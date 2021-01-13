Kick-start a new routine

1 WORKING OUT ON WATER

Doing a lunge might be easy, but it takes on a new level of intensity if you are doing it while trying to maintain your balance on a floating exercise mat in a pool.

You can test your balancing skills at Skyline Aqua, which offers 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and yoga workouts at the outdoor pool of St Gregory at Parkroyal on Beach Road.

At the FloatFit HIIT session, you will find yourself trying to do burpees, lunges or squats - on a floating exercise mat. The workout is done in a pool with a view of the Singapore Flyer and downtown skyline.

Or you can try practising vinyasa yoga on water in Skyline Aqua's FloatFit Yoga class. Doing yoga on water is said to boost flexibility, mental focus, cardiovascular conditioning, calorie burn and muscle development.

Go to www.skylineaqua.com.sg or e-mail info@skylineaqua.com.sg.

You can also try workouts on water at Fitness First. The fitness chain offers H20 HIIT - a high-intensity workout on a floating exercise mat on water - and H20 Flow, which involves yoga movements.

Go to www.fitnessfirst.com.sg/classes or e-mail ff@fitnessfirst.com.sg.

2 POLE DANCING

Pole dancing has gained popularity as a fun sport and helped many overcome self-consciousness and develop confidence.

It incorporates dance and acrobatics centred on a vertical pole, and offers a full-body cardiovascular workout and strength training.

Not only does pole dancing help in building stamina and a strong core, but it also improves muscle tone and flexibility.

There are many genres and classes available for men and women of different ages and fitness levels, from contemporary routines or a booty-shaking time to advanced acrobatic tricks.

Register online at Slap Dance Studio and Mauve Dance Studio at www.slap.sg or e-mail hello@slap.sg.

3 JUMPING FITNESS

Unleash your inner child and jump for joy on trampolines.

Jumping fitness is a dynamic workout of aerobic exercises on mini trampolines.

Research has shown that regular jumping on a mini trampoline or rebounding has many health benefits. The combination of forces - acceleration, deceleration and gravity - creates an increased gravitational force that strengthens muscles in the body.

This weight-bearing effect also helps build bone density to prevent osteoporosis.

Other benefits of jumping on the trampoline include improving posture, balance and coordination.

Jumping Singapore offers jumping fitness classes at seven locations, including Far East Plaza, Safra Punggol and Peninsula Shopping Centre.

Go to jumpingsingapore.com.

4 MILITARY BOOTCAMPS

The military bootcamps at Ministry of Fitness in Maxwell Road are inspired by army training.

The 45-minute classes, by former members of the British and Singapore Armed Forces, offer a full-body cardiovascular workout.

Participants do a range of body-weight exercises and use equipment such as kettlebells, medicine balls, weight plates, exercise bikes and rowing machines.

Expect to be worked hard. The bootcamps cater to people of all fitness levels.

Go to www.ministryoffitnesssg.com.