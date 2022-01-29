The making of a book: Behind the scenes of In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story

Mr Lim Yaohui, 39, executive photojournalist

Photographer

Biggest takeaway: The virus is out there and we do not know who may be infected with it. I have to be careful and observe good personal hygiene when I am out shooting my assignments.

If I feel unwell, I do an antigen rapid test straight away and see a doctor if necessary. If everyone acts responsibly, we will be able to keep the number of Covid-19 cases down and reduce the load on our healthcare workers.

Biggest challenge: For the photographs I took inside Singapore General Hospital's isolation wards with Covid-19 patients and the Emergency Department, I had to be careful to keep a distance so that I would not get in the doctors' and nurses' way.

I also had to shoot in a way that no one could identify the patient.

Mr Lee Hup Kheng, 58, art editor

Infographics editor

Biggest takeaway: To have played a part in presenting stories about the greatest war of mankind, against one common enemy, and the drama that unfolded within each passing chapter in Singapore.

Biggest challenge: For the design team, the biggest challenge was to work on a book that carries a bag of emotions, from triumphs to tragedies, using carefully chosen visual tools such as design, graphics and illustrations.

Ms Stephanie Yeow, 51, picture editor

Photo editor

Biggest takeaway: It is really hard work putting a book of this magnitude together. But I also realised how mammoth the task was and still is for a government to manage this pandemic well. It is not easy to control a virus like this and this book tells exactly what went on behind the scenes, which members of the public would never know... unless they read this book.

Biggest challenge: We have amassed a huge collection of Covid-19-related images over the past two years as our photographers are shooting what we call "Covid generics" every day. These are photos of anything relating to Covid-19, be it safe management stickers, queues, checking in and out of establishments - you name it, we have probably shot it. My task was to find the gems amid the jewellery and immortalise them in this all-important book.

Ms Lee Hui Chieh, 42, publishing editor of Straits Times Press

Book sub-editor

Biggest takeaway: The book brought home the fact that so many people have been striving so hard, at significant sacrifice and risk, to keep Singapore safe and going strong despite the pandemic. I feel grateful for all these efforts and fortunate to be living in Singapore.

Biggest challenge: Having to keep up with the rapid developments in the pandemic and the countermeasures was challenging.

Ms Sharon Loh, 55, copy editor

Book copy editor

Biggest takeaway: Singapore knew very early that it had to scrap for everything it needed - from masks to hand sanitisers to vaccines. Unsung procurement agents went directly to sources to buy what we needed.

Then there was the vaccine expert panel that must have had ice in their veins as they trawled through huge amounts of data on vaccine candidates. They did this while trials were ongoing, so they could place their bets on what they thought was most promising. At the risk of getting it wrong - though it turned out to be right - Singapore wanted to get in the queue early for a vaccine and not be caught flat-footed.

Biggest challenge: How to tell a story that many Singaporeans already knew so much about, and were probably heartily sick of.

In addition to the exclusive interviews the authors had, we wanted to convey, as viscerally as we could, the human experience behind the bald facts. The other thing was how to write it so that it wasn't self-congratulatory, but a faithful account of events.