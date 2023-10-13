Making the switch: Meet the S’porean EV drivers who are paving the way for a greener future

It is like taking a flight – that is how Mr Jin Wen Rui describes the seamless driving experience of electric vehicles (EVs).
Mr Jin, 28, who recently purchased an ORA Good Cat, says, “They are significantly quieter and ride much more smoothly than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, while being no less spirited. The instant torque of an EV motor is one of guilty pleasures.”
When he was looking to switch cars, Mr Jin had his heart set on getting himself a hatchback and checked out various electric hatchbacks.
“The Good Cat was the first EV available in Singapore that I was genuinely interested in. I even drove it in Malaysia months before the official launch in Singapore,” says the lawyer who decided to purchase an EV so he could leverage the early adoption rebates. He is now eagerly awaiting its collection later this month.
“It possesses features that are more commonly associated with top-of-the-line luxury cars, such as a sunroof, massage seats, plush, diamond-stitch interior, and even the ability to park itself. Its power output is also towards the upper limit of Category A, so it hardly feels underpowered.”
The car will be his daily commute to and from work. He will also use it for his recreation and fitness activities, as well as driving his parents and friends around. He plans to utilise the charging station at the carpark below his apartment. “If my office building has charging points, I will consider charging there, too.”
Mr Jin encourages other drivers to make the switch while the rebates remain relatively attractive. “With electric vehicles, there are fewer moving parts to maintain and I find that the cost of charging is presently still more affordable compared to petrol.”
Cutting down on cost and carbon footprint
When it came to deciding on a new vehicle, two things weighed on Mr Timothy Tan’s mind. The life sciences polytechnic educator was intent on looking for a car that would be kinder on people and the planet.
“There is evidence that air pollution from exhaust tailpipe emissions harms us in urban environments. The effects on people are often overlooked,” says Mr Tan, who is in his 40s.
Besides being eco-conscious, he was also looking at cost savings and efficiencies. After doing his sums, based on his own use case, he decided on the MG4 EV hatchback in June.
He realised that the total running costs of the EV – taking into consideration the current road tax, flat tax and electricity used – is slightly less than his previous hybrid car, plus he also gets much better overall comfort and performance.
“When you change to a new car in Singapore, it has to benefit you,” he adds.
Since then, Mr Tan has been zipping around smoothly in his new ride. “EVs do very well in built-up Singapore,” he says. “They are like radio-control cars in many ways. If you keep to our speed limits, EVs are very efficient. The efficient use of energy is the mantra.
“For the MG4 EV, there is also less cabin noise when it’s moving, and when it’s not so noisy, you feel less fatigued. The inherent design of the car, with all its weight in the bottom, also makes it handle really well.”
Despite going from petrol-electric hybrids to a purely electric car, Mr Tan did not need to adjust his driving style or motoring routine.
“There’s not much change for me. My car is used mainly for transportation of people, and the mileage I’m clocking is also about the same.”
Making the transition from refuelling to recharging has been smooth, too, for Mr Tan, who has a wallbox charger at home and also uses the public charging network. He juices up his MG4 every three to four days.
He has also taken it on a family road trip to Kuala Lumpur, which he says was easy for him.
“Of course, there was a bit of extra planning, because you need to know where the chargers are. There are many chargers along the North-South Highway from Singapore to KL, and even slightly off the route if you want to stop by at some of the small towns. I only needed to recharge once on the way up and again on the way down.”
However, Mr Tan feels that life for the EV driver could still be made easier, especially when it comes to public charging. “It would be nice if the current service providers can throw in promos and offers, like what petrol stations do.”
He also notes a need for more destination chargers. “These are public wallboxes of sorts, which would need less infrastructure and could therefore be more easily installed at workplaces and open-air carparks.”
A family affair
For Mr Ng Kok Koon, a retiree in his 70s, the Citroën ë-C4 is the fifth from the brand for his family. Mr Ng says: “I like their eclectic designs and comfortable interiors. The suspension system also makes the ride very smooth.”
The ë-C4 is his first EV.
Mr Ng’s nephew, Mr Christopher Hwang, a 48-year-old teacher, shares his uncle’s love for Citroëns and was the one who encouraged him to get the ë-C4. “My uncle already owns a Citroën. I own a Citroën. We were waiting for Citroën to start bringing EVs into the Singapore market, and the decision to look at the ë-C4 before any other car was a natural transition.”
Mr Hwang’s interest in EVs stems from both environmental and technological standpoints. “There are probably cost benefits comparing fuel versus electricity prices, but I am not entirely sure yet, from the total cost of ownership and operation perspective. EVs tend to be more expensive to purchase. Premiums and excess for insurance are also higher. But I would still jump on the EV bandwagon,” he says.
A few weeks into driving his ë-C4, Mr Ng is very happy with the vehicle. “It is very quiet and accelerates faster than my previous car. I also do not get the small jerking effect that is commonly associated with gear changes in the automatic transmission of internal combustion engine cars.”
