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Vaura Pilates' Vaura After Dark event at Gardens by the Bay in June 2025.

SINGAPORE – Four to five times a week, Ms Aditi Rehan heads to Yoga Edition for various reformer pilates classes.

The Australian expatriate initially joined the studio for its yoga classes about four years ago when she moved to Singapore. She found out about its pilates programme a year later.

Now her favourite workout, pilates gives her strength and a lean physique, as well as good posture, she says.

Pilates, developed by Germany-born trainer Joseph Pilates, is a low-impact, mind-body workout that uses either mat work or specialised apparatus such as the Reformer, a sliding carriage with straps, springs and a foot bar.

“I can have the most stressful day at work, but by the end of the class, I leave with the most happy feeling, like I’m flying high. I love it,” says Ms Aditi, who is in her 40s and works as a global AI leader in the banking industry.

A century after Pilates opened his first dedicated studio in New York City in 1926, the training method is enjoying a global resurgence – a momentum that began post-pandemic.

According to ClassPass’ Look Back reports, it was the top-booked workout globally from 2023 to 2025. It was also ranked No. 1 in Singapore on the platform in 2025. ClassPass is a subscription service for fitness, wellness and lifestyle services.

In Singapore, pilates venue listings jumped more than 270 per cent from October 2020 to October 2025 on the platform. During the same period, pilates reservations increased 20 times, a spokesperson says.

Average weekly pilates reservations on ClassPass in the Republic rose 68 per cent between 2024 and 2025 alone. Reformer pilates was the most popular format here in 2025, followed by high-intensity pilates and mat pilates.

The ClassPass spokesperson says pilates is seen as less intimidating than strength or high-intensity cardio workouts, yet delivers an effective lower-impact way to build strength.

“It aligns closely with how people think about fitness today: something sustainable, restorative and balanced,” the spokesperson says.

At the same time, reformer pilates is difficult to replicate at home without specialised equipment, which keeps fans returning to the studio.

Ms Aditi Rehan does pilates four to five times a week. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ADITI REHAN

Pilates, once seen as a more exclusive workout, has also spread into the heartland .

Sport Singapore (SportSG) has seen participation in its mat pilates classes triple from nearly 50,000 sign-ups in 2015 to almost 150,000 in 2025. It introduced mat pilates at ActiveSG Sport Centres in 2014 as a programme suitable for people of varying ages and fitness levels. However, it does not offer reformer classes.

“This reflects sustained and rising interest in pilates as part of a holistic approach to active, healthy living,” its spokesperson says.

Pilates classes at ActiveSG Sport Centres are among the cheapest, at $11 for a session of mat work lasting 60 to 90 minutes. Participants can use their ActiveSG credits to offset part of the cost when they book through the MyActiveSG+ platform.

On the other end of the spectrum, a one-to-one private reformer class can cost more than $200. These typically run from about 45 to 60 minutes. Many studios offer packages that lower the cost for each class , as well as trial classes.

Group classes tend to be more affordable, but pilates can also be an expensive workout because of the equipment needed and extensive instructor training of about 500 hours. In comparison, yoga instructors can get certified with 200 hours of training.

The many faces of pilates

Classical or traditional pilates are done either on the Reformer or on the mat, while contemporary versions have adapted it with modifications and sometimes props such as rings and bands.

Clinical pilates is used for rehabilitation, says Dr Kwok Boon Chong, founder of Clinical Pilates Family Physiotherapy. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KWOK BOON CHONG

Physiotherapists use clinical pilates for rehabilitation, identifying movement patterns that minimise discomfort and matching them to an appropriate exercise, says Dr Kwok Boon Chong, founder of Clinical Pilates Family Physiotherapy, a private physiotherapy practice. He is also an adjunct assistant professor of physiotherapy at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

But with new hybrid variations and multinational players entering the local scene, pilates may look very different from studio to studio.

Strong Pilates, for instance, builds on the slow controlled movements of classical pilates and delivers them in a more dynamic and fitness-focused format, says a spokesperson for the seven-year-old Australian brand that has over 100 studios globally.

Its four branches in Singapore are franchised under the Move [Repeat] group, which also operates Yoga Movement and Revl Training. The 3,000-plus members here typically buy weekly memberships at $79 or class packs.

The brand has its own custom-built machines, including the Rowformer, a hybrid of a Reformer and rowing machine. It also features the Bikeformer, which incorporates cycling. These allow participants to alternate between cardio and strength intervals within the same session, says a spokesperson.

Vaura Pilates, on the other hand, stands out not only for its state-of-the-art Reformers, but also its immersive studio environment. Think mirrored ceilings, vibrant lighting and a premium sound system.

Participants use props such as pilates rings, stability balls and dumbbells up to 8kg during sessions.

