Dual power, dual appeal: How to choose a hybrid car and what features to look out for

Since the 1997 debut of the first petrol-electric hybrid car, advances in automotive technology, including onboard battery tech, have made hybrids fuel-efficient, reliable and cost-effective. Hybrid technology has even reached the pinnacle of motorsports with the motor-generators in today’s Formula 1 race cars.

Amidst the uptick in electric vehicles (EV), hybrids still have a role to play with their best-of-both-worlds propulsion systems. For those who are not ready to switch from petrol cars to pure electric energy, but want to save fuel, hybrids offer a middle ground. Thanks to their petrol-electric power source, hybrids assure continued mobility even if the battery depletes.