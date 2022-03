SINGAPORE - Among a surprisingly small selection of electric saloons, BMW's new i4 certainly ranks as the best-looking one, with a clever blend of elegance and understated sportiness.

Tesla's froggy Model 3 does not hold a candle to it, while the tallish Polestar 2 is a tad gawky in comparison. Only the Audi e-tron GT is more of a visual feast, but that car belongs to a far loftier price bracket.