed Fish Eagle, which is known to perch high up in the trees.

Getting there: A five-minute walk (550m) from Springleaf station

ANG MO KIO TOWN GARDEN WEST

The park sits on a hillock and is filled with lush greenery. It is popular with fitness enthusiasts as it has a 1.2km jogging track and a 120-step staircase - perfect for interval training.

Stop at the lotus pond for snapshots of the 19 species of dragonflies that can be found there.

Walk up the stairs for a bird's-eye view of the entire park or take a picture on the steps with the secondary forest at the top as the backdrop.

Getting there: An eight-minute walk (650m) from Mayflower station to the park's south-western entrance in Mayflower Road

BISHAN-ANG MO KIO PARK

Spanning more than 62ha, this park is one of the largest urban green spaces on the island.

Under the PUB's Active, Beautiful and Clean Waters Programme launched in 2006, the old concrete canals have been naturalised into the 3km meandering Kallang River.

The park is split into two sections - east and west - which are separated by Marymount Road.

Start your walk from the west side of the park - at the entrance in Sin Ming Avenue, which is nearest the Bright Hill MRT station. Head east and cross Marymount Road to the other side of the park.

Pop by Recycle Hill, where An Enclosure For A Swing, a steel sculpture by local artist Kelvin Lim, is perched. The work won the 2009 City Developments Limited Singapore Sculpture Award.

The foundation of the hill is made from concrete slabs salvaged from the old Kallang canal.

Be sure to check out the Butterfly Habitat, a charming butterfly-friendly garden that features many flowering host plants like the bright purple Melastoma.

Up to 10 species of butterflies reside here, including the Lime Butterfly, Common Mormon and Tawny Coster.

After this, loop back to the west side of the park and end your walk at the 300m forest trail, where you might see the rare Spotted Wood and the Greater Racket-tailed Drongo among the dense tree canopy.

Getting there: A three-minute walk (260m) from Bright Hill station to the park's southern entrance in Sin Ming Avenue

KEBUN BARU BIRD SINGING CLUB

Just below the hill of Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West lies an institution that has been popular with bird enthusiasts since the 1980s.

The bird singing club has also inspired the design of the new Mayflower MRT station nearby.

Run entirely by volunteers and open to the public seven days a week, this is where owners send their songbirds for training - they learn to sing from one another - and socialise with other hobbyists.

Cages with zebra doves or merboks are hung on 6m-tall poles in a field measuring almost two football fields long, to simulate their usual nesting and perching heights in the wild.

Onlookers are not allowed on the field, so as not to agitate the birds.

The cages with the other birds - including the White-rumped Shama, which generally nest closer to the floor - are hung at six sheltered structures nearby.

Covid-19 measures have limited the number of people who can gather here and the number of bird cages that can be hung. As of early this month, only zebra doves are allowed in the field.

But once restrictions are lifted, it is worth heading down on a weekend morning to enjoy the symphony of the merboks.

Getting there: An eight-minute walk (650m) from Mayflower station to Block 159 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

On the Woodlands stretch

WOODLANDS WATERFRONT PARK

Sitting off the Strait of Johor, this tranquil 11ha coastal park is popular with joggers and families.

Enjoy unobstructed views of the sea from the 1.5km waterfront promenade and the many high vantage points. The 400m-long jetty, the longest in Singapore, is the perfect spot to catch the sunset.

A standout here is the sky net playground, which is suitable for children above the age of 13 and features high cage pods, netted cylindrical ladders and mesh bridges.

Take a moment to stop and smell the flowers such as the Sea Hibiscus and Sea Almond. Look up and you may spot the white-bellied sea eagle, which is commonly seen along the coast and is the largest carnivorous bird in Singapore.

Getting there: A 12-minute walk (1km) from Woodlands North station to the park's south entrance in Admiralty Road West

ADMIRALTY PARK

This park is not only the biggest in the north, but also boasts the largest nature area (about 20ha) within an urban park.

Its hilly terrain makes it ideal for bird-watching and nature photography. The park is home to more than 100 species of flora and fauna.

The highlight is the 7ha Nature Playgarden featuring 26 slides - the most at any park in Singapore. Also found here are the widest and longest slide and an inclusive playground that supports play between children with and without special needs.

Take a stroll along the 2km trail, starting from the west entrance (near Marsiling Road), then through the park and back. If you stop to soak in the flora and fauna, you are likely to end up spending one to two hours at the park.

Getting there: An eight-minute walk (700m) from Woodlands North station to the park's south entrance in Republic Crescent

FU SHAN GARDEN

Tucked between Housing Board blocks in Woodlands is Singapore's very own Jurassic Park - constructed long before the Changi Jurassic Mile opened in October last year.

Built in the 1990s by the HDB to make public parks more sophisticated and themed, the playground features dinosaur-inspired structures such as a Dimetrodon slide and a rather non-menacing Tyrannosaurus rex sculpture - all fitted with information signs. It was designed by award-winning design firm Hong Hai Environmental Arts and opened to much fanfare in 1997.

In 2009, additions were made to the menagerie by playground designer Playpoint, including stegosaurus and triceratops sculptures with balance boards designed to look like flowers.

Getting there: An eight-minute walk (650m) from Woodlands station to 81 Woodlands Street 81

ULU SEMBAWANG PARK CONNECTOR

This lies between the Woodlands (SLE) and Mandai Park Connectors.

The 1.3km-long trail might not be the most feature-rich, but its tranquillity makes for a great after-meal walk, with Insta-worthy views to boot.

If you are feeling game, continue after the 1.3km mark to hike or cycle along the 11km Northern Explorer Loop. It takes you through Admiralty Park, Khatib Bongsu Park Connector and a few other nature gems of the north.

Key highlights include the rich biodiversity of Admiralty Park; Canopy Walk and aerial obstacles 5m above the ground at Khatib Bongsu Park Connector; and Sembawang Beach at Sembawang Park.

Getting there: A 26-minute walk (2.1km) from Woodlands South station to the start of Ulu Sembawang Park Connector near Seletar Expressway