Vaura Pilates’ studios have an immersive environment with lights and music. PHOTO: VAURA PILATES

Since its 2017 debut in Australia, Vaura Pilates has expanded to nine studios worldwide, including three in Singapore.

It chose the Republic for its first international expansion in 2022 because it is a global hub for wellness and design, says Ms Anna Michau, business owner and master franchisee for Gulf Co-operation Council countries and South-East Asia at Vaura Pilates.

Group classes accommodate 19 to 28 beds, as the Reformers are known in industry parlance. The studios are packed during peak hours, with waiting lists of up to 19 people, Ms Michau adds.

Vaura has 3,000 active clients and membership starts at $147 a week for two to three classes. Introductory offers and class packs are available.

Boutique studios are carving their own niches.

Boutique studio Jin Pilates brought The Garuda Method of pilates into Singapore in 2023. PHOTO: JIN PILATES

Home-grown studio Jin Pilates brought The Garuda Method of pilates into Singapore in 2023. Created by Britain-based instructor and former contemporary dancer and choreographer James D’Silva, who has trained singer Madonna, Garuda adds rhythm and flow to the more linear movements of classical and contemporary pilates.

Garuda master trainer Dorothy Lee, who taught pilates for over eight years before starting Jin Pilates, says its principles of mental focus and relaxation during movement build greater strength, flexibility, coordination, endurance and well-being.

The 800 sq ft studio in Joo Chiat takes in three students a class on its hybrid Reformer and six for non-equipment classes. A package of 10 group apparatus classes costs $490, and starter packs are available.

Established players are also upping their game.

Yoga Edition is bringing back its popular Hot Reformer classes in June at its CIMB Plaza branch.

First run over eight months at its Millenia Walk branch in 2025 , the classes were inspired by its original, popular Bikram-style yoga programme. Clients practise in a room heated to 35 to 36 deg C, which is said to enhance flexibility, circulation and muscle engagement while creating a more immersive mind-body experience.

In some cases, Reformer pilates has moved out of the studio and into iconic, Instagrammable Singapore spots.

Piladay Studios started running reformer classes in front of Jewel Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex in 2024, after a client who worked in medical chain Minmed Group liked the studio so much, she proposed a collaboration.

Piladay Studios has been holding Pilates classes in Jewel Changi Airport in collaboration with the Minmed chain of medical clinics. PHOTO: BRIDGET TEO

What was meant to be a limited run of Singapore’s first out-of-studio reformer workout has turned into a regular venue, with 25 classes of 11 beds each from Fridays through Sundays. Each 45-minute session costs $48.

“It reflects a growing global shift where pilates is no longer confined to traditional studios, but increasingly expressed in design-led environments that enhance the overall experience,” says Piladay’s co-founder Bridget Teo.

The studio’s two branches in Holland Village and Tanjong Pagar run 55-minute private sessions for up to two clients, and cost about $120 a class.

Vaura After Dark in June 2025 saw the studio run two 50-bed classes back-to-back under the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, as a special event for customers and invited guests. It claims to have been the largest outdoor reformer pilates event in the world.

Not just pilates princesses

While the “pilates princess” trope has gained traction on social media since 2023 for its affectionate (or dismissive) description of a hyperfeminine, green smoothie-drinking wellness aesthetic, pilates fans here span a wide range of backgrounds.

SportSG says the number of mat pilates sessions attended by seniors aged 60 and above more than tripled from 2019 to 2025. In comparison, attendance by younger adults aged 20 to 39 rose by 50 per cent during the same period.

Ms Patsy Leong says pilates helped her regain strength in her right arm after shoulder surgery. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PATSY LEONG

For Ms Patsy Leong, a stay-at-home mum in her 40s, Strong Pilates was key to her recovery. She credits the workout for helping her rebuild strength after a year of muscle loss following shoulder surgery. After three months of regular pilates in 2024, and motivated by the supportive trainers and fellow members, she could fully straighten her right arm.

“As my physical condition improved, I also noticed a shift in my mental well-being. Feeling stronger physically translated into feeling more confident and positive mentally,” says Ms Leong, who makes pilates a daily workout.

“What started as a rehabilitation effort has evolved into a long-term commitment to my health.”

A pilates enthusiast since 2019, Ms Melissa Okumi enjoys the hybrid approach of FS8 studio at Hillview, which she attends two to three times a week.

The combination of pilates, yoga and strength-based training in one session, as well as the use of different equipment from Reformers to resistance bands, keeps her engaged. She also does yoga classes elsewhere up to three times a week.

Ms Melissa Okumi enjoys the combination of pilates, yoga, and strength-based training. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MELISSA OKUMI

“At this stage of life in my late 30s and two kids later, I value exercises that support long-term strength, mobility and mental clarity. It is challenging without being overwhelming, which, I think, is a balance many of us appreciate,” says the Singaporean who works in the design industry.

