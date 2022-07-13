Singapore residents spent an average of 41/2 hours a day on their mobile phones last year, according to industry tracker App Annie.
While this is lower than the global weighted average of 4.8 hours daily, the Singapore figure has been rising over the last few years and the push for all things digital means it will not go down soon.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2022, with the headline Phone hacks for health. Subscribe