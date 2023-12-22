ST Car of the Year 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 streets ahead of shortlisted pack

SINGAPORE – The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover has been crowned Straits Times Car of the Year 2023 – the first Hyundai to win the coveted title and the second South Korean model since the Kia Stinger received the honours in 2018.

The fact that the Ioniq 5 is the first car in four decades to be assembled in Singapore has nothing to do with it being picked. As always, contenders are put through a rigorous judging process and scoring matrix.

Only all-new models launched by authorised agents in the 12 months between mid-November 2022 and mid-November 2023 were considered. Around 40 cars were rounded up, with nine contenders making the final cut.

A panel of 12 judges with a combined road-testing experience of 250 years sat through three rounds of deliberations before arriving at a shortlist. The finalists were then put through a point-based voting system which gauged nine crucial attributes of each car.

Like in 2022, the categories of practicality and value for money have a higher weightage than the other seven attributes, namely performance, handling, ride quality, build quality, efficiency, styling and X-factor (an intangible quality which sets a car apart).