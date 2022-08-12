Cars@Expo returns after two-year break

SINGAPORE - Cars@Expo is back after a two-year hiatus, raring to take off this weekend as the first big-scale automotive event here since the pandemic.

More than 20 car brands represented by authorised agents will fill the halls at Singapore Expo, supported by six used-car dealerships and four auto accessory firms. Established makes such as Audi, BMW and Toyota will be there, as well as relatively new names such as Cupra and Alpine.

Sweden's Polestar and China's BYD are two exclusively electric brands which should interest those looking to switch to battery-powered cars.

In total, there will be around 90 new cars and more than 60 used cars on display at the two-day event, which is organised by SPH Media.

As with previous editions, this year's show offers freebies, prizes and entertainment.

Purchase any new or used car and stand to win SPC vouchers worth $50, $100 or $200. The first 100 buyers of used cars will also receive an SPC SpeedyCare car servicing voucher worth $105.

The first 1,000 visitors on each day of the show will get freebies. And if they visit the SPH Media booth, they stand to win more than $35,000 worth of vouchers from SPC, Autobacs and Stamford Tyres.

And while mummy and daddy are car-shopping, junior can keep busy with screenings of car movies at the premises.

The event returns amid sky-high certificate of entitlement prices. Prices for smaller, less powerful cars ended at $80,000 in the latest tender last week, while those for bigger, more powerful cars finished at $107,001.

Cars@Expo

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 3B and 4, 1 Expo Drive

When: Aug 13 and 14, 10am to 8pm

Admission: Free