He admits the one-pedal drive feature takes some getting used to. “I cannot release the accelerator pedal too soon when approaching a traffic light or stop sign.”
Mr Ng mainly uses the car to run errands and to get to his recreation sessions and meetings with friends. He expects to charge the car fortnightly using the charger installed at his home. While he encourages other drivers to adopt EVs, he understands that access to charging stations may be difficult for now, especially for those who live
in apartments.
Electric dreams
Been considering an EV? Here are some of the latest electric cars currently in the market
Citroën ë-C4
Maximum power: 97 kW
Maximum torque: 260 Nm
Energy consumption: 14.5 kWh/100km
Range: Up to 363km
The ë-C4 Crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) is Citroën’s first fully electric vehicle that combines the beautiful styling and French aesthetics of the petrol-powered C4 with emission-free driving and a suite of convenience, comfort and safety features to elevate your electric mobility experience.
Compared to cars powered by an internal combustion engine, the Citroën ë-C4, distributed by Cycle & Carriage, is virtually noise-free and accelerates more quickly. The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension system smoothens the ride over potholes and uneven roads, while the enhanced Advanced Comfort Seats provide the utmost comfort and support. Plus, the Active Safety Brake is an automatic emergency braking system that reduces the risk of collisions, keeping everyone inside and around the car safe.
MG4 EV
Maximum power: 150 kW
Maximum torque: 250 Nm
Energy consumption: 16.0 kWh/100km
Range: Up to 450km
Packaged in a sporty silhouette with sculpted contours, the MG4 EV’s rear-wheel drive layout, 50-50 weight distribution and lowered centre of gravity are the perfect ingredients for a dynamic drive. With five personalised driving modes, there is one for every driving condition and driver mood.
According to MG, a more wallet-friendly Category A variant will be available later in 2023. It will have similar features, equipment and range as the current Category B model, but with a smaller power output of 99 kW. Owners will also be able to monitor the car’s charging status and control certain functions remotely via a new iSmart app.
ORA Good Cat Electric
Maximum power: 105 kW
Maximum torque: 210 Nm
Energy consumption: 16.7 kWh/100km
Range: Up to 420km
The design, technology and equipment of Great Wall Motor’s electric hatchback, distributed by Cycle & Carriage, make it a fierce little tiger in Singapore’s competitive EV segment.
The ORA Good Cat’s exterior comes with a choice of eye-catching colours plus standard 18-inch alloy wheels, while the interior appeals just as strongly with its chic style and practical features. The car also comes with Auto Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Intelligent Evade System and Auto Parking Assist in three modes: vertical, parallel and slanted.
BYD Seal
Maximum power: 390 kW
Maximum torque: 670 Nm
Energy consumption: 18.2 kWh/100km
Range: Up to 520km
The Chinese electric car giant’s flagship model is a shocker compared to the sensible and popular BYD Atto 3. The Seal is a state-of-the-art EV with performance and luxury to boot.
The Seal’s headline dual-motor powertrain figures read like a sports car brochure’s, with more than five times the motive force of the entry-level BYD Dolphin and a speedy zero to 100kmh sprint timing of 3.8 seconds.
The cabin features an intelligent cockpit system with a whopping 15.6-inch infotainment screen as the centrepiece, electronically rotable between landscape and portrait orientations. This gadget, plus the quality materials and generous legroom, might seal the deal for the driver behind the wheel.
Volvo C40 Recharge
Maximum power: 300 kW
Maximum torque: 660 Nm
Energy consumption: 21.0 kWh/100km
Range: Up to 450km
The C40 is the Swedish automaker’s second pure electric car and closely related to Volvo’s first, the XC40 Recharge.
The C40 has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-up with a higher-capacity battery compared with its XC40 sibling, which enables it to go faster. The C40 looks sportier, too, thanks to its trendy body shape which is a mix of coupe and SUV.
In the best traditions of Scandinavian interior design, the C40 cabin is comfortable, practical and logical. It is ecological, too, with leather-free upholstery.
Peugeot e-2008
Maximum power: 97 kW
Maximum torque: 260 Nm
Energy consumption: 14.5 kWh/100km
Range: Up to 345km
The electric version of the turbo petrol 2008 is a designer crossover with plenty of French flair in its exterior and interior. It is one of the most stylish EVs in COE Category A, from any angle.
The Peugeot e-2008 is a sensible vehicle, too. It has a compact footprint on the road, so it is easily manoeuvrable on city streets, and is spacious enough for a four-pax family. It has a range of up to 345km, and can charge from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes on a 100kW DC charger. With a compact steering wheel, 3D-head-up display and touchpad, the Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit has all the elements for optimum driving comfort.
Technologically designed, intuitive and personalised, the e-2008 embodies the Peugeot interior for today and tomorrow.
