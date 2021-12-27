Meghan Markle gets front-page apology from tabloid

LONDON - Meghan Markle, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, received a front-page acknowledgement on Sunday (Dec 26) from a British tabloid that it had breached her privacy.

The Mail on Sunday had earlier in December lost its appeal against a London High Court ruling that it and its digital counterpart Mail Online had infringed on her privacy in 2019 by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father.

The duchess had written the letter a few months after she wedded Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, in May 2018.

In the letter, the former actress of television show Suits (2011-2019) requested that Mr Thomas Markle stop speaking to the media and exploiting her relationship with Harry.

Netizens noted on Twitter that the Mail had quietly buried the statement by publishing it during the most low-key news period of the year - Christmas.