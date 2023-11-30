My Perfect Weekend with Zouk Group’s chief executive Andrew Li

Who: Mr Andrew Li, 40, is the chief executive of lifestyle and hospitality company Zouk Group. The group runs its famed namesake club in Singapore, Tokyo, Genting and Las Vegas, as well as the 20th edition of annual music festival ZoukOut in Sentosa on Dec 2 and 3. It also holds the franchise of American fast-food chain Five Guys, with outlets at Plaza Singapura, Ion Orchard and Nex. The Ironman athlete’s girlfriend Germaine Tan, 28, is a 987FM deejay.

“I usually wake up between 5.30 and 6.30am, and remain in bed for another 15 minutes with my four-year-old pooshi (a cross between a poodle and Shiba Inu) Toro. I make an espresso, then head out to my balcony for 15 to 20 minutes of meditation.

After that, I start exercising – it can go on for one to three hours, depending on whether I’m training for a race. My last Ironman race was in May in Desaru. When I am training for competition, I would run, swim and cycle for three hours daily.

I do not eat lunch on weekdays, so weekends are when I ‘cheat’. I go out to try different hawkers and my current favourite is Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee, now at 936 East Coast Road. I prefer the Kuala Lumpur-style Hokkien mee, but this Singapore version blew me away.

If my girlfriend and I go out to watch a movie, we will go to VivoCity. The most recent one we watched was Barbie. If not, I will stay home to cook dinner. My speciality dish is crab pasta with barbecued steaks.

I go to bed between 9.30 and 10pm. It is a common misconception that I sleep late.

I do go out for big events or for Zouk’s Total Recall – one Saturday a month – which is for smash hits from the 1990s. That is the only time I am out till late. Of course, this weekend will be an exception as I will be at ZoukOut.

Aside from this weekend, my Sunday mornings start the same way. I head to the Siloso or Palawan beach to hang out for a few hours with my elder brother Adrian and his family. We spend a few hours there, then head to either of our homes for a light lunch of salad and fruit, followed by a big barbecue dinner.

On some Sundays, I will be playing games – The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom on my Nintendo Switch or Horizon Forbidden West on my PlayStation 5.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, yoga has become a big part of my life. I go to Yoga Movement two or three times a week. Because I travel so much for work – about one week a month – weekends are for family and doing things that I really enjoy.”