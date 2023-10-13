Making the switch: Meet the S’porean EV drivers who are paving the way for a greener future

Since then, Mr Tan has been zipping around smoothly in his new ride. “EVs do very well in built-up Singapore,” he says. “They are like radio-control cars in many ways. If you keep to our speed limits, EVs are very efficient. The efficient use of energy is the mantra.

“For the MG4 EV, there is also less cabin noise when it’s moving, and when it’s not so noisy, you feel less fatigued. The inherent design of the car, with all its weight in the bottom, also makes it handle really well.”

Despite going from petrol-electric hybrids to a purely electric car, Mr Tan did not need to adjust his driving style or motoring routine.

“There’s not much change for me. My car is used mainly for transportation of people, and the mileage I’m clocking is also about the same.”

Making the transition from refuelling to recharging has been smooth, too, for Mr Tan, who has a wallbox charger at home and also uses the public charging network. He juices up his MG4 every three to four days.

He has also taken it on a family road trip to Kuala Lumpur, which he says was easy for him.

“Of course, there was a bit of extra planning, because you need to know where the chargers are. There are many chargers along the North-South Highway from Singapore to KL, and even slightly off the route if you want to stop by at some of the small towns. I only needed to recharge once on the way up and again on the way down.”

However, Mr Tan feels that life for the EV driver could still be made easier, especially when it comes to public charging. “It would be nice if the current service providers can throw in promos and offers, like what petrol stations do.”

He also notes a need for more destination chargers. “These are public wallboxes of sorts, which would need less infrastructure and could therefore be more easily installed at workplaces and open-air carparks.”

A family affair

For Mr Ng Kok Koon, a retiree in his 70s, the Citroën ë-C4 is the fifth from the brand for his family. Mr Ng says: “I like their eclectic designs and comfortable interiors. The suspension system also makes the ride very smooth.”

The ë-C4 is his first EV.

