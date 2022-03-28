Japan's hardcore train fans accused of going off the rails

TOKYO (AFP) - Crowding, confrontations and full-on attacks.

Japan's many train fans are mostly mild-mannered enthusiasts passionate about the country's famed rail system, but a small group is gaining surprising notoriety.

Japan's railway system has long inspired envy around the world, with its famed punctuality, cutting-edge technology and meticulous timetables.

So it is no surprise that the country is home to a diverse landscape of train buffs, from those who enjoy poring over timetables to others who adore and even record the rumbling sound of passing trains.

Perhaps the best-known group, however, is a tribe dubbed "toritetsu" (train photographers), who strive to take perfect photos of approaching trains.

They have been around for decades, but in recent years, reports of shouting matches, trespassing and even violence at stations have turned toritetsu into the bad boys of Japanese trainspotting.

Some argue the out-of-control behaviour is not entirely new, citing frenzied farewells for retiring steam locomotives in the 1960s and 1970s.

But recent incidents, including the harassment of a photobombing cyclist and an assault that left a teen with a fractured skull last year, have some enthusiasts worried.

"The manners have gotten worse for sure," lamented septuagenarian Masao Oda, who has been taking train photos for about 50 years.

'I love everything about trains'

It is an uncomfortable feeling for toritetsu like 27-year-old Akira Takahashi.

"People now point fingers at me," said Mr Takahashi, whose fondest obsession is the EF66 electric locomotive model, which he describes as his "idol".

"The negative image of us now prevails... I don't want to be lumped together with some of us who are causing trouble."