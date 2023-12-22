ST Car of the Year 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 streets ahead of shortlisted pack

SINGAPORE – The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover has been crowned Straits Times Car of the Year 2023 – the first Hyundai to win the coveted title and the second South Korean model since the Kia Stinger received the honours in 2018.
The fact that the Ioniq 5 is the first car in four decades to be assembled in Singapore has nothing to do with it being picked. As always, contenders are put through a rigorous judging process and scoring matrix.
Only all-new models launched by authorised agents in the 12 months between mid-November 2022 and mid-November 2023 were considered. Around 40 cars were rounded up, with nine contenders making the final cut.
A panel of 12 judges with a combined road-testing experience of 250 years sat through three rounds of deliberations before arriving at a shortlist. The finalists were then put through a point-based voting system which gauged nine crucial attributes of each car.
Like in 2022, the categories of practicality and value for money have a higher weightage than the other seven attributes, namely performance, handling, ride quality, build quality, efficiency, styling and X-factor (an intangible quality which sets a car apart).
But unlike last year, the 2023 victor is a clear winner with 399 points – 40.5 points ahead of the runner-up, the Toyota Vellfire hybrid luxury multi-seater.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 scored especially well for value for money and styling, and more than decently for the other attributes except for performance and handling.
The BYD Seal, an electric saloon, clinched the No. 3 point, ceding to the Vellfire by only 1.5 points, and beating the fourth-placed Lotus Eletre – an electric performance sport utility vehicle (SUV) – by just seven points.
It is easy to see why the Ioniq 5 is such a strong winner.
The mid-sized car offers plenty of space with its 3,000mm wheelbase and 527-litre boot. It is chock-full of useful features, many of which can be accessible on the mobile phone as well as the car’s logical, crisp and well-laid-out infotainment system.
Instead of overly clever functions which consumers hardly use, the Ioniq 5 has sensible ones such as rear seats which can slide forward to free up more stowage, easy-to-fold rear seat backs and a hands-free powered tailgate.
And starting at $182,800, it is among the least costly electric vehicles (EVs) in town. In fact, it costs less than some non-electric equivalents.
One of the judges, freelance writer Lynn Tan, described it as an “all-rounder of a car”.
“I love the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s retro-futuristic look and how incredibly practical it is,” she said. “It is one of very few cars whose centre console can fit a medium-sized handbag. It doesn’t hurt that it is assembled in Singapore, so we can all share in that proud parent moment.”
Dr Kong Yongyao, another panellist and a frequent contributor to these motoring pages, called the Hyundai “a resounding triumph of imagination, ambition and execution”.
“It’s a big box with big windows and is great in every regard,” he said. “If I could give it a 10 for X-factor, I would. It does phenomenally well in many intangibles that are not fully represented in the scoresheet.”
Accolades abound for other contenders. Lawyer Edric Pan, who was on the panel of judges, singled out the Lotus Eletre, which scored highest for performance and X-factor.
“It’s as far removed from Lotus founder Colin Chapman’s ‘simplify and add lightness’ mantra as you can get, but the car is brilliant in its own right,” he said.
“Unlike most other ultra-SUVs, it doesn’t bludgeon its way down a snaking road – it waltzes through with a level of poise, precision and involvement that defies its 5.1m, 2.5-tonne form.
“All the while cosseting its occupants in limo-level comfort, refinement and luxury. With its first SUV, Lotus has knocked it out of the park.”
Another panellist, freelance writer Lionel Seah, noted that the BMW i7, which had the highest score for build quality, “is a boldly-styled electric flagship”.
“It is upsized to take on Bentley and Maybach limousines for road presence, yet is still pleasantly manoeuvrable and engaging to drive,” he said.
Dr Kong, a neurologist, said the BYD Seal, which was awarded the most points for handling, “is a sport sedan that feels more natural and therefore more satisfying at the helm than a Tesla Model 3”.
Although a distant No. 2, the Toyota Vellfire was the only contender to have top scores for three attributes: ride quality, efficiency and practicality.
Ms Tan said: “For a car of this size, the Toyota Vellfire is surprisingly manageable, be it in terms of handling, staying in lane or parking.
“What impresses me the most is how this boxy, Japanese multipurpose vehicle has managed to transcend brand snobbery and vehicle segment, squaring up against the likes of continental flagship limousines.”
The other contenders are no less deserving of mention, having beaten some 30 other cars in this annual exercise to recognise automotive excellence.
The Nissan X-Trail hybrid SUV is the only non-EV to secure more than 300 points, while the Peugeot 408 – the only pure combustion-engine car in the tally – is not far behind with 299.5 points.
Even the ninth-placed Citroen e-C4 electric crossover made its mark by having the second-highest score for value for money.
Finally, it is worth noting that the Ioniq 5 is the fifth electric car to be conferred ST Car of the Year since the award started in 2003. Will next year’s see a sixth?
Points garnered by contenders
Hyundai Ioniq 5: 399
Toyota Vellfire: 358.5
BYD Seal: 357
Lotus Eletre: 350
MG 4: 324.5
BMW i7: 323.5
Nissan X-Trail: 313
Peugeot 408: 299.5
Citroen e-C4: 281.5
Judges
- Christopher Tan, journalist, The Straits Times
- Lee Nian Tjoe, journalist, The Straits Times
- Andre Lam, dentist
- Lynn Tan, freelance writer
- Edric Pan, lawyer
- Shreejit Changaroth, engineer
- Lionel Seah, freelance writer
- Kong Yongyao, neurologist
- Toh Yong Chuan, journalist, The Straits Times
- Chong Jun Liang, photojournalist, The Straits Times
- Sarjeet Singh, lawyer
- Wong Kai Yi, communications officer
Past winners
2003: Volvo XC90
2004: Honda Odyssey
2005: Volkswagen Golf GTI
2006: Honda Civic
2007: Audi R8
2008: Jaguar XF
2009: Volkswagen Scirocco
2010: Jaguar XJ
2011: Range Rover Evoque
2012: Porsche 911
2013: Volkswagen Golf
2014: BMW i3
2015: BMW i8
2016: Volvo S90
2017: Lexus LC500
2018: Kia Stinger
2019: Jaguar I-Pace
2020: Porsche Taycan
2021: Audi e-tron GT
2022: Toyota Sienta