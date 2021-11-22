Why it costs 50 cents to make Japan's bullet trains run on time

That 50 cents stood as a measurable token of sloppiness in a segment of the transport industry that runs on absolute precision.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Petty. Embittered. Absurd. There are plenty of words that have been applied to the legal skirmish centring on an unnamed bullet train driver, a slightly overdue arrival at a depot in western Japan and the 43 yen (about 50 Singapore cents) his employer docked from his wages.

The word that feels glaringly absent in all this, though, is "bargain". Because this case - vehemently fought on the narrowest of financial battlegrounds, teetering on the cliff-edge of human redundancy and deeply revealing of the modern Japanese workplace - has also provided the country with an unusually accurate price for one of the great national intangibles.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 