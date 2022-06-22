Fit in time

Before 2020, human resources professional Melissa Low used to attend high-intensity interval training classes regularly with friends. Then, like many others in Singapore, the 30-year-old began working from home when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and became sedentary.

People aged 18 to 64 should clock between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, according to revised national guidelines released earlier this month by the Health Promotion Board and national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG).