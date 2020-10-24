Playgrounds for big kids: Shoot Nerf guns, zip down inflatable water slides and more

SINGAPORE - Skate and sing at a roller rink, shoot zombies and clamber on high nets, bounce and leap off floating obstacles, and wander through mazes at these playgrounds for adults.

Four Sunday Times writers unleashed their inner child at playgrounds that cater to adults and children alike.

Shoot Nerf guns, zip down bouncy slides and go roller-skating

If you have ever laughed at contestants on obstacle course game shows Wipeout, water park HydroDash at Sentosa will make you eat humble pie.

Well, I used to be one of those people. Smugly spread-eagled on the sofa before the TV, the round and bouncy obstacles on the small screen seemed unintimidating. To an armchair spectator, the jumps look easy.

Even on the ground at Palawan Beach, the bright yellow, blue and green inflatable obstacles appear benign, like bouncy castles at a children's party.

READ MORE HERE

Shooting zombies and finding a vaccine at Nerf Action Xperience

My kids and I are shooting at zombies with Nerf guns. I am missing my shots until I point my Nerf blaster, which fires foam darts, mere inches away from the targets. It is satisfying to take down enemies, even those that can't fight back.

To win more points, we have to find a vaccine (so far, so on-trend) that will protect us from the undead/Covid-19/2020.

I run around like a headless chicken until a voice murmurs, "Look beside you", and I pick up a rugby-shaped vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

Giant slides, mazes and bouncing nets at Jewel's Canopy Park

An air-conditioned playground? An elevator ride up from Pink Fish restaurant, where I can tuck into salmon burgers afterwards? Three floors above Tokyu Hands store, where I can load up on skincare and stationery? Sign me up.

That was my reaction when I was asked to write about Canopy Park, located on the top floor of Jewel Changi Airport.

But after a trip there on Monday (Oct 19), I discover that the draws of this park go far beyond its proximity to good eating and shopping.

READ MORE HERE

Getting groovy with the girls at a disco roller skating rink

What I lack in centre of gravity whenever the MRT lurches, I make up for, surprisingly, in balancing on skates.

I credit this to my childhood - much of it spent in inline skates zipping up and down the road outside my house. So when I enter retro-themed indoor skating rink Hi Roller Singapore, it is with excitement and not trepidation.

I have roped in three girlfriends for an unusual girls' day out. These days, without the usual party avenues or travel escapes to destress from work, we have become yes-men to activities we would not usually have considered.

READ MORE HERE