“If there’s one downside, it would probably be the cost. Pilates, especially reformer classes, isn’t exactly a budget hobby. It’s definitely an investment – not just financially, but also in terms of time and consistency. So, while it’s great that there are many options, it does require commitment.”

More men are becoming fans of the practice as well. SportSG says the number of sessions attended by men tripled between 2019 and 2025, without revealing figures. At Strong Pilates, men make up one in five clients.

Advantage Pilates, which has four locations islandwide, says its male clients join to complement sports training in other areas, for athletic conditioning or as part of injury recovery. Its group equipment classes range between $25 and $49 depending on the package, while private and duet sessions cost more.

Singapore permanent resident Nick Prodanovic, 44, always thought that pilates catered to women until a male acquaintance who was fit and active recommended it.

His curiosity piqued, he joined his wife at her class at Advantage Pilates’ Marine Parade branch, and the couple now make it part of their Friday date night routine. The finance professional also does a weekly lunchtime class at its branch in Raffles Place, in addition to regular strength training and walking.

The best flex? He is the strongest in his advanced class when it comes to upper body exercises, he quips.

Mr Nick Prodanovic says pilates has given him a stronger core and obliques, as well as better flexibility. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NICK PRODANOVIC

Mr Prodanovic likes Advantage’s smaller class sizes of up to eight clients, which allow for more attention from the instructors, compared with a big pilates class he once tried.

“I’ve picked up a few injuries over the years, so pilates has given me more flexibility and I have a much stronger core and obliques now,” says the Australian national.

“It’s a really nice cocktail of things – it’s got a little bit of cardio in it, a bit of stretching and muscle strengthening. When you walk out, you feel really good, like you’ve really done a solid workout.”

That said, Dr Kwok cautions that pilates fans should listen to their body. Not all exercises are suitable for all bodies.

When doing forward curl or backward arch movements, some people can experience symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and drop attacks – a fall to the ground without blacking out.

Other symptoms may include heart palpitations and postural orthostatic tachycardia, a condition where the heart rate spikes after one stands from a sitting or lying position.

Dr Kwok adds that instructors should also be aware of such issues arising from multi-directional exercises.

The future of pilates

As crowded as the pilates scene is, industry players remain confident.

Ms Michau of Vaura Pilates observes that consumers are moving away from generic gyms towards specialised, experience-led boutique studios and seek a “third space” where they can meet like-minded individuals.

“We believe the future of fitness is sensory. In an increasingly digital world, the physical studio must offer an experience you simply cannot replicate at home,” she says.

Strong Pilates’ spokesperson says fitness consumers are becoming more sophisticated and mixing pilates with other formats such as strength training and yoga.

“That shift means studios need to offer something distinctive, whether through programming, coaching or community, and concepts that combine strength, cardio and pilates principles are resonating strongly with members,” the spokesperson says.

PowerMoves Pilates, which started in 2006, is among the pioneers in the pilates scene here. PHOTO: POWERMOVES PILATES

However, Mr John Khoo, chief executive of PowerMoves Pilates, sounds a cautionary note as rapid market expansion has led to a shortage of highly trained instructors.

“We are already seeing inconsistencies in coaching quality across the industry. This is particularly problematic in a discipline like pilates, where technique and safety are critical,” he says.

To meet demand, some studios have created in-house courses shorter than the 500-hour industry standard that can take up to a year to complete, but he says these may not always provide the same level of biomechanical understanding or adaptability in teaching.

“For clients, it reinforces the importance of choosing studios that invest in ongoing training and mentorship because in pilates, the instructor ultimately defines the experience and the outcome,” he says.

PowerMoves Pilates, one of the pioneers in the pilates scene here, started in 2006 and is currently part of the Urban Wellness Haven at Dempsey, which also includes Illuminate Medispa and Miyu Japanese Omakase.

It was founded by Singaporean Claudel Kuek, a former ballerina with the Royal Academy of Dance in UK. Classes are kept small, with three to six clients, and fees start at $500 for a group class of 10 sessions.

Dr Kwok adds: “The rush in training risks sacrificing training quality, which ultimately affects the quality of care for future clients and has implications for the good reputation of pilates.”

Mr Khoo predicts a shakedown among mass-market players as the market consolidates, but believes that pilates has long-term appeal.

He points to the fact that Singapore’s wellness economy expanded sharply in the post-pandemic period, reaching an estimated US$20.4 billion (S$26.2 billion) in 2023 or around 35 per cent larger than pre-pandemic levels.

With people willing to spend more on health and fitness, pilates is a natural choice as it combines exercise and wellness.

Singaporeans’ long working hours and sedentary lifestyles also drive demand for sustainable, rehabilitation-friendly exercise formats, he adds. And more consumers are also looking to get fit not for the aesthetics, but for mental well-being, stress management and longevity.

“Its current popularity isn’t surprising as people transition to an experience-focused economy,” he says.