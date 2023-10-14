BRANDED CONTENT

Dual power, dual appeal: How to choose a hybrid car and what features to look out for

Hybrid vehicles offer the best of both worlds technology – combining petrol engines with electric motors and resulting in reduced fuel consumption and gas emissions

Hybrid cars
Hybrid cars come in three versions: plug-in, full hybrid and mild hybrid. PHOTO: AUDI, ŠKODA, LEXUS, MAZDA
Since the 1997 debut of the first petrol-electric hybrid car, advances in automotive technology, including onboard battery tech, have made hybrids fuel-efficient, reliable and cost-effective. Hybrid technology has even reached the pinnacle of motorsports with the motor-generators in today’s Formula 1 race cars. 

Amidst the uptick in electric vehicles (EV), hybrids still have a role to play with their best-of-both-worlds propulsion systems. For those who are not ready to switch from petrol cars to pure electric energy, but want to save fuel, hybrids offer a middle ground. Thanks to their petrol-electric power source, hybrids assure continued mobility even if the battery depletes.

 

 

Hybrid cars come in three variations. With plug-ins you can restore battery power by plugging the car into a charger. Full hybrids can run on one or both of their motors – petrol and electric – simultaneously.

Then there are mild hybrids – petrol cars fitted with self-charging batteries which utilise the combustion engine, and also regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy back into stored energy in the battery. In the market for a hybrid car? Here are some rides to take note of.

A sophisticated and peaceful ride

Lexus ES 300h
Engine: 2,487cc 16-valve inline-4 self-charging full hybrid
Maximum power: 214 hp at 5,700 rpm
Maximum torque: 221 Nm at 3,600 rpm
Fuel consumption: 4.6 litres/100km

Lexus ES300h
The Lexus ES 300h is a self-charging full hybrid known for its signature spindle grille exterior and lounge-like cabin interior. PHOTO: LEXUS

As a true Japanese luxury sedan, the Lexus ES 300h has all the modern conveniences and sophisticated safety features, but the most notable quality is its whisper-quietness, a Lexus hallmark.

The self-charging full hybrid electric drive system supports the refined-cruiser experience with its buttery-smooth operation and different drive modes. This includes a silent and zero-emission EV mode for low-speed situations. Bonus points for its signature spindle grille exterior and lounge-like cabin interior which provides plenty of room and is finished in plush leather.

Fuel-efficient with generous cargo space

Škoda Octavia 1.0 e-TEC
Engine: 999cc 12-valve inline-3 mild hybrid, turbocharged
Maximum power: 109 hp at 5,500 rpm
Maximum torque: 200 Nm at 2,000-3,000 rpm
Fuel consumption: 4.3 litres/100km

Skoda Octavia 1.0
The Škoda Octavia has an efficient 48-volt mild hybrid system and a smartphone-style infotainment touchscreen. PHOTO: ŠKODA

Dubbed an affordable 1 litre car, the The Škoda Octavia is also one of the cleverest cars that could help you stretch your budget.

Its 48-volt mild hybrid system boosts the efficiency of the hardworking little engine, which can eke out a thousand kilometres from a full tank of fuel if driven gently.  

The 600-litre liftback boot is notably practical, while the roomy cabin comes kitted with useful equipment such as a smartphone-style infotainment touchscreen, two-zone climate control, safe-driving aids, and a multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters. There is also a dedicated umbrella holder nestled in the driver’s door for those spontaneous tropical showers.

Sharp handling and seamless acceleration

Mazda3 Sedan 1.5L M-Hybrid
Engine: 1,496cc 16-valve inline-4 mild hybrid
Maximum power: 118 hp at 6,000 rpm
Maximum torque: 153 Nm at 4,000 rpm
Fuel consumption: 5.5 litres/100km

red Mazda3
The Mazda3 comes with a host of safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. PHOTO: MAZDA

Japanese craftsmanship and efficiency come together nicely in the Mazda3.

Both the exterior and interior are stylish, well made and user-friendly, giving this Japanese car a distinctive presence on the roads. The seamless M-Hybrid system not only improves the fuel economy of the Skyactiv-G engine, but also acceleration from a standstill.

The fun-to-drive factor is enhanced by the G-Vectoring Control Plus, a Mazda-devised algorithm which makes cornering feel more accurate and responsive. Plus, the car comes with a host of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a 360-degrees view monitor and rear cross traffic warning system.

Energy efficient with a configurable cockpit screen

Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI S tronic
Engine: 1,984cc 16-valve inline-4 mild-hybrid, turbocharged
Maximum power: 150 hp at 3,900-6,000 rpm
Maximum torque: 270 Nm at 1,350-3,900 rpm
Fuel consumption: 6.4 litres/100km

Audi A5 Sportback
The Audi A5 has a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with configurable layouts, plus a driver assistance system. PHOTO:AUDI

A premium automobile in the form of a swoopy five-door fastback, the Audi A5 slots neatly between the A4 and A6 as a grand touring machine for practical people.

Thanks to a 12-volt mild-hybrid technology, the 2 litre turbocharged Audi is able to recover energy when decelerating and coast with the engine switched off. This means saving precious petrol at every opportunity, without sacrificing the pleasure of a powerful performance.

The A5 also impresses with its intuitive Audi virtual cockpit, which replaces traditional dials with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with configurable layouts, luxurious materials throughout the cabin, a helpful driver assistance system and advanced safety features.

