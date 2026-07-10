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Run first, burger later: Why running groups formed by eateries are gaining popularity in Singapore

The Shack Run on July 4 saw 60 participants run 7km around Marina Bay.

SINGAPORE – After taking a break from running for five years, mother-of-two Connie Lee decided to bite the bullet and sign up for the 7km Shack Run.

Her main motivation? The post-run Shake Shack burger, fries and lemonade that was included in the $35.20 entry fee.

On July 4, she was among 60 runners who took part in the run around Marina Bay organised by Shake Shack’s running club, the Shack Track Club.

The American fast food chain is one of the latest companies outside the fitness industry to start a running club in Singapore. Major sportswear brands that have some form of a running club in Singapore include Nike, adidas and Lululemon.

Originating in the US in 2015, the Shack Track Club held its first Shack Run in Singapore in January and welcomed 40 runners. A second edition in March had 60 participants.

Shake Shack Singapore said it had noticed running’s increasing popularity here and wanted to use the club to bring people together outside its restaurants in “an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome” .

After the run on July 4, Lee and the other participants gathered at Shake Shack One Fullerton to enjoy a meal together.

“I wanted a push factor for me to get moving and this time, it was definitely the burger,” said the 36-year-old who stopped running when she was pregnant with her first child.

“Hopefully this will help me become more active and make running part of my routine again.”

Having enjoyed himself with his mother at the Shack Run in March, eight-year-old Alden Lim insisted the pair sign up for the next edition.

His mother Teo Hwee Ping, 40, said: “It was a good bonding experience for the both of us and he had a lot of fun. That 5km was the farthest he’s run, but there was no pressure to run fast.

“This time, I thought that 7km would be a bit long, but he insisted that he’s able to do it and wanted to come.”

Refreshments after running are also offered at runs organised by Latin American restaurant Chimi’s and cafe Hello Arigato.

Chimi’s Run Club, too, prioritises socialising over running fast. Sessions take place every Tuesday and see an average of 30 runners. Each session costs $5 and runners receive a drink voucher they can redeem after their run.

A Chimi’s spokesperson said: “We want to encourage people to move and enjoy the social side of fitness without feeling intimidated.

“The idea is simple: Come down, enjoy a run or walk around the bay, then have a pint or a meal afterwards with new friends.”

Beyond regular runs, Chimi’s has also organised larger events, such as a “rave” in May – when 200 participants completed a 5km run before grooving to high-tempo music played by a live DJ at Marina Bay – and hopes to continue doing so.

Regular sports event organisers and runners said the emergence of such groups helps widen the sport’s reach .

Teo Hwee Ping and her son Alden Lim signed up for the July 4 Shack Run after enjoying the previous edition in March. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Vanessa Chong, who frequently takes part in major annual events such as the Singapore Marathon and Great Eastern Women’s Run, noted that the scene was not as diverse when she started running in 2018.

The 36-year-old doctor said: “The social element of such runs draws in younger crowds because they can broaden their social circles and even meet potential partners.

“Some movement is better than none for the general population. It can be quite hard for someone to keep at it if their goal is not performance, so having that social element can make it easier for them.”

Infinitus Productions managing director Jeffrey Foo said that it is unlikely that non-fitness brands are trying to generate sales from such events; instead, he feels they a re simply attempting to engage consumers in a different way.

Foo, whose company organised events such as the Illumi Run and Lazada Run, said: “Consumers are more picky about what gives them more value... what consumers get from it – what’s in the goodie bag, what’s so special about the run.

“If I pay $35 for a run and get a meal and other goodies, it’s good value and it’s as simple as that.”

While Elvin Ting, TriFactor Asia founder and managing director of sport and wellness events company Orange Room, appreciates the unique element of such events, he is unsure of their longevity after the novelty wears off.

He said: “It’s a good starting point. Different people are motivated differently and it is difficult for a single organiser to be all-encompassing.

“A lot of concepts are good the first time because people want to try them, but the question is how sustainable they are – how many times do I want to do a Colour Run or a Shack Run?

“It’s natural for people to start with fun runs that are usually more manageable like 5km or 10km, but if they just stop at one, that defeats the purpose